CONGRATULATIONS LIBBY LOGGERS SCHOLARS

Colton Halvorson

Flathead Electric $1,500

(2 yr $3,000)

Montana University System STEM Scholarship $1,000

(full award $ 6,000)

Montana University System Honors Scholarship $5,000

(4 yr $ 20,000)

James and Doris Daley

Endowed Scholarship $1,000

FVCC Eagles Scholarship

$1,000

Elks Most Valuable Student National Semi-Finalist $4,000

Clark Fork Valley Elks Most Valuable Student $400

Kootenai National Forest Service Supervisors Office $500

Libby Rotary Club $1,000

Dave & Susie Roberts $1,000

Olivia Gilliam-Smith

Flathead Electric

$1,500 (4 yr $ 6,000)

Montana University System Honors Scholarship

$5,000 (4 yr $ 20,000)

United Country-MT Real

Estate & Auction $500

Horatio Alger Scholarship

$15,000

UM Academic Achievement Scholarship $3000

Libby Volunteer Fire

Department $500

Kootenai National Forest

Libby Ranger’s District $500

Kathleen Rowland

Memorial $5,000

Knights of Columbus $500

Libby Rotary Club $1,000

Jessica Cunningham

Kootenai Valley Quilt

Guild $500

Next Step Scholarship:

Montana Work Comp

Solutions $500

Libby Community Thrift Store $500

American Legion $250

Dave & Susie Roberts $750

Maverick Owens

Flathead Electric

$1,500 (4 yr $6,000)

Montana University System STEM Scholarship

$1,000 (full award $6,000)

Montana University System Honors Scholarship

$ 5,000 (4 yr $20,000)

T. Eugene Young

Scholarship $1,100

Code Montana Scholarship, Montana Tech $1,000

(4 yr $ 4,000)

Ore Digger Elite Scholarship $ 1,800 (4 yr $ 7,200)

Libby Scatter Guns $1,000

REAL Scholarship $150

(full award $600)

Phillip Schnackenberg

Libby Education

Association $150

I Pledge to Graduate

Drawing $250

Sally Weber

Reach Higher Montana $1,000

Montana University System Honors Scholarship $5,000

(4 yr $ 20,000)

Montana System STEM

Scholarship $1,000

(full award $6,000)

Robert & Susan Keller

Memorial $1,000

Flathead Electric Basin $1,000

Dan Walter Tague Dean

Memorial $1,000

United Country-MT Real

Estate & Auction $500

Kootenai National Forest

Supervisor’s Office $500

Libby Rotary Club $1,000

Lincoln County Youth Soccer Association $250

Jay Beagle

Bill Raciot “Logger”

Memorial $500

University of Montana

Academic Achievement

Scholarship $3,000

University of Montana

Athletic (Track and Field)

$4,000

Dave & Susie Roberts $1,000

Kyle Jenkins

Lincoln County Soccer Association $ 250

Keilen Rausch

Flathead Electric $1,500

(2 yr $ 3,000)

Ben Graham Golf Memorial Scholarship $ 250

Montana State University Premier Scholarship

Dave & Susie Roberts $750

Elise Erickson

Montana University System Honors Scholarship

$5,000 (4 yr $ 20,000)

Clark Fork Valley Elks Most Valuable Student $400

Gwenn M. Hensler Infinity Scholarship $1,000

FVCC Eagles Scholarship $1,000 (2 yr $ 2,000)

Chickasaw Scholarship for Senior Expenses $150

Clark Fork Elks Scholarship $350

Kootenai National Forest Libby Ranger’s District $500

Libby Rotary Club $1,000

Dave & Susie Roberts $1,000

Ruby Martin

Montana University System STEM Scholarship $1,000

(full award $ 6,000)

Montana University System Honors Scholarship $ 5,000

(4 yr $ 20,000)

Dave & Susie Roberts $1,000

Isabelle Kapan

Ortho Rehab $5,000

Donna Sather Memorial $400

FVCC Northwest Montana Attendance Area Waiver $5,000 (2yr $10,000)

Chapter CG P.E.O. $500

Libby Elementary School

Citizenship $500

United Country – MT Real

Estate & Auction $500

Friends of Scotchman Peaks Wilderness $500

Libby Community

Thrift Store $500

Lincoln County Credit Union Financial Literacy $500

Libby Rotary Club $1,000

Cabinet Peaks Medical

Center $500

Dave & Susie Roberts $1,000

Bethany Thomas

Kootenai Kiwanis $500

Robert G. Pederson $1,000

Arthur Rambo $500

Dave & Susie Roberts $750

David Patterson

United Country-MT Real

Estate & Auction $500

Dave & Susie Roberts $750

Aspen Swartzenberger

Wenk Memorial $1,000

United Country-MT Real

Estate & Auction $500

Dave & Susie Roberts $1,000

Billie Joe Moeller

Dave & Susie Roberts $750

Alexus Moeller

Dave & Susie Roberts $ 750