CONGRATULATIONS TROY TROJAN CLASS OF 2021

SCHOLARSHIP RECOGNITION
The Administration, Faculty, Staff, and Students of Troy High School gratefully
acknowledge the support of all who provide scholarship dollars to the
college-bound graduates of our school. We wish to formally recognize those
who donate their time, effort, energy and money to help further the education
of our graduates. Please accept our heart-felt thanks.
We wish to congratulate the following seniors and acknowledge the
scholarships they have earned.
Scholarships designated with an asterisk (*) are renewable annually.
Talise Becquart
Holy Trinity Church “Diligence Award” $1000
The Ron Osborne Memorial Scholarship $500
Three Rivers Ranger District Forest
Service Scholarship $ 250
Cabinet Peaks Medical Center Scholarship $ 500
Jim Johnston Memorial/All School
Alumni Scholarship $ 2000
The Ceanna Diller Memorial Scholarship $1000
The Ortho Rehab Physical Therapy
Scholarship $ 500
Emma Johnson
Kootenai Kiwanis Scholarship $500
Jim Johnston Memorial/All School Alumni Scholarship $2000
Gary Gerhardt Memorial
Bowling Scholarship $500
MSBC Isabel Cummnings Bowling Scholarship $500
Sam Garrison
Three Rivers Ranger District Forest
Service Scholarship $250
Lincoln County Credit Union Financial Literacy Award $500
Ethan Downey
Lincoln County Credit Union
Financial Literacy Award $500
The Montana University System
Honors Scholarship $5000*
The Montana University
System STEM
Scholarship $1500*
Gabriella Pallister
Holy Trinity Church “Diligence Award”
$1000
Kathy Berke Memorial/Troy Volunteer Ambulance Scholarship $500
Three Rivers Ranger District Forest
Service Scholarship $750
Troy PTA Scholarship $1000
William Swanson Memorial/Troy United Methodist Church Scholarship $2000
Jim Johnston Memorial/All School Alumni Scholarship $2000
Christy Williams Dirkes Memorial
Scholarship $250
Northern Lights Electric Cooperative Scholarship $500
St. Mary’s College of Maryland President’s Scholarship $8000*
St. Mary’s College of Maryland National Honors Award $6000*
Alaiyah Rodgers
FVCC Northwest Attendance Area Fee Waiver $3200
The Troy High School Higher Education
Foundation, Inc. is a permanent endowment to help provide financial support for Troy High School Graduates to attend institutions of
higher learning and/or educational pursuits as approved by the Board of Directors. Permanent contributions are tax-deductible for the donor and are prudently invested per state law to
provide the greatest income. Donations may be either: RESTRICTED to the criteria of the donor’s choice or UNRESTRICTED and will be used as directed by the Board of Directors.
If you would like to learn more about the THS Higher Education Foundation or make a donation to help future generations of Troy High School graduates, please contact Dr. Jacob Francom,
Superintendent of Schools, at (406) 295-4321.