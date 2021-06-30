CONGRATULATIONS TROY TROJAN CLASS OF 2021

SCHOLARSHIP RECOGNITION

The Administration, Faculty, Staff, and Students of Troy High School gratefully

acknowledge the support of all who provide scholarship dollars to the

college-bound graduates of our school. We wish to formally recognize those

who donate their time, effort, energy and money to help further the education

of our graduates. Please accept our heart-felt thanks.

We wish to congratulate the following seniors and acknowledge the

scholarships they have earned.

Scholarships designated with an asterisk (*) are renewable annually.

Talise Becquart

Holy Trinity Church “Diligence Award” $1000

The Ron Osborne Memorial Scholarship $500

Three Rivers Ranger District Forest

Service Scholarship $ 250

Cabinet Peaks Medical Center Scholarship $ 500

Jim Johnston Memorial/All School

Alumni Scholarship $ 2000

The Ceanna Diller Memorial Scholarship $1000

The Ortho Rehab Physical Therapy

Scholarship $ 500

Emma Johnson

Kootenai Kiwanis Scholarship $500

Jim Johnston Memorial/All School Alumni Scholarship $2000

Gary Gerhardt Memorial

Bowling Scholarship $500

MSBC Isabel Cummnings Bowling Scholarship $500

Sam Garrison

Three Rivers Ranger District Forest

Service Scholarship $250

Lincoln County Credit Union Financial Literacy Award $500

Ethan Downey

Lincoln County Credit Union

Financial Literacy Award $500

The Montana University System

Honors Scholarship $5000*

The Montana University

System STEM

Scholarship $1500*

Gabriella Pallister

Holy Trinity Church “Diligence Award”

$1000

Kathy Berke Memorial/Troy Volunteer Ambulance Scholarship $500

Three Rivers Ranger District Forest

Service Scholarship $750

Troy PTA Scholarship $1000

William Swanson Memorial/Troy United Methodist Church Scholarship $2000

Jim Johnston Memorial/All School Alumni Scholarship $2000

Christy Williams Dirkes Memorial

Scholarship $250

Northern Lights Electric Cooperative Scholarship $500

St. Mary’s College of Maryland President’s Scholarship $8000*

St. Mary’s College of Maryland National Honors Award $6000*

Alaiyah Rodgers

FVCC Northwest Attendance Area Fee Waiver $3200

The Troy High School Higher Education

Foundation, Inc. is a permanent endowment to help provide financial support for Troy High School Graduates to attend institutions of

higher learning and/or educational pursuits as approved by the Board of Directors. Permanent contributions are tax-deductible for the donor and are prudently invested per state law to

provide the greatest income. Donations may be either: RESTRICTED to the criteria of the donor’s choice or UNRESTRICTED and will be used as directed by the Board of Directors.

If you would like to learn more about the THS Higher Education Foundation or make a donation to help future generations of Troy High School graduates, please contact Dr. Jacob Francom,

Superintendent of Schools, at (406) 295-4321.