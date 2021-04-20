CONGRATULATIONS!! TROY TROJANS

Don’t be

selfish

– Just be a nice person

– Put that phone down and have

face to face conversations

– Call your mom

– Don’t be afraid to ask for help

– Be willing to accept

criticism and be teachable

– Take

responsibility

– Mr. Graves

2021 Trojan Valedictorian

Gabriella Pallister

“We were intended to be free, to expand our horizons by going where we have never gone, not to hang out in the comfort and safety of what’s known-in fear, in isolation, distanced. But to seek out the unknown. There is a place that resides within us that is brave

beyond our understanding, it wants to explore and be free. Now more than ever this is true. Now more than ever we need to seek beyond the boundaries that were forced upon us and see the world with renewed interest.“