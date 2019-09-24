JAIL ROSTER & SHERIFF’S COMPLAINTS

All charges are misdemeanors unless specifically listed as a felony. Dollar figures shown (if any) are bail/bond amounts. Transferred prisoners are listed as released because they were released by Lincoln County.

As of Jan. 13, 2019

Adkison, Eldon Lee, 45; arrested Dec. 10, 2019. Charged with suspended driver`s license, felony possession of dangerous drugs, and failure to carry proof of insurance. Lincoln County. $30,000. Albert, Scott Allen, 49; arrested on Jan. 11, 2020. Charged with suspended driver`s license. Lincoln County. $285. Released on Jan. 11, 2020. Armstrong, Gary James, 68; arrested on Dec. 27, 2019. Charged with felony hold/commit for outside agency. Federal Court. Arnold, Blaine Michael, 30; arrested Nov. 12, 2019. Charged with felony tampering with evidence, felony possession of dangerous drugs, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Idaho Dept. of Corrections hold. Borchardt, Robertson, Michael, 25; arrested Nov. 12, 2018. Charged with felony extra jurisdiction arrest and felony attempted deliberate homicide. District Court, $500,000. Bovee, John William Jr, 62; arrested on Jan. 10, 2020. Charged with suspended driver`s license. Justice Court. Released on Jan. 12, 2020. Brown, Immanuel Shammar, 22; arrested on Jan. 5, 2020. Charged with failure to appear. Troy City Court. $285. Released on Jan. 6, 2020. Burkhard, Thomas John William, 59; arrested on Jan. 1, 2020. Charged with two counts of disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and simple assault. Libby City Court. Released on Jan. 10, 2020. Byers, Dillon Rae, 34; arrested Dec. 14, 2019. Charged with felony revocation of sentence. LCJC/LCDC. $100,000. Carver, Alicia Dawn, 28; arrested Dec. 22, 2019. Charged with possession of durg paraphernalia, felony possession of dangerous drugs, and felony motor vehicle theft. Lincoln County. $25,000. Cooper, Lloyd Earle, 43; arrested on Jan. 3, 2020. Charged with DUI drugs or alcohol. Lincoln County. Released on Jan. 8, 2020. Danelson, Montessa Lynn, 38; arrested on Dec. 24, 2020. Charged with felony revocation of sentence, possession of drug paraphernalia, and felony possession of dangerous drugs. Lincoln County. $25,000. Donoghue, Kathleen Marie, 41; arrested Nov. 20, 2019. Charged with two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of felony possession of dangerous drugs, and two count of misdemeanor possession of dangerous drugs. Lincoln County. Ellcey, Danny Boyd, 71; arrested on Jan. 10, 2020. Charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. Lincoln County. Released on Jan. 10, 2020. Faber, Chelsea Nichole, 31; arrested on Jan. 7, 2020. Charged with felony revoke release-bail or bond. District Court. $15,000. Released on Jan. 9, 2020. Fisette, David Eugene, 45; arrested on Jan. 9, 2020. Charged with possession of dangerous drugs. Lincoln County. Released on Jan. 9, 2020. Gentry, Khristafer Lee, 34; arrested Oct. 25, 2019. Charged with felony possession of dangerous drugs, felony, partner family member assault, three charges of possession of drug paraphernalia. Lincoln County. $20,000. Haflich, Joseph Alton, 43; arrested Oct. 5, 2019. Charged with felony partner family member assault– serious bodily injury and two counts of failure to appear. Libby City Court. $100,000. Hammer Fields, Wyatt James, 19; arrested Dec. 9, 2019. Charged with felony revoke release – bail or bond. Pre-trial super. Hartsock, Adam Gean, 29; arrested on Jan. 12, 2020. Charged with operating a vehicle without insurance and suspended driver`s license. Lincoln County. Released on Jan. 12, 2020. Johnson, Broderick Oniel, 18; arrested on Dec. 28, 2019. Charged with possession of dangerous drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, and felony assault with a weapon. Lincoln County. $25,000. Johnson, Kimberly Kay, 52; arrested Oct. 9, 2019. Charged with two counts of felony revoke release bail or bond. District court, $35,000. Lyght, Crystal Star, 34; arrested on Dec. 31, 2019. Charged with felony revocation of sentence. Lincoln County. $10,000. Mccully, Cole Darrell, 34; arrested on Dec. 26, 2019. Charged with habitual offender and operating a vehicle without insurance. Libby Justice Court. $5,950. Mischenko, Marty Dane, 33; arrested Jan. 12, 2020. Charged with returned for court. Lincoln County. Morris, Jacob Franklin, 32; arrested Nov. 7, 2019. Charged with two counts of felony assault with a weapon. Lincoln County. $500,000. Munyan, Timothy Gale, 64; arrested on Dec. 27, 2019. Charged with felony DUI drugs or alcohol. Lincoln County. $15,000. Neils, Nicolae Eric, 32; arrested on Jan. 1, 2020. Charged with DUI per se .08 or greater. Justice Court. Scheduled to be released on Jan. 24, 2020. Norvell, Brian Thomas, 31; arrested May 25, 2019. Charged with felony returned for court. Lincoln County, $250,000. Peterson, Jonathan Joseph, 30; arrested Nov. 15, 2019. Charged with returned for court. Lincoln County. Rebarcak, Paige Renne, 32; arrested Dec. 6, 2019. Charged with revocation of sentence and revoke release-bail or bond. Libby Justice Court. Released on Jan. 10, 2020. Reed, Noah Raymond, 20; arrested Nov. 12, 2019. Charged with felony partner family member assault strangulation and partner family member assault minor injury/physical contact. Lincoln County, $100,000. Reynolds, Nikki Rena, 53; arrested on Jan. 9, 2020. Charged with theft all others. Libby City Court. Released on Jan. 9, 2020. Savage, Alvin McKenzie III, 42; arrested Nov. 22, 2019. Charged with felony assault of a peace officer aggravated injury, no valid driver`s license, expired registration, and aggravated DUI. Lincoln County, $17,500. Sigea, Dylan Tanner, 19; arrested Dec. 9, 2019. Charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, felony possession of dangerous drugs, felony extra jurisdiction arrest, and felony revoke release– bail or bond. DOC/Missoula DI. Smith, Daniel James Warren, 45; arrested on Jan. 6, 2020. Charged with partner family member assault reasonable apprehension and revoke release-bail or bond. Lincoln County. $20,000. Released on Jan. 10, 2020. Svendsbye, Brock Daniel, arrested on Jan. 7, 2020. Charged with suspended driver`s license and operating a vehicle without insurance. Libby City Court. $1,000. Released on Jan. 10, 2020. Terry, Walter Lee, 35; arrested June 17, 2019. Charged with five counts of felony criminal sale of dangerous drugs. Lincoln County. Thorstenson, Jeremy Charles, 35; arrested Nov. 28, 2019. Charged with felony motor vehicle theft and felony non-residence burglary. DOC Hold/Justice Court. Viereck, Richard Harold, 44; arrested June 25, 2019. Charged with two counts of revocation of sentence, revoke of bail or bond and felony violation of protection order. Libby Justice Court. Wesson, Nathaniel David, 29; arrested June 22, 2019. Charged with extra jurisdiction arrest, tampering with a communication device, felony assault with a weapon, two counts of felony tampering with evidence and felony criminal mischief. LCDC/Justice Co, $51,000 West, Kenneth Lee, 61; arrested on Jan. 8, 2020. Charged with felony assault with a weapon. Lincoln County. $50,000.

Wednesday, Jan. 8

1:19 p.m. A woman called to report her neighbors dog showing up in her yard almost daily. She would like animal control to exert some control over the situation.

Saturday, Jan. 11

7:58 a.m. A caller reported seeing his car stereo that was taken two years ago posted on Facebook. He did not buy it back, technology changes fast. He’d have to listen to AC DC on CD but all he had now was MP3.

2:16 p.m. A caller reported that her neighbor tries to lure her dog into her residence and keep it. At least she knows where to look when the dog is gone.

Monday, Jan. 13

11:32 a.m. A woman requested to file a report about her driveway not being plowed properly even though it was done for free, as a courtesy.