Sunrise and Sunset Times

Date Sunrise Sunset

July 29 6:15 a.m. 9:21 p.m.

July 30 6:16 a.m. 9:20 p.m.

July 31 6:18 a.m. 9:19 p.m.

August 1 6:19 a.m. 9:17 p.m.

August 2 6:20 a.m. 9:16 p.m.

August 3 6:21 a.m. 9:14 p.m.

August 4 6:23 a.m. 9:13 p.m.

Movie of the week

“Larva Island”

Directed by: Ahn

Byoung-wook

Back at home, Chuck relates the island

shenanigans of his larva pals Red and Yellow to a skeptical reporter in this movie sequel to the hit cartoon.

Movie of the week courtesy of moviefone.com

Store Deli/Town Pump/Libby

Store Clerk/Town Pump/Libby

Speech Language Pathologist (SLP) full-time

Environmental Restoration/General App/Libby

Libby Elementary Paraprofessionals/$12.34/7 hrs. day

Custodial Aide- Evening /$12.10/5 days a week

Maintenance Person /Full-Time

CDL Truck driver /Part-Time

Concrete Finisher /Full-Time

Seasonal Landfill Site Attendant /$12.64/40 hrs. a week

Nighttime Bartender/Waitstaff /$8.65/Silver Spur

Part-Time Graveyard/Town Pump

Motorcycle Repair Tech/$15.00/Full-Time

Job Service Libby’s doors are not open to the public, but we are here to assist you in your hunt for a new job. Check out the jobs on the board in the foyer at the Job Service, 417 Mineral Ave, Suite 4, Call 293-6282 or email LibbyJSC@mt.gov. Got a job-related question? Knock on the door and we will maintain the 6 feet apart social distancing to assist you. Job Postings can also be found on Montanaworks.gov, also check out Job Service Libby Facebook page.

Word of the week

Woolgathering•

Pronunciation: /ˈwo͝olˌɡaT͟H(ə)riNG/

Part of Speech: Noun

Meaning: indulgence in aimless thought or dreamy imagining, absentmindedness

Top Music of the week

Rockstar by DaBaby Come & Go by Juice WRLD Whats Poppin by Jack Harlow Blinding Lights by The Weeknd Wishing Well by Juice WRLD

Simons Weekly Weather Update

Issued Sunday July 19, 2020 – 10:25 p.m. .

Wednesday and Thursday (July 29, 30)

Mainly dry and very hot with a slight chance of evening through early morning showers and thunderstorms each day. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s except near 70 on slopes, ridge tops and around 5000 feet. Highs in the lower 90s to 103 with lower 80s around 5000 feet.

Friday (July31) Dry, locally breezy and a little cooler. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s with mid 60s around 5000 feet. Highs in the 90s with mid 70s around 5000 feet.

Saturday and Sunday (August 1,2)

Dry, locally breezy to windy and cooler. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s with mid 50s around 5000 feet. Highs in the 80s to near 90 with upper 60s around 5000 feet.

For the most up to date information visit https://www.simonsweather.org/forecast

Recipe of the Week

Quick Chicken Parmesan

Ingredients:

1 1/4 lb. skinless, boneless chicken breast halves

2 cups Italian red sauce

1/2 cup shredded mozzarella cheese

2 TBSP grated parmesan cheese

8 oz. spaghetti, cooked and drained

Directions:

1. Place the chicken in a 2 quart shallow baking dish. Top the chicken with the sauce. Sprinkle with the mozzarella cheese and parmesan cheese.