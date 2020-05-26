Sunrise and Sunset Times
Date Sunrise Sunset
July 29 6:15 a.m. 9:21 p.m.
July 30 6:16 a.m. 9:20 p.m.
July 31 6:18 a.m. 9:19 p.m.
August 1 6:19 a.m. 9:17 p.m.
August 2 6:20 a.m. 9:16 p.m.
August 3 6:21 a.m. 9:14 p.m.
August 4 6:23 a.m. 9:13 p.m.
Movie of the week
“Larva Island”
Directed by: Ahn
Byoung-wook
Back at home, Chuck relates the island
shenanigans of his larva pals Red and Yellow to a skeptical reporter in this movie sequel to the hit cartoon.
Movie of the week courtesy of moviefone.com
Store Deli/Town Pump/Libby
Store Clerk/Town Pump/Libby
Speech Language Pathologist (SLP) full-time
Environmental Restoration/General App/Libby
Libby Elementary Paraprofessionals/$12.34/7 hrs. day
Custodial Aide- Evening /$12.10/5 days a week
Maintenance Person /Full-Time
CDL Truck driver /Part-Time
Concrete Finisher /Full-Time
Seasonal Landfill Site Attendant /$12.64/40 hrs. a week
Nighttime Bartender/Waitstaff /$8.65/Silver Spur
Part-Time Graveyard/Town Pump
Motorcycle Repair Tech/$15.00/Full-Time
Job Service Libby’s doors are not open to the public, but we are here to assist you in your hunt for a new job. Check out the jobs on the board in the foyer at the Job Service, 417 Mineral Ave, Suite 4, Call 293-6282 or email LibbyJSC@mt.gov. Got a job-related question? Knock on the door and we will maintain the 6 feet apart social distancing to assist you. Job Postings can also be found on Montanaworks.gov, also check out Job Service Libby Facebook page.
Word of the week
- Woolgathering•
Pronunciation: /ˈwo͝olˌɡaT͟H(ə)riNG/
Part of Speech: Noun
Meaning: indulgence in aimless thought or dreamy imagining, absentmindedness
Top Music of the week
- Rockstar by DaBaby
- Come & Go by Juice WRLD
- Whats Poppin by Jack Harlow
- Blinding Lights by The Weeknd
- Wishing Well by Juice WRLD
Simons Weekly Weather Update
Issued Sunday July 19, 2020 – 10:25 p.m. .
Wednesday and Thursday (July 29, 30)
Mainly dry and very hot with a slight chance of evening through early morning showers and thunderstorms each day. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s except near 70 on slopes, ridge tops and around 5000 feet. Highs in the lower 90s to 103 with lower 80s around 5000 feet.
Friday (July31) Dry, locally breezy and a little cooler. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s with mid 60s around 5000 feet. Highs in the 90s with mid 70s around 5000 feet.
Saturday and Sunday (August 1,2)
Dry, locally breezy to windy and cooler. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s with mid 50s around 5000 feet. Highs in the 80s to near 90 with upper 60s around 5000 feet.
For the most up to date information visit https://www.simonsweather.org/forecast
Recipe of the Week
Quick Chicken Parmesan
Ingredients:
1 1/4 lb. skinless, boneless chicken breast halves
2 cups Italian red sauce
1/2 cup shredded mozzarella cheese
2 TBSP grated parmesan cheese
8 oz. spaghetti, cooked and drained
Directions:
1. Place the chicken in a 2 quart shallow baking dish. Top the chicken with the sauce. Sprinkle with the mozzarella cheese and parmesan cheese.
- Bake at 400 degrees F. for 25 minutes or until the chicken is cooked through. Serve the chicken and sauce with the spaghetti.