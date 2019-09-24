Movie of the week

“Knives Out”

Directed by Rian

Johnson

A detective

investigates the death of a patriarch of an

eccentric, combative family.

{PG13}

Sunrise and Sunset Times

December 25 8:32 a.m. 4:52 p.m.

December 26 8:32 a.m. 4:53 p.m.

December 27 8:33 a.m. 4:54 p.m.

December 28 8:33 a.m. 4:54 p.m.

December 29 8:33 a.m. 4:55 p.m.

December 30 8:33 a.m. 4:56 p.m.

December 31 8:33 a.m. 4:57 p.m.

Montana Gas Price Update

As of December 2, gasoline prices in Montana have fallen 1 cent per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.68 a gallon according to GasBuddy.com. Prices are 3.0 cents lower from a month ago and are 8.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

The national average has fallen 1.6 cent per gallon during the last week and stands 14.7 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

Recipe of the Week

Christmas Cherry snowballs

Ingredients:

1 cup butter, softened

1/2 cup powdered sugar

1 tablespoon water

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 cup quick-cooking oats

1/2 teaspoon salt

36 maraschino cherries, well drained

For Coating:

2 cups powdered sugar

1/3 cup whole milk

4 cups sweetened shredded coconut, finely chopped

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350°.

Cream butter and

sugar until light and fluffy. Beat in water and vanilla.

In another bowl, whisk flour, oats and salt; gradually beat into creamed mixture. Shape 1 tablespoonful of dough around each cherry, forming a ball. Place 2 inches apart on ungreased baking sheets. 4. Bake until bottoms are browned, approximately 18-20 minutes. Remove to wire racks to cool. Stir together confectioners’ sugar and enough milk to reach a smooth dipping consistency. Dip cookies, then roll in coconut. Place on waxed paper; let stand until set.

Health Tips

Don’t drink sugar calories. Sugary drinks are among the most fattening items you can put into your body.

*Eat nuts. Despite being high in fat, nuts are incredibly nutritious.

*Avoid processed junk food. They`re usually low in fiber, protein, and micronutrients but high in unhealthy ingredients like added sugar and refined grains.

*Don’t fear coffee. It`s high in antioxidants, and studies have linked coffee intake to longevity and a reduced risk of type 2 diabetes.

*Eat fatty fish. Fish is a great source of high-quality protein and healthy fat.

*Get enough sleep. Poor sleep can drive insulin resistance, disrupt your appetite hormones, and reduce your physical and mental performance.

*Drink water, especially before meals. Surprisingly, it can boost the number of calories you burn.

*Use extra virgin olive oil. Extra virgin olive oil is one of the healthiest vegetable oils.

Book of the week

“The Nature of Spring”

By Jim Crumley

Earth’s northern

hemisphere tilts towards the sun, winter yields to intensifying light and warmth, and a wild,

elemental beauty

transforms the Highland landscape and a repertoire of islands from Colonsay to Lindisfarne

