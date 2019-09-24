Movie of the week

“Little Women”

Directed by Greta Gerwig

{PG}

Jo March reflects back and forth on her life, telling the beloved story of the March sisters – four young women each determined to live life on their own terms.

Sunrise and Sunset Times

January 8 8:31 a.m. 5:06 p.m.

January 9 8:31 a.m. 5:07 p.m.

January 10 8:31 a.m. 5:08 p.m.

January 11 8:30 a.m. 5:10 p.m.

January 12 8:29 a.m. 5:11 p.m.

January 13 8:29 a.m. 5:12 p.m.

January 14 8:28 a.m. 5:14 p.m.

Montana Gas Price Update

As of January 3, gasoline prices in Montana have fallen 1.9 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.54 a gallon according to GasBuddy.com. Prices are 8.3 cents lower from a month ago and are 24.8 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average has fallen 2 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 0.33 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

Recipe of the Week

Broccoli Pasta

Ingredients:

2 1/2 lbs fresh broccoli

2 garlic cloves, minced

1/3 cup olive oil

1 tbsp. butter

1 tsp. salt

1/4 tsp. pepper

Pinch cayenne pepper

8 oz. linguini or thin spaghetti, cooked and drained

Grated romano or parmesan cheese

Directions:

Cut florets and tender parts of broccoki stems into bite-sized pieces. In a large skillet, saute broccoli with garlic, oil, butter, salt, pepper, and cayenne over medium heat for about 10 minutes or until just tender, stirring frequently. Place hot pasta in a serving dish; top with broccoli mixture. Sprinkle with cheese.

Health Tips

Think positive and focus on gratitude. Research shows a healthy positive attitude helps build a healthier immune system and boosts overall health.

Eat your vegetables. Shoot for five servings of vegetables a day, raw, steamed, or stir fried.

Set a “5-Meal Ideal”. What, when, and how much you eat can keep both your metabolism and your energy levels steadily elevated, so you`ll have more all day energy.

Exercise daily. Exercise can reduce all of the biomarkers of aging. This includes improving eyesight, normalizing blood pressure, improving lean muscle, lowering cholesterol, and improving bone density.

Get a good night`s sleep. If you have trouble sleeping, try relaxation techniques such as meditation and yoga.

Book of the week

“The Starless Sea”

By Erin Morgenstern

A young boy encounters a mysterious door, shimmering in the alley where he walks home from school. But the kid keeps walking, leaving the door untouched. It’s not until years later that the boy discovers another strange object, an authorless book that recounts his experience with the door in eerie detail.

Word of the Week

finicky •

Pronunciation: /ˈfinikē/

Part of Speech: Adjective

Meaning: extremely or excessively particular, exacting, or meticulous in taste or standards.

Notice of Proposed Comprehensive Bond Review for Weyerhaeuser, Operating Permit 00167

Legal Notice

The Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) has completed a comprehensive bond review for Weyerhaeuser Company (Weyerhaeuser) which operates 96 rock quarries in northwestern Montana under Operating Permit No. 00167. The sites are located on private land in Lincoln, Flathead, and Sanders Counties

DEQ currently holds a reclamation bond in the amount of $250,000, of which $74,076 is obligated. DEQ is proposing to increase the obligated portion of the bond by $100,027 to $174,103. The increase in the obligated portion of the bond is mostly due to an increase in labor and equipment costs.

The procedure for increasing bonds resulting from a comprehensive bond review is set forth in Section 82-4-338(3), MCA. The company and the public have until January 31, 2020 to comment on the proposed bond increase. DEQ will then issue a final bond determination. The company and any person with an interest that may be adversely affected by DEQ’ s final bond determination may then obtain a contested case hearing before the Board of Environmental Review by filing with DEQ within 30 days of the issuance of the final bond determination a written request for a hearing stating the reason for the request.

A copy of the bond calculation that forms the basis for the proposed bond increase can be obtained by contacting the Department of Environmental Quality.

Comments on the proposed bond or requests for additional information should be sent to: Department of Environmental Quality, Hard Rock Mining Bureau, P. O. Box 200901, 1520 E. Sixth Ave., Helena, MT 59620-0901, or by contacting Herb Rolfes at (406) 444-3841 or hrolfes@mt.gov.