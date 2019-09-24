Sunrise and Sunset Times

January 15 8:27 a.m. 5:15 p.m.

January 16 8:27 a.m. 5:17 p.m.

January 17 8:26 a.m. 5:18 p.m.

January 18 8:25 a.m. 5:20 p.m.

January 19 8:24 a.m. 5:21 p.m.

January 20 8:23 a.m. 5:23 p.m.

January 21 8:22 a.m. 5:24 p.m.

Simons Weekly Weather Update

Issued Sunday January 05, 5:55 p.m.

Wednesday through Friday (Jan. 15 –Jan 17)Cold and locally breezy to windy at times with a chance of snow at times through the period. Lows from near 10 below zero to 10 above zero with mid single digits around 5000 feet. Highs in the teens to mid 20s with near 10 above zero around 5000 feet. Warmest temperatures across southern Sanders County.

Saturday and Sunday (Jan 18 and 19)Not as cold. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the teens Saturday warming to the 20s Sunday. Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Around 5000 feet lows in the lower teens Saturday warming to the lower 20s Sunday. Highs in the lower 20s Saturday warming to the mid 20s Sunday..

Montana Gas Price Update

As of January 7, gasoline prices in Montana have fallen 1.7 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.57 a gallon according to GasBuddy.com. Prices are 9.2 cents lower from a month ago and are 25.8 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average has risen 1.3 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 35.9 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

Word of the week

flummoxed •

Pronunciation: /ˈfləməkst/

Part of Speech: Adjective

Meaning: bewildered or perplexed

Book of the week

“American Dirt”

By Jeanine Cummins

Lydia runs a bookstore in Acapulco, Mexico, where she lives with her husband, who is a journalist, and their son, Luca. When a man starts visiting her store, buying books and striking up a friendship, she has no idea that he will be responsible for turning her life inside out.

Head Baker/Assistant Cook / 32 hrs per week

Assistant Manager /40 hours per week-Schedule varies/$20000-$30000

Custodial Aide /5 days per week-8 hours per day / $11.86

Advertisement and Design /Part-time hours may vary

Waitstaff / 30+ hours per week / $8.65