Recipe of the Week

Mexican Casserole

Ingredients:

1 lb lean ground beef

2 cups salsa

1 (16 oz.) can chili beans, drained

3 cups tortilla chips, crushed

2 cups sour cream

1 (2 oz.) can sliced black olives, drained

1/2 cup chopped green onion

1/2 cup chopped fresh tomato

2 cups shredded cheddar cheese

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a large skillet over medium-high heat, cook ground beef until no longer pink. Stir in salsa, reduce heat, and simmer 20 minutes, or until liquid is absorbed. Stir in beans, and heat through. Spray a 9×13 baking dish with cooking spray. Spread crushed tortilla chips in dish, and then spoon beef mixture over chips. Spread sour cream over beef, and sprinkle olives, green onion, and tomato over the sour cream. Top with cheddar cheese. Bake in preheated oven for 30 minutes, or until hot and bubbly.

Sunrise and Sunset Times

January 29 8:13 a.m. 5:36 p.m.

January 30 8:12 a.m. 5:38 p.m.

January 31 8:11 a.m. 5:40 p.m.

February 1 8:09 a.m. 5:41 p.m.

February 2 8:08 a.m. 5:43 p.m.

February 3 8:07 a.m. 5:45 p.m.

February 4 8:05 a.m. 5:46 p.m.

Simons Weekly Weather Update

Issued Sunday January 26, 7:55 p.m.

Wednesday and Thursday (Jan. 29 and Jan. 30 A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s with mid 20s around 5000 feet. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s with near 30 around 5000 feet.

Friday and Saturday (Jan. 31 and Feb. 1 )Unseasonably warm and locally breezy to windy with a chance of valley rain showers and high elevation snow showers. Lows in the 30s to near 40 with lower 30s around 5000 feet. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s with mid 30s around 5000 feet.

Sunday Feb. 2) Locally breezy to windy and turning colder with a chance of rain and snow in the valleys with a chance of snow in the higher elevations. Lows in the 30s with near 30 around 5000 feet. Highs in the 40s with near 30 around 5000 feet.

For the most up to date information visit https://www.simonsweather.org/forecast

Montana Gas Price Update

As of January 21, gasoline prices in Montana have fallen 2.8 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.53 a gallon according to GasBuddy.com. Prices are 8.7 cents lower from a month ago and are 25.1 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average has fallen 0.8 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 29.1 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

Movie of the week

“Underwater”

Directed by William

Eubank

A crew of underwater researchers must scramble to safety after an earthquake devastates their subterranean laboratory.

Movie of the week courtesy of rottentomatoes.com

{PG-13}

Supervisory Natural Resource Manager

Secretary/Registrar Position / 8hrs/day 7:30-4:00/13.54

Supervisory Interdisciplinary

RN – Home Options (Libby MT)

Certified Massage Therapist

STORE CLERK

Front Office Assistant /Full- Time

Word of the week

myopic •

Pronunciation: (mī-ˈō-pik)

Part of Speech: Adjective

Meaning: the scientific word for nearsightedness.

Book of the week

“The Great Gatsby”

By F. Scott Fitzgerald

Published in 1925, Fitzgerald`s The Great Gatsby, explores the decadence of the Jazz Age, and one man`s introduction into a world where even those with the most indulgent lives cannot earn love.

Book of the week courtesy of lifehack.org