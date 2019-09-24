Sunrise and Sunset Times

February 5 8:04 a.m. 5:48 p.m.

February 6 8:02 a.m. 5:49 p.m.

February 7 8:01 a.m. 5:51 p.m.

February 8 7:59 a.m. 5:53 p.m.

February 9 7:58 a.m. 5:54 p.m.

February 10 7:56 a.m. 5:56 p.m.

February 11 7:54 a.m. 5:58 p.m.

Movie of the week

“Underwater”

Directed by William

Eubank

A crew of underwater researchers must scramble to safety after an earthquake devastates their subterranean laboratory. {PG13}

Montana Gas Price Update

As of January 27, gasoline prices in Montana have fallen 2.2 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.51 a gallon according to GasBuddy.com. Prices are 8.8 cents lower from a month ago and are 26.7 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average has fallen 7.2 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 24.4 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

Word of the week

bamboozle•

Pronunciation: (bam-ˈbü-zəl)

Part of Speech: Verb

Meaning: to bamboozle someone means to trick or confuse them.

Recipe of the Week

Mexican Casserole

Ingredients:

1 lb lean ground beef

2 cups salsa

1 (16 oz.) can chili beans, drained

3 cups tortilla chips, crushed

2 cups sour cream

1 (2 oz.) can sliced black olives, drained

1/2 cup chopped green onion

1/2 cup chopped fresh tomato

2 cups shredded cheddar cheese

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a large skillet over medium-high heat, cook ground beef until no longer pink. Stir in salsa, reduce heat, and simmer 20 minutes, or until liquid is absorbed. Stir in beans, and heat through. Spray a 9×13 baking dish with cooking spray. Spread crushed tortilla chips in dish, and then spoon beef mixture over chips. Spread sour cream over beef, and sprinkle olives, green onion, and tomato over the sour cream. Top with cheddar cheese. Bake in preheated oven for 30 minutes, or until hot and bubbly.

Supervisory Natural Resource Manager

Secretary/Registrar Position / 8hrs/day 7:30-4:00/13.54

Supervisory Interdisciplinary

RN – Home Options (Libby MT)

Certified Massage Therapist

STORE CLERK

Front Office Assistant /Full- Time

Book of the week

“When You See Me”

By Lisa Gardner

FBI Agent Quincy and Detective Warren have built a task force to follow evidence left by deceased serial kidnapper Jacob Ness. When a disturbing piece of evidence comes up, they bring in Flora, who has experience of being imprisoned by him.

Book of the week courtesy of goodreads.com

Thank you from the Kootenai

Climate Group

On January 30, the Kootenai Climate Group hosted a showing of the film ‘The Human Element’ at the Dome Theatre. We would like to thank our community for the great turnout at our first public event.

We are grateful for the public support and the generous donations received. We thank Greg and Susie Rice for facilitating a grant we received from the Thrivent organization which paid for our advertising costs. Our appreciation includes a shout out to Byron and Chelsea Sanderson, owners of the Dome Theatre, for making their venue so welcoming of us and for providing the community with the option to host public events, such as this film showing.

Our mission is to increase climate change awareness and promote policies that empower people to take constructive action to reverse human-caused climate change. The Kootenai Climate Group plans to continue hosting events in an effort to raise awareness about the impacts of climate change and help our community work together on solutions. If interested in coming to one of our meetings or learning more about us, please contact kootenaiclimategroup@gmail.com.

Submitted by Russ Gautreaux, Kootenai Climate Group, Libby, Mont.