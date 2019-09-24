Movie of the week

“What About Love”

Directed by Klaus Menzel

Two young people, somewhat wary of love, spend a summer together in Europe making a film about people’s attitudes towards love.

Montana Gas Price Update

As of February 6, gasoline prices in Montana have fallen 0.7 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.48 a gallon according to GasBuddy.com. Prices are 10.9 cents lower from a month ago and are 24.0 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average has fallen 13.4 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 16.5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

Word of the week

thwart•

Pronunciation: (thwȯrt)

Part of Speech: Verb

Meaning: to ruin someone’s effort or to prevent a plan from becoming successful.

Recipe of the Week

3 Ingredient

valentines day fudge

Ingredients:

1 can sweetened condensed milk

2 cups white chocolate or vanilla chips

1 bag Valentine’s Day M&M candies

Directions:

Line an 8×8 inch pan with wax paper or nonstick foil and spray with cooking spray. In a medium saucepan, add condensed milk and chocolate (or vanilla) chips. Melt over medium– low heat, stirring throughout, until smooth. Gently stir in M&M candies (reserve about 1/2 cup). Pour mixture into prepared pan. Sprinkle reserved M&Ms onto mixture, gently pressing into fudge (if you want to add sprinkles do it now!). Allow to cool at room temperature overnight before cutting into squares. (You can also put it in the fridge to speed up the process.) Store in airtight container.

Book of the week

“Cursed by Cupid”

By Wendy Sparrow

“Dear reader, this letter is to inform you of Cupid’s curse, which will fall upon you if you don’t pass this email to three friends within three hours.” Tilly didn’t believe in curses and now she hasn’t had a second date in three years…

