Sunrise and Sunset Times

February 26 7:27 a.m. 6:21 p.m.

February 27 7:26 a.m. 6:23 p.m.

February 28 7:24 a.m. 6:25 p.m.

February 29 7:22 a.m. 6:26 p.m.

March 1 7:20 a.m. 6:28 p.m.

March 2 7:18 a.m. 6:29 p.m.

March 3 7:16 a.m. 6:31 p.m.

Movie of the week

“The Lodge”

Directed by Severin Fiala

A soon-to-be stepmom is snowed in with her fiancé’s two children at a remote holiday village. Just as relations begin to thaw between the trio, some strange and frightening events take place. {R}

Montana Gas Price Update

As of February 18, gasoline prices in Montana have fallen 1.6 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.43 a gallon according to GasBuddy.com. Prices are 9.1 cents lower from a month ago and are 19.4 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average has fallen 10.2 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 11.9 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

Recipe of the Week

Classic meatballs

Ingredients:

1 lb. lean ground beef

1/2 cup Italian style bread crumbs

1/4 cup milk

1/2 tsp. salt

1/2 tsp. Worcestershire sauce

1/4 tsp. pepper

1 small onion, finely chopped

1 egg

Directions:

Heat oven to 400 degrees F. Line 13×9 inch pan with foil, spray with cooking spray. In a large bowl, mix all ingredients. Shape mixture into 24 (1 1/2 inch) meatballs. Place 1 inch apart in pan. Bake uncovered 18 to 22 minutes or until temperature reaches 160 degrees F and no longer pink in center.

¨ Attendance Secretary/8 hrs./$13.54

¨ Crew

¨ Department Manager

¨ Shift Manager

¨ Member Service Representative/Part-Time

¨ Patient Account Representative (TEMP)

¨ Emergency Room RN PRN – Emergency Department

¨ RN – Home Options (Libby)

¨ Merchandiser /Part-Time

¨ CNA /Night Shift

¨ Front Desk Coordinator /Full-Time

¨ Advertisement Sales and Design/ Part-Time/ Pay DOP

Word of the week

zeal•

Pronunciation: (ˈzēl)

Part of Speech: Noun

Meaning: refers to a strong interest or

eagerness in pursuing something.

Book of the week

“Saint X”

By Alexis Schaitkin

Claire is only seven years old when her college-age sister, Alison, disappears on the last night of their family vacation at a resort on the Caribbean island of Saint X. The story turns into national tabloid news, a lurid mystery that will go unsolved.

