Sunrise and Sunset Times
February 26 7:27 a.m. 6:21 p.m.
February 27 7:26 a.m. 6:23 p.m.
February 28 7:24 a.m. 6:25 p.m.
February 29 7:22 a.m. 6:26 p.m.
March 1 7:20 a.m. 6:28 p.m.
March 2 7:18 a.m. 6:29 p.m.
March 3 7:16 a.m. 6:31 p.m.
Movie of the week
“The Lodge”
Directed by Severin Fiala
A soon-to-be stepmom is snowed in with her fiancé’s two children at a remote holiday village. Just as relations begin to thaw between the trio, some strange and frightening events take place. {R}
Montana Gas Price Update
As of February 18, gasoline prices in Montana have fallen 1.6 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.43 a gallon according to GasBuddy.com. Prices are 9.1 cents lower from a month ago and are 19.4 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average has fallen 10.2 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 11.9 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
Recipe of the Week
Classic meatballs
Ingredients:
1 lb. lean ground beef
1/2 cup Italian style bread crumbs
1/4 cup milk
1/2 tsp. salt
1/2 tsp. Worcestershire sauce
1/4 tsp. pepper
1 small onion, finely chopped
1 egg
Directions:
- Heat oven to 400 degrees F. Line 13×9 inch pan with foil, spray with cooking spray.
- In a large bowl, mix all ingredients. Shape mixture into 24 (1 1/2 inch) meatballs. Place 1 inch apart in pan.
- Bake uncovered 18 to 22 minutes or until temperature reaches 160 degrees F and no longer pink in center.
¨ Attendance Secretary/8 hrs./$13.54
¨ Crew
¨ Department Manager
¨ Shift Manager
¨ Member Service Representative/Part-Time
¨ Patient Account Representative (TEMP)
¨ Emergency Room RN PRN – Emergency Department
¨ RN – Home Options (Libby)
¨ Merchandiser /Part-Time
¨ CNA /Night Shift
¨ Front Desk Coordinator /Full-Time
¨ Advertisement Sales and Design/ Part-Time/ Pay DOP
Word of the week
- zeal•
Pronunciation: (ˈzēl)
Part of Speech: Noun
Meaning: refers to a strong interest or
eagerness in pursuing something.
Book of the week
“Saint X”
By Alexis Schaitkin
Claire is only seven years old when her college-age sister, Alison, disappears on the last night of their family vacation at a resort on the Caribbean island of Saint X. The story turns into national tabloid news, a lurid mystery that will go unsolved.
