Sunrise and Sunset Times

March 4 7:14 a.m. 6:32 p.m.

March 5 7:12 a.m. 6:34 p.m.

March 6 7:10 a.m. 6:35 p.m.

March 7 7:08 a.m. 6:37 p.m.

March 8 8:06 a.m. 7:38 p.m.

March 9 8:04 a.m. 7:40 p.m.

March 10 8:02 a.m. 7:41 p.m.

Movie of the week

“The Invisible Man”

Directed by Leigh

Whannell

When Cecilia’s abusive ex takes his own life and leaves her his fortune, she suspects his death was a hoax. As a series of coincidences turn lethal, Cecilia works to prove that she is being hunted by someone nobody can see. {R}

Montana Gas Price Update

As of February 25, gasoline prices in Montana have fallen 3.4 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.40 a gallon according to GasBuddy.com. Prices are 11.7 cents lower from a month ago and are 12.4 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average has fallen 5.3 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 6.7 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

Recipe of the Week

Spring quinoa bowl

Ingredients:

Lemon Dressing:

1/4 cup olive oil

2 tbsp. lemon juice

2 tbsp. gold or white balsamic vinegar

1 clove minced garlic

2 tsp. honey

salt and pepper to taste

Quinoa Bowl:

2 cups arugula

1/2 cup cooked quinoa

4 asparagus spears, cooked and cut into 1 in. pieces

1/4 cup peas

2 radishes, sliced

1/2 avocado, sliced

1 hard boiled egg, sliced

2 tbsp. whole almonds

salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

1. In a small bowl or jar, whisk together all dressing ingredients. Set aside.

2. Place the arugula in a salad bowl. Top the arugula with the quinoa, asparagus, peas, radishes, avocado, egg slices, and almonds. Drizzle with dressing and season with salt and pepper to taste. Serve immediately.

Word of the week

pneumatic•

Pronunciation: (nu̇-ˈma-tik)

Part of Speech: Adjective

Meaning: describes something that’s filled with air or gas or gas that uses air pressure.

Book of the week

“The Last Mrs. Parrish”

By Liv Constantine

Amber Patterson is fed up. She’s tired of being a nobody: a plain, invisible woman who blends into the background. She deserves more—a life of money and power like the one blond-haired, blue-eyed goddess Daphne Parrish takes for granted.

