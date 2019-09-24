Sunrise and Sunset Times

March 18 7:45 a.m. 7:53 p.m.

March 19 7:43 a.m. 7:55 p.m.

March 20 7:41 a.m. 7:56 p.m.

March 21 7:39 a.m. 7:58 p.m.

March 22 7:37 a.m. 7:59 p.m.

March 23 7:35 a.m. 8:01 p.m.

March 24 7:33 a.m. 8:02 p.m.

Movie of the week

“Sometimes A Great

Notion”{PG}

Directed by Paul

Newman

A family of fiercely

independent Oregon

loggers struggle to keep the family business alive amidst changing times.

Movie of the week courtesy of imdb.com

Montana Gas Price Update

As of March 13, gasoline prices in Montana have fallen 7.3 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.33 a gallon according to GasBuddy.com. Prices are 11.5 cents lower from a month ago and are 3.3 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average has fallen 18.9 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 26.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

Simons Weekly Weather Update

Issued Sunday March 15, 2020 – 3:50 p.m.

Wednesday through Friday (March 18, 19, 20)

Occasional cloudiness through the period with a slight chance of mainly mountain snow showers towards the end of the week. Lows in the mid teens to mid 20s with mid 20s around 5000 feet. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s with near 30 around 5000 feet.

Saturday and Sunday (March 21, 22)

A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s with lower 20s around 5000 feet. Highs in the 40s to near 50 with near 30 around 5000 feet.

For the most up to date information visit https://www.simonsweather.org/forecast

Store Assistant Manager

Store Co-Manager

Therapist – Fall 2020

Surgical Technician

Clinical Coordinator/Supervisor

On-Call Bank Teller Trainee

Lead Forestry Technician

Student Trainee (Engineering and Architecture)

Transit Driver/ 16-24 hrs./ $11 hr.

Crew Team Member

Casino Floor Runner

Physical Therapist – Home Options

Secretary/Unit Clerk

Recipe of the Week

Marshmallow fruit dip

Ingredients:

1 package (8oz.) cream cheese, softened

3/4 cup cherry yogurt

1 carton (8 oz.) frozen whipped topping, thawed

1 jar (7 oz.)

marshmallow creme

Assorted fresh fruit

Directions:

1. In a large bowl, beat cream cheese and

yogurt until well blended. Fold in whipped topping and marshmallow crème. Serve with fruit.

Recipe courtesy of tasteofhome.com

Book of the week

“Opposite of Always”

By Justin A. Reynolds

When Jack and Kate meet at a party, bonding until sunrise over their mutual love of Froot Loops and their favorite flicks, Jack knows he’s falling—hard. Soon she’s meeting his best friends, Jillian and Franny, and Kate wins them over as easily as she did Jack.

Book of the week courtesy of goodreads.com