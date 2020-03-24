Sunrise and Sunset Times
March 25 7:31 a.m. 8:04 p.m.
March 26 7:29 a.m. 8:05 p.m.
March 27 7:27 a.m. 8:07 p.m.
March 28 7:24 a.m. 8:08 p.m.
March 29 7:22 a.m. 8:10 p.m.
March 30 7:20 a.m. 8:11 p.m.
March 31 7:18 a.m. 8:13 p.m.
Montana Gas Price Update
As of March 16, gasoline prices in Montana have fallen 6.7 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.30 a gallon according to GasBuddy.com. Prices are 12.3 cents lower from a month ago and are 8.1 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average has fallen 22.3 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 34.0 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
Simons Weekly Weather Update
Issued Sunday March 15, 2020 – 3:50 p.m.
Wednesday (March 25) A chance of valley rain and snow showers and mountain snow showers. Lows in the 20s with near 20 around 5000 feet. Highs in the 40s with mid 20s around 5000 feet.
Thursday (March 26)…Dry except for a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the valleys and snow showers in the mountains. Lows in the 20s with lower 20s around 5000 feet. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s with upper 20s around 5000 feet.
Friday through Sunday (March 27, 28,& 29)
A chance of rain and snow showers through the period. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s with mid 20s around 5000 feet. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s with near 30 around 5000 feet..
For the most up to date information visit https://www.simonsweather.org/forecast
Store Assistant Manager
Store Co-Manager
Therapist – Fall 2020
Surgical Technician
Clinical Coordinator/Supervisor
On-Call Bank Teller Trainee
Lead Forestry Technician
Student Trainee (Engineering and Architecture)
Transit Driver/ 16-24 hrs./ $11 hr.
Crew Team Member
Casino Floor Runner
Physical Therapist – Home Options
Secretary/Unit Clerk
Libby
LibbyJSC@mt.gov
406-293-6282
Word of the week
- telluric•
Pronunciation: /təˈlo͝orik/
Part of Speech: Adjective
Meaning: of, relating to, or originating on or in the earth or soil.
Book of the week
“Sharks in the Time of Saviors”
By Kawai Strong Washburn
The family saga meets Hawaiian legend in this buzzy debut about a young boy whose life is put in the hands of, and unexpectedly saved by, a mysterious shark.
Recipe of the Week
Simple Spring Asparagus
Ingredients:
1 1/2 lbs. asparagus
1-2 TBSP. olive oil
1/4 TSP. salt
1/8 TSP. pepper
1 lemon, juiced
Directions:
1. Preheat oven to 425 degrees F.
- Clean spears, cut off woody ends, and arrange on a baking sheet. Drizzle with olive oil and lightly toss to coat. Sprinkle with salt and pepper.
- Roast in the oven for about 12 minutes.
- Drizzle with fresh lemon juice and serve.
Recipe courtesy of
today.com