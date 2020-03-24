Sunrise and Sunset Times

April 1 7:16 a.m. 8:14 p.m.

April 2 7:14 a.m. 8:15 p.m.

April 3 7:12 a.m. 8:17 p.m.

April 4 7:10 a.m. 8:18 p.m.

April 5 7:08 a.m. 8:20 p.m.

April 6 7:06 a.m. 8:21 p.m.

April 7 7:04 a.m. 8:23 p.m.

Movie of the week

“Deerskin”

Directed by Quentin Dupieux

A man’s obsession with his designer deerskin jacket causes him to blow his life savings and turn to crime.

Montana Gas Price Update

As of March 23, gasoline prices in Montana have fallen 8.5 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.23 a gallon according to GasBuddy.com. Prices are 19.5 cents lower from a month ago and are 21.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average has fallen 40.0 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 56.2 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

Simons Weekly Weather Update

Issued Sunday March 29, 2020 – 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday (April 1) Unseasonably cold and locally breezy with snow showers likely. Lows in the 20s with near 20 around 5000 feet. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s with lower 20s around 5000 feet.

Thursday ( April 2) Continued unseasonably cold and locally breezy with a chance of snow showers. Lows in the 20s with near 20 around 5000 feet. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s with lower 20s around 5000 feet.

Friday through Sunday ( April 3, 4, &5)Unsettled and continued cool with a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the 20s with lower 20s around 5000 feet. Highs in the 40s to near 50 with upper 20s around 5000 feet.

For the most up to date information visit https://www.simonsweather.org/forecast

Word of the week

quixotic•

Pronunciation: /kwikˈsädik/

Part of Speech: Adjective

Meaning: exceedingly idealistic, unrealistic, and impractical.

Book of the week

“Under The Rainbow”

By Celia Laskey

When a group of social activists arrive in a small town, the lives and beliefs of residents and outsiders alike are upended, in this wry, embracing novel.

Book of the week courtesy of goodreads.com

Recipe of the Week

Fluffy Pancakes

Ingredients:

1 cup all purpose flour

1 TBSP. sugar

2 TSP. baking powder

1/2 TSP. salt

1 large egg

3/4 cup milk

1/4 cup shortening or butter, melted

Directions:

1. In a small bowl, combine flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt. Combine egg, milk, and shortening; stir into dry ingredients just until moistened.

Pour batter by 1/4 cupfuls onto a greased hot griddle. Turn when bubbles form on top of pancakes; cook until the second side is golden brown.

Recipe courtesy of tasteofhome.com

Thank you to those who work hard

during the COVID-19 outbreak

Some of us are retired and somewhat used to being home. Some of us are kids, enjoying being home from school. Some of us may be on an unexpected break from our jobs or from managing our businesses, and hopefully we are not as worried now that we know there will be money coming to help pay for the work we couldn’t do. We appreciate how hard this has been for you!

But all of us are dependent on another group of us who are not home, willing or otherwise.

Thank you to the grocery store clerks, baggers, delivery people, stockers and managers who have kept our stores open so we have food, medicine and paper goods! Thank you to the cooks, order takers and especially the cleaning crews at our local restaurants who give us an option to doing our own cooking – and a taste of normalcy in a time of weirdness. Thank you to the mail carriers and package delivery folks who keep us in contact with the outside world. Thank you to the police and sheriff officers who keep us safe and protected. Thank you to the firemen and women and ambulance staff who volunteer to help us in time of emergency. Thank you to the counselors and support group leaders who listen and give us calm assurance. Thank you to the doctors, nurses, pharmacists, medical office and cleaning staff who are putting their lives in jeopardy to take care of us. Thank you to the ministers and staff of our churches who reach out however they can to remind us who is really in charge and how to reach Him. If you know one of these people, thank them!

And those of us who are older and may have some health complications thank all of you who are staying home, too. You may never know it, but you might keep someone from getting really sick, and we appreciate it. Hopefully it won’t be too much longer before life gets back to normal.

PS. As soon as I sent my thank you letter, more deserving people came to mind: those who work to keep normal life normal. Those who keep Libby Dam safe; those repairing roads; those who keep the water and sewer flowing; the garbage disappearing from our curbs; the electricity, and those who keep us informed through the local newspapers, the internet and TV! And let’s make a Libby pact with each other to do some serious shopping with our local stores when this is behind us. Let’s support our neighbors as much as we can before going out of town.

Submitted by Patty Johnson of Libby