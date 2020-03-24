Sunrise and Sunset Times

Date Sunrise Sunset

April 8 7:02 a.m. 8:24 p.m.

April 9 7:00 a.m. 8:26 p.m.

April 10 6:58 a.m. 8:27 p.m.

April 11 6:56 a.m. 8:29 p.m.

April 12 6:54 a.m. 8:30 p.m.

April 13 6:52 a.m. 8:32 p.m.

April 14 6:50 a.m. 8:33 p.m.

Word of the week

Virus •

Pronunciation: /vai-rês /

Part of Speech: Noun

Meaning: 1. Venom. 2. An electro-microscopic infectious biological entity that can function only within the living cells of a host (animal, plant), and which consists of a nucleic acid molecule (either DNA or RNA) surrounded by a protein coat. 3. A piece of mischievous or malignant computer code capable of replicating itself and infecting other computers via the Internet

Simons Weekly Weather Update

Issued Sunday March 29, 2020 – 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday and Thursday (April 8 &9)Occasional cloudiness and warmer. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s Wednesday warming to the upper 50s to upper 60s Thursday. Around 5000 feet lows in the upper 20s Wednesday warming to the mid 30s Thursday. Highs near 40 Wednesday warming to the mid 40s Thursday.

Friday (April 10) Locally breezy and mild with a slight chance of showers and high elevation snow showers in the afternoon. Lows in the 30s with mid 30s around 5000 feet. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s with near 40 around 5000 feet.

Saturday and Sunday (April 11 & 12)

Cooler and locally breezy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the 30s Saturday cooling to the mid 20s to lower 30s Sunday. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s Saturday cooling to the lower 40s to lower 50s Sunday. Around 5000 feet lows in the upper 20s Saturday cooling to the lower 20s Sunday. Highs in the mid 30s Saturday cooling to near 30 Sunday.

For the most up to date information visit https://www.simonsweather.org/forecast

Our good neighbors, the Amish

Last week I had occasion to visit the Amish store and while there I had a small issue. Nothing big, at least not to me, but I let someone in the community know. A short while later I received a gift from the store expressing gratitude for letting them know of a potential problem. The gift was far from necessary, but what a treasure to have neighbors who graciously show their appreciation. Our Amish community is a great neighbor. Thank You!

Denay Horn, Libby, Submitted Feb. 19, 2020

“Lady” the dog that cares at the Care Center

For months the Libby Care Center of Cascadia has had a beautiful dog named Lady come and visit with residents. She is well mannered, quiet, and an amazing dog. A post from the Care Center’s Facebook page read, “We would like to recognize and thank Cheryl, Lady’s person for sharing her with us!”

Submitted Jan. 27, 2020

Care Coordinator (PACT)

Environmental Restoration LLC

Laborers for Roofing Project/$20/9-10 hrs daily

Part-Time Librarian- Eureka /$17.63/32 hours a week

Vocational Specialist (PACT)

Therapist/ Case Manager (PACT)

Job Service Libby staff are available Monday-Friday 8-5, to assist you by phone: 293-6282 OR by E-Mail: libbyjsc@mt.gov”