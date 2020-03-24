Sunrise and Sunset Times

Date Sunrise Sunset

April 15 6:48 a.m. 8:34 p.m.

April 16 6:46 a.m. 8:36 p.m.

April 17 6:44 a.m. 8:37 p.m.

April 18 6:43 a.m. 8:39 p.m.

April 19 6:41 a.m. 8:40 p.m.

April 20 6:39 a.m. 8:42 p.m.

April 21 6:37 a.m. 8:43 p.m.

Movie of the week

Dolphin Reef”

Directed by : Keith Scholey

Filmmaker Keith Scholey follows a 3 year old dolphin and its mother near the

Polynesian Islands in the Pacific Ocean. {G}

Simons Weekly Weather Update

Issued Sunday March 29, 2020 – 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday ( April 15) Cool with a chance of valley rain and snow showers and mountain snow showers. Lows in the 30s with upper 20s around 5000 feet. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s with near 30 around 5000 feet.

Thursday and Friday ( April 16 & 17) Dry and warmer. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s Thursday warming to the 60s to near 70 Friday. Around 5000 feet lows in the mid 20s Thursday warming to the lower 30s Friday. Highs in the upper 30s Thursday warming to the mid 40s Friday.

Saturday and Sunday ( April 18 & 19) A slight chance of showers. Lows in the 30s with lower 30s around 5000 feet. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s with mid 40s around 5000 feet.

For the most up to date information visit https://www.simonsweather.org/forecast

Word of the week

Abibliophobia •

Pronunciation: uh-bib-li-uh-fo-bee-yuh

Part of Speech: Noun

Meaning: Afraid of running out of things to read.

We are here to help!

Job Service Libby is temporarily closed to the public,

But staff are available to assist you!

Phone: 293-6282 or E-Mail: libbyjsc@mt.gov

Kiosk available outside with Job Lists, Resources &

Unemployment Insurance Guidance

CARES Act UPDATED Information for

Businesses and Workers: MontanaWorks.gov

We’ll get through this TOGETHER!

Libby

Top Music of the week

Blinding Light by The Weekend The Box by Roddy Ricch Don’t Start Now by Dua Lipa

4.Circles by Post Malone

Life is good by Future feat. Drake

Top music of the week courtesy of Billboard.com

Health Care providers thank you to the community

As the medical providers in this community, we want to thank the people of Lincoln County for their diligent efforts in preventing the spread of COVID-19. This is a world-wide pandemic unlike any we have seen in recent history. Our response to it as a community has helped to keep the most vulnerable among us protected. We recognize the sacrifices you have made in order to shelter in place, and we sincerely appreciate your efforts.

Estimates from the University of Washington predict that the peak of COVID-19 cases will occur in our state within the next week. Over the next few weeks and months, things will slowly return to normal, and shelter in place orders will be lifted. We want to emphasize that while these predictions are hopeful, there is a high likelihood that Libby will not follow the pattern of the rest of the state. Because we are a spread out and geographically isolated community, our peak may still be weeks down the road, or we may see smaller but multiple surges over the next few months. We do not yet have community spread in Lincoln County, but our close neighbor (Flathead County) is now reporting community spread. We know there are many who travel back and forth between Kalispell and their homes in Lincoln County for essential services, including medical appointments. It’s important for these reasons that we remain vigilant in our efforts, continue practicing social distancing, and shelter in place for as long as the state recommends. Even after these restrictions are lifted, we highly encourage you to stay home when you’re ill, continuing to practice frequent handwashing, covering of coughs and sneezes, consider wearing a mask when out in the community, and communicating with your providers if you’re having symptoms of cough, shortness of breath, or fevers. Public Health will continue testing for patients with symptoms, as well as testing asymptomatic individuals to assess the presence of COVID-19 in the community and hopefully head-off any future outbreaks.

This has been a trying time for everyone, but our community has done a fantastic job of pulling together and supporting each other through this. We appreciate your efforts, and look forward to continuing to keep our community safe and healthy together.

Submitted by The medical providers of the Northwest Community Health Center, Cabinet Peaks Family Medicine, Cabinet Peaks OB/Gyn, Cabinet Peaks Surgery, Cabinet Peaks Clinic at Bull River, The Libby Clinic, The CARD Clinic, and Cabinet Peaks Medical Center, Libby , Mont.

Governor’s Grizzly Bear Advisory Council

The Governor’s Grizzly Bear Advisory Council recently met in Libby, and the proposed Pacific Northwest Scenic Trail (PNT) in the Upper Yaak caused me some concerns. I worked in Libby for 38 years, from when Logging was king, to when it was severely curtailed through court decisions.

The PNT will essentially be a “strip” of Wilderness through the Yaak, with associated restrictions including scenic preservation 1/2 mile on either side of the trail. This is already affecting the USFS Black Ram Project.

Worse yet, with increased use of the trail, further restrictions will happen. Grizzly expert Wayne Kasworm observed at the Advisory Council that road closures could then be required to offset the use of this trail, due to it going 27 miles through core Grizzly habitat. Current court decisions limit the miles of open roads and trails, and the current route could close an associated 27 miles of open roads. We know the PNT will be used in court actions.

Are we all going to say nothing and just let more restrictions on forest management and road access in the Yaak? Why not look at alternatives that are less restrictive? There is a proposed southern route with only seven miles in core habitat. Whether we like it or not, Grizzlies are legally required to be protected, and how will this affect them?

We should be aware of the legal effects of the Pacific Northwest Scenic Trail in the Yaak, and more Forest restrictions to come.

Wayne Hirst, Noxon, Mont.