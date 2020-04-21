Sunrise and Sunset Times

Date Sunrise Sunset

May 6 6:12 a.m. 9:05 p.m.

May 7 6:10 a.m. 9:06 p.m.

May 8 6:09 a.m. 9:07 p.m.

May 9 6:07 a.m. 9:09 p.m.

May 10 6:06 a.m. 9:10 p.m.

May 11 6:05 a.m. 9:12 p.m.

May 12 6:03 a.m. 9:13 p.m.

Movie of the week

“Arkansas”

Directed by: Clark Duke

Kyle and Swin live by the orders of an

Arkansas-based drug kingpin named Frog, whom they’ve never met. But when a deal goes horrible wrong, the consequences are deadly. {R}

Simons Weekly Weather Update

Issued Sunday May 3, 2020 – 9:00 p.m.

Wednesday (May 6) Cool with rain and higher elevation snow becoming likely. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s with mid 30s around 5000 feet. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s with near 40 around 5000 feet.

Thursday ( May 7) A chance of valley rain showers and mountain snow showers mainly in the morning. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s with near 30 around 5000 feet. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s with mid 40s around 5000 feet.

Friday through Sunday (May 8, 9, and 10)

No precipitation and unseasonably warm. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s with mid 40s on slopes, ridge tops and around 5000 feet. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s Friday warming to the lower 70s to lower 80s Saturday and Sunday. Around 5000 feet highs near 50 Friday warming to the upper 50s Saturday and Sunday.

For the most up to date information visit https://www.simonsweather.org/forecast

Word of the week

Boondoggle•

Pronunciation: /ˈbo͞onˌdäɡəl/

Part of Speech: Noun

Meaning: To waste money or time on unnecessary or questionable projects.

Top Country

Music of the week

The Bones by Maren Morris I Hope by Gabby Barrett Nobody But You by Blake Shelton Chasin’ You by Morgan Wallen More Hearts Than Mine by Ingrid Andress

Change is required in November

In light of the political, economic, and health issues in our country today, I am reminded of the proverb about the frog that is put in a pot of cold water and as the water is heated to boiling it is unaware of its demise. Our country has been blessed with two centuries of a remarkably successful democracy. A period of time that has created a complacency or even overconfidence in the stability of our government.

Democracies such as ours do not crumble overnight–they end as a result of the collapse of the rule of law, the system of checks and balances, the independent authority of the judiciary, the freedom of the press, the unacceptability of purposeful lying, putting a political leader’s private interests before the public interest, or threatening political rivals with harm or imprisonment.

All of these have been done before our eyes, with the sycophantic help from the Republican Party, including our very own Senator Steve Daines and Congressman Greg Gianforte, since Donald Trump has become president. The proverbial pot is near boiling and our democracy is at stake. Change is required in November.

David R. James, of Eureka, Mont.

Grizzly Bears play a

vital role in our

ecosystem

They help regulate the number of other animals in an area. Where bears have disappeared, there is an inordinate number of deer, elk and moose that overgraze the area. This leads to loss of plants and trees for birds and other species to use.

One of bears’ favorite foods is berries and they are instrumental in dispersing the seeds. Because berry seeds pass through unbroken, they are ready to germinate with their own fertilizer.

Bears increase the availability of nitrogen in the ecosystem. While foraging for tree roots or bulbs, bears stir up soil which increases nitrogen availability. They also leave salmon carcasses which increase nitrogen.

Grizzly bears occupy less than 2% of the area where they once ranged. Conflicts with humans are the greatest cause of loss of the grizzly population. In any conflict with humans, the bears will lose. Humans will shoot out of fear or if a grizzly attacks, the bear will be destroyed. The number of bears in the Yaak is extremely small and anything that threatens their numbers should be avoided.

The Pacific Northwest Trail that is proposed in this ecosystem will lead to human bear conflicts which will adversely affect the bears. Rerouting the trail will ensure that these conflicts do not take place and that the bears will be able to survive and increase their numbers.

Rerouting the trail is extremely important for the survival of the bears and should be an important consideration in planning for the trail.

Eileen Carney, of Libby, Mont

Kootenai Drug go above and beyond

Its a bit complicated because it involves the whole staff at the Kootenai Drug and True Value Hardware store in Troy. The pharmacists go way above and beyond for their costumers, even before the virus. They always explain things in depth, especially if a costumer has a new or changed prescription. They have been bringing prescriptions out to peoples cars, and in the past I have seen them walking people out to their cars who are in bad shape or just even having a tough time lately.

The Hardware staff has several people who have been there for 25 – 30 years and daily are helping people with complicated projects and saving them tons of money. I’ve heard customers say, “Dana, you just saved me $500 in plumber costs.” Also, by staying open during this time, the store has been a vital link for the community. The owners are also just great people and always donate time and money to projects in town. Tyann also owns the yoga studio in Troy and provides a great service there for very little if no profit.

Submitted by Pete Leusch, May 1, 2020