Sunrise and Sunset Times

May 13 6:02 a.m. 9:14 p.m.

May 14 6:01 a.m. 9:16 p.m.

May 15 5:59 a.m. 9:17 p.m.

May 16 5:58 a.m. 9:18 p.m.

May 17 5:57 a.m. 9:19 p.m.

May 18 5:56 a.m. 9:21 p.m.

May 19 5:55 a.m. 9:22 p.m.

Movie of the week

“Scoob!”

Directed by: Tony Cervone

Scooby and the gang face their most challenging mystery ever: a plot to unleash the ghost dog Cerberus upon the world. As they race to stop this dogpocalypse, the gang discovers that Scooby has an epic destiny greater than anyone imagined.

Simons Weekly Weather Update

Issued Sunday May 10, 2020 – 4:10 p.m.

Wednesday through Friday (May 13, 14, 15)Mostly cloudy and cool with a chance of valley rain showers and mountain snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s with near 30 around 5000 feet. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s with upper 30s to lower 40s around 5000 feet.

Saturday (May 16)…Partly cloudy and a little warmer. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s with mid 30s around 5000 feet. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s with lower 50s around 5000 feet.

Sunday (May 17) Increasing clouds with a chance of rain and high elevation snow. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s with upper 30s around 5000 feet. Highs in the 60s with mid 40s around 5000 feet.

For the most up to date information visit https://www.simonsweather.org/forecast

Helper-Installer / Full time / $10

Seasonal Personal Vehicle Package Driver / Full-time

Cook / $12-$14

Cleaner/ 35-40 hours per week /$10-$12

Convenience Clerk / 30-40 hours per week / $10

Night-time Bartender-Waitstaff / Nights and Weekends- PT / $8.65

IS Technician – IT

Operations Support Specialist

Vocational Specialist (PACT)

Therapist/Case Manager – PACT

Cook- $20 hours per week

Secretary / M-F / $10

Libby

Top Rock Music of the week

. Level of Concern by Twenty One

Pilots

High Hopes by Panic! At The Disco Living In A Ghost Town by The

Rolling Stones Bang by AJR If You’re Too Shy by The 1975

Word of the week

Foppish•

Pronunciation: \ ˈfä-pish \

Part of Speech: Adjective

Meaning: Foolish, silly, obsolete

MT Needs Rosendale in Congress

Matt Rosendale moved from a thriving business career to a successful and conservative public servant who constantly focused on lower taxes while increasing efficiencies. He currently serves as Montana Auditor, also called the Commissioner for Insurance and Securities.

Elected to the Montana House of Representatives in 2011, Matt and I took on many challenges together. His constituents promoted him to the Montana Senate in 2013. That session the Speaker of the House appointed me as chair of the budget subcommittee for natural resources and transportation, and then-Senator Matt Rosendale was appointed vice chair. Side by side, item by item, we examined proposed expenditures for six departments, and we cut a ton of fat. In the 2015 Legislature, Republican senators showed confidence in Rosendale by choosing him as majority leader.

Then in 2016, Montana voters elected him Montana Auditor, which really made him Commissioner for Insurance and Securities. Immediately he took on big issues, even while trimming operating expenses by 23 percent. As a member of the Land Board, Matt made good decisions. He is a hard worker and a real winner. I respect him.

As a candidate for US Senate in 2018, he gained the ear of our great president. A few months ago, I was invited to the USMCA Treaty signing ceremony at the White House. Matt Rosendale was there, always promoting Montana interests.

The people of Montana need Matt’s sharp mind, energy, work ethic and Donald Trump connections in Washington, DC. I endorse Matt Rosendale for US Congress.

Sen. Mike Cuffe

Eureka, Mont.

Senate District 1

Vote for climate action,

we need to ask and we need to vote

Ask this question of every candidate, no matter the political contest, “What should Congress do to combat climate change?” School Boards, Municipal Government, County Commissioner, Public Service Commission, Governor, State Legislature and other state offices, and Congress; every election is vitally important. Several municipal governments in Montana are acting on climate. We can continue to grow political will for climate action with our votes.

Climate change is caused by global warming. Carbon dioxide blankets the Earth and traps in heat. Burning coal, oil, and natural gas makes more carbon dioxide. The Earth is getting warmer as the carbon dioxide blanket thickens. 97% of climate scientists have concluded that humans are causing global warming, largely due to burning fossil fuels.

Leading experts say carbon dividends are the best way to curb climate change. Carbon dividends have broad bipartisan support because they are fair, transparent, do not grow government, and boost local economies. Most importantly they are very effective at quickly reducing carbon dioxide pollution by impacting all sources.

The Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act, HR 763, is based on carbon dividends. It puts a slowing rising fee on carbon pollution at the source (mine or well) and returns net revenue to all Americans evenly. It will reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 40% in the first 12 years. Monthly cash payments are fair, especially to middle and low income families. The economic boost will create jobs in our communities. And, a predictable price on carbon pollution will drive investment in Montana clean energy projects. For more information see: https://energyinnovationact.org

A clean energy future is an awesome future! Ask candidates “What should Congress do to combat climate change?” Then, be sure to vote.

Robin Paone, Whitefish, Mont.