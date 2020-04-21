Sunrise and Sunset Times

Date Sunrise Sunset

May 20 5:54 a.m. 9:23 p.m.

May 21 5:53 a.m. 9:24 p.m.

May 22 5:52 a.m. 9:26 p.m.

May 23 5:51 a.m. 9:27 p.m.

May 24 5:50 a.m. 9:28 p.m.

May 25 5:49 a.m. 9:29 p.m.

May 26 5:48 a.m. 9:30 p.m.

Movie of the week

“The Vast of Night”

Directed by: Andrew

Patterson

In the twilight of the 1950’s, on one fateful night in New Mexico, a young switchboard operator and a charismatic radio DJ discover a strange audio frequency that could change their small town and the future forever. {PG13}

Simons Weekly Weather Update

Issued Sunday May 17, 2020 – 6:25 p.m.

Wednesday through Friday (May 20, 21, 22)

A little cooler with valley rain showers and high mountain snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s with lower 30s around 5000 feet. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s with mid to upper 30s around 5000 feet.

Saturday (May 23) A chance of valley rain showers and high mountain snow showers. Lows in the 30s to near 40 with lower 30s around 5000 feet. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s with lower 40s around 5000 feet.

Sunday (May 24) Dry and a little warmer except for a slight chance of mainly mountain showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s with mid 30s around 5000 feet. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s with upper 40s around 5000 feet.

For the most up to date information visit https://www.simonsweather.org/forecast

Helper-Installer / Full time / $10

Seasonal Personal Vehicle Package Driver / Full-time

Cook / $12-$14

Cleaner/ 35-40 hours per week /$10-$12

Convenience Clerk / 30-40 hours per week / $10

Night-time Bartender-Waitstaff / Nights and Weekends- PT / $8.65

IS Technician – IT

Operations Support Specialist

Vocational Specialist (PACT)

Therapist/Case Manager – PACT

Cook- $20 hours per week

Secretary / M-F / $10

www.MontanaWorks.gov

Libby

Word of the week

Widdershins•

Pronunciation: /ˈwidərˌSHinz/

Part of Speech: Adverb

Meaning: Another way to say something is moving counter-clockwise or moving in the wrong direction.

Top Pop Music of the week

Say So by Doja Cat Blinding Lights by The Weeknd My Oh My by Camila Cabello Don’t Start Now by Dua Lipa Intentions by Justin Bieber

Top music of the week courtesy of Billboard.com