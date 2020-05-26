Sunrise and Sunset Times

Date Sunrise Sunset

June 10 5:40 a.m. 9:43 p.m.

June 11 5:40 a.m. 9:43 p.m.

June 12 5:40 a.m. 9:44 p.m.

June 13 5:40 a.m. 9:45 p.m.

June 14 5:40 a.m. 9:45 p.m.

June 15 5:40 a.m. 9:45 p.m.

June 16 5:40 a.m. 9:46 p.m.

Movie of the week

The Longest Wave”

Directed by: Joe Berlinger

Oscar-nominated filmmaker Joe Berlinger travels the globe with legendary windsurfer and pioneering waterman Robby Naish, a 24-time world champion whose quest to master the world’s longest waves unexpectedly reveals his vulnerabilities as a competitor, mentor and father.

Museum Attendant-Troy /$8.65/20-30hrs

Barista / Kitchen Person- Troy /8.65 /PT hours may vary

Store Clerk-Town Pump- Libby

Yard Work in the Libby and Troy area/$10/hrs. hrs. vary Wed-Sat

Resident Advisor-Turning Winds / $14-16 /hrs. vary/

Labor & Delivery RN-Night Shift-Cabinet Peaks

Therapist (PACT)-WMMHC

Support Merchandiser-Libby, MT

Direct Care Assistant-CHC

Medical Records Clerk-CHC

Care Manager-CHC

Libby

Word of the week

Jalopy•

Pronunciation: \ jə-ˈlä-pē \

Part of Speech: Noun

Meaning: an old, decrepit, or unpretentious

automobile.

Save one of Libby’s greatest assets, Dr. Daniel P. Woydick

In 2016, this amazing Board Certified Family Medicine Physician joined Cabinet Peaks Clinic. Along with his incredible bedside manner, he brought with him some very impressive credentials. After receiving his Medical degree, he did his Residency at Duke University Hospital in North Carolina. Please be aware that few medical school graduates qualify to receive a Residency position at Duke University Hospital. These spots are only open to the best and brightest candidates.

Dr. Woydick is a tremendous asset to our rural community. He is a proven medical professional, as well as being an Army physician Veteran. He and his team of Medical Assistants work extremely well together. Dr. Woydick knows and cares deeply about his patients. They are not just faceless people he is seeing to meet some expected administrative revenue number. How very fortunate we are to have a Physician of his caliber in our community.

Dr. Woydick has been released from his contract with Cabinet Peaks Medical Center effective July 2020. There has been no egregious behavior, unprofessional conduct or complaints from patients or staff members. So why is he being released?

Why would the Hospital Administration do something so crazy as to release a Physician who is so well liked, respected and trusted? Last Spring Dr. Woydick signed a new two year contract with the Hospital. Why would the Hospital Administration offer him a new contract if they were planning to release him? .

This is a travesty. Please contact the CEO and Board of Directors of the Hospital and request they keep Dr. Woydick at the Cabinet Peaks Clinic. It is a matter of our communities good health and well being.

Michael and Terry Hobbs, of Libby, Mont