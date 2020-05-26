Sunrise and Sunset Times

Date Sunrise Sunset

July 1 5:46 a.m. 9:46 p.m.

July 2 5:46 a.m. 9:46 p.m.

July 3 5:47 a.m. 9:46 p.m.

July 4 5:48 a.m. 9:45 p.m.

July 5 5:49 a.m. 9:45 p.m.

July 6 5:49 a.m. 9:44 p.m.

July 7 5:50 a.m. 9:44 p.m.

Movie of the week

“The Truth”

Directed by: Hirokazu

Koreeda

About a stormy reunion between a daughter and her actress mother, Catherine, against the backdrop of Catherine’s latest role in a sci-fi picture as a mother who never grows old.

Word of the week

Octothorpe•

Pronunciation: /ˈäktəˌTHôrp/

Part of Speech: Noun

Meaning: the symbol #.

Top Country Music of the week

The Bones by Maren Morris I Hope by Gabby Barrett Chasin You by Morgan Wallen Does to Me by Luke Combs Hard to Forget by Sam Hunt

Simons Weekly Weather Update

Issued Sunday June 28, 2020 – 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday( July 1) A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s with mid 40s around 5000 feet. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s with lower 50s around 5000 feet.

Thursday ( July 2) A little warmer with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s with near 50 around 5000 feet. Highs in the 70s with upper 50s around 5000 feet.

Friday and Saturday (July 3 & 4) Mainly dry and warmer. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s with lower 50s around 5000 feet. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s with mid 60s around 5000 feet.

Sunday (July 5) A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s with mid 50s around 5000 feet. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s with mid 60s around 5000 feet.

For the most up to date information visit https://www.simonsweather.org/forecast

Animal Control Deputy; Sworn/23.12/Full-Time

Laborer / Painter/8.65-12.00/Full-Time

Casino Assistant Manager

Dietary Aide/Part-Time

Store Clerk /8.65/20 hr. a week

Speech Language Pathologist (SLP) Full-Time

Route Sales Representative

Reg. Nurse / Licensed Practical Nurse/Part-time or Full-time

Stone Quarry Laborer-Montana Rockworks/ Mon-Thurs 6am-4pm

Registered Nurse (Labor and Delivery Nurse)

Physical Therapist – Home Options (Libby )

Job Service Libby’s doors are not open to the public, but we are here to assist you in your hunt for a new job. Check out the 100 jobs on the board in the foyer at the Job Service! Or stop by at 417 Mineral Ave, Suite 4, Call 293-6282 or email LibbyJSC@mt.gov. Got a job-related question? Knock on the door and we will maintain the 6 feet apart social distancing to assist you.

Libby

Recipe of the Week

4th of July Rice Crispy Treats

Ingredients:

6 cups rice crispy cereal

16 oz. marshmallows (divided)

3 tbsp. butter (divided)

Food coloring (red and blue)

Directions:



1. Divide the rice crispy cereal and marshmallows in three for the three layers (2 cups cereal and 2 cups marshmallows).

Add marshmallows to a microwave safe bowl along with the butter (1 tbsp.) for a few minutes. Take them out, stir well and add the blue food coloring. Then add 2 cups of cereal and stir well. Press into well greased 9×9 pan. Repeat with no food coloring and then the red food coloring layer. Let set and enjoy!

Reflections on a lesson: A column by Tony Smith

“A good example is the best lesson” Ben Franklin

“We are not eating here,” exclaimed my father, his face blanched with anger.

One might assume that this essay’s theme was determined by the current “Black Lives Matter” unrest, but in fact it was the Covid-19 crisis and the loss of spring sports for our students that prompted the memory. For it was 1960 when our family decided to travel to Millington Naval Station in Memphis, Tennessee in order to visit my sister (Sharon) and brother-in-law, Jim Scott, who was stationed at this particular naval base, a journey I vociferously opposed, not because I didn’t miss and love my sibling, but because I was to lose two weeks and four games of Libby Babe Ruth baseball. It seemed like the end of the world for a 14-year-old, baseball-crazed kid, but looking back was nothing compared to our students today, losing softball, tennis, track and field, as well as other spring activities.

My protests falling on deaf ears, we piled into our station wagon, parents in front, my other sister (Nita) and I, in the back. I remember pouting at least as far as Noxon (Memphis is a long way to pout), but after listening to the near- teenage-excitement and joy in my mother’s voice to finally be on the road, Babe Ruth baseball was soon in the rear view mirror. Our father was not one for sightseeing along the way, and our first “real” stop was Davenport, Iowa, some 1,600 miles from Libby, Montana. I well remember the “charming” turn of the century hotel in which we stayed overlooking the Mississippi River, with its rope “fire escape” encased in a box; a restless night spent fretting that the rope was not securely attached at the base, and wondering how my sister was going to negotiate me down it in case of fire.

But it was in Fort Smith, Arkansas, the next evening, where the incident occurred. “We are not eating here,” exclaimed my father as we entered the restaurant’s foyer where we had stopped. It took a moment or two to orient myself to what caused such an outburst, when I finally recognized the sign: “No Coloreds Allowed!” Over mother’s protests that her kids were hungry, “We are not eating here,” once again came the response from compressed, angry lips; and the same response from our father to “No Coloreds Allowed” signs in subsequent restaurants we frequented on the main route to Memphis before pulling into a grocery store, buying provisions for the night, and making our way the next 300 miles from Ft. Smith to Memphis, arriving early the next morning.

I do not recall my father ever commenting on the 1955 brutal death of Emmett Till in Money, Mississippi, nor the 1955 Rosa Parks bus event in Montgomery, Alabama, resulting in the year-long Montgomery bus boycott. And of course significant Civil Rights protests and marches were well into the future. However, by his strong response and example, it could have been my father rather than Maya Angelou who remarked, “we do not choose to be herded into a building burning with hate nor into a system rife with intolerance.”

Perhaps the horrific inequalities and poverty he experienced throughout the Great Depression shaped my father’s views, allowing him to recognize the worth of each and every one of us, regardless of race, ethnicity, and religion. Looking back, the loss of two weeks and four games of Babe Ruth baseball paled in comparison to the valuable, lifelong lesson taught by his example on that journey to Memphis.

I, Too, Am America

I too, sing America

I am the darker brother.

They send me to eat in the kitchen when company comes,

But I laugh, and eat well, and grow strong.

Tomorrow I’ll be at the table when company comes.

Nobody’ll dare say to me, “eat in the kitchen.” Then.

Besides, they’ll see how beautiful I am and be ashamed.

I, too, am America.

Langston Hughes, Harlem Renaissance poet and author

Locals want answers regarding

Dr. Woydick and Cabinet Peaks

Medical Center

When I saw the notice in the paper of Dr. Woydick being let go, I was shocked. I didn’t want to believe it. Why, that’s what everybody wants to know. I am told that sometimes the big owners/companies of hospitals, such as the owners of our hospital, set time limits on a doctor and patient exams to make more profit. I sure hope that’s not the case here.

The letter sent to us shows several quote replacements for Dr. Woydick, lots of numbers with each one but only one with MD by their name. When I feel the need to see a doctor that’s what I want – a medical doctor. Is that another way of showing more profit by hiring less MD’s?

In my 93 years, I have never found a doctor more concerned and sincere about solving my problem than Dr. Woydick.

Shame on the entire hospital and the people who were responsible for the fiasco of terminating Dr. Woydick.

Garmin V. Guthrie, Libby, Mont

Local perspective on the importance of wearing face masks during the COVID-19 pandemic

To my friends, neighbors, and fellow residents of Montana,

There is no controversy about why people should wear masks when in public. An overwhelming majority of doctors and scientists have consistently said, “The type of masks the general public has access to will not protect the wearer; they will only protect other individuals.” It has always been about wearing them for the protection of others.

On June 1,, the world population was estimated at 7.8 billion. The United States population, on the same date, was 331 million. That put the United States population at 4.2% of the whole. Why is it that we have 25% of the world’s Covid-19 cases and 26% of the fatalities? Maybe our sense of personal freedoms in this country might be getting in the way of what would be most beneficial for the overall health and well-being of our fellow Americans. Considering the dedication of our healthcare workers and the courage of the individuals consistently going to work so there are no breaks in our food chain, everyone can do to show our appreciation for the people on the front lines. It is just a thought.

Scott Rodich, Troy, Mont.