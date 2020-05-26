Sunrise and Sunset Times

Date Sunrise Sunset

July 8 5:51 a.m. 9:43 p.m.

July 9 5:52 a.m. 9:42 p.m.

July 10 5:53 a.m. 9:42 p.m.

July 11 5:54 a.m. 9:41 p.m.

July 12 5:55 a.m. 9:40 p.m.

July 13 5:56 a.m. 9:39 p.m.

July 14 5:57 a.m. 9:39 p.m.

Movie of the week

“Relic”

Directed by: Natalie Erika James

A daughter, mother and grandmother are

haunted by a

manifestation of

dementia that

consumes their family’s home.

Movie of the week courtesy of imbd.com

Store Deli/Town Pump/Libby

Store Clerk/Town Pump/Libby

Speech Language Pathologist (SLP) full-time

Environmental Restoration/General App/Libby

Libby Elementary Paraprofessionals/$12.34/7 hrs. day

Custodial Aide- Evening /$12.10/5 days a week

Maintenance Person /Full-Time

CDL Truck driver /Part-Time

Concrete Finisher /Full-Time

Seasonal Landfill Site Attendant /$12.64/40 hrs. a week

Nighttime Bartender/Waitstaff /$8.65/Silver Spur

Part-Time Graveyard/Town Pump

Motorcycle Repair Tech/$15.00/Full-Time

Job Service Libby’s doors are not open to the public, but we are here to assist you in your hunt for a new job. Check out the jobs on the board in the foyer at the Job Service, 417 Mineral Ave, Suite 4, Call 293-6282 or email LibbyJSC@mt.gov. Got a job-related question? Knock on the door and we will maintain the 6 feet apart social distancing to assist you. Job Postings can also be found on Montanaworks.gov, also check out Job Service Libby Facebook page.

Simons Weekly Weather Update

Issued Sunday July 5, 2020 – 10:25 p.m.

Wednesday and Thursday (July 8, 9) No precipitation and seasonal. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s with upper 40s around 5000 feet. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s with near 60 around 5000 feet.

Friday through Sunday (July 10, 11) A little cooler and locally breezy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s with upper 40s around 5000 feet. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s with near 60 around 5000 feet.

For the most up to date information visit https://www.simonsweather.org/forecast

Word of the week

Agelast•

Pronunciation: /ˈeɪd͡ʒə.læst/

Part of Speech: Noun

Meaning: a person who never laughs.

Top Pop Music of the week

Trollz by 6ix9ine and Nicki Minaj Rockstar by DaBaby The Bigger Picture by Lil Baby Savage by Megan Thee Stallion Blinding Lights by The Weeknd

Top music of the week courtesy of Billboard.com

Recipe of the Week

Simple Summer Salad

Ingredients:

Dressing

1/4 cup balsamic

vinegar

1 TSP Dijon mustard

3/4 cup olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

Salad

10 oz. leafy green salad mix of your choice

4 oz. crumbled goat cheese

1/2 cup berries (strawberries and

blueberries)

Directions:

1. In a small bowl, whisk together the balsamic vinegar and Dijon mustard. Slowly pour in oil while whisking rapidly until it is combined.

In large bowl, toss greens with dressing. Top with berries and goat cheese.

Recipe courtesy of selfproclaimedfoodie.com

Recipe courtesy of

selfproclaimedfoodie.com