Sunrise and Sunset Times
Date Sunrise Sunset
July 8 5:51 a.m. 9:43 p.m.
July 9 5:52 a.m. 9:42 p.m.
July 10 5:53 a.m. 9:42 p.m.
July 11 5:54 a.m. 9:41 p.m.
July 12 5:55 a.m. 9:40 p.m.
July 13 5:56 a.m. 9:39 p.m.
July 14 5:57 a.m. 9:39 p.m.
Movie of the week
“Relic”
Directed by: Natalie Erika James
A daughter, mother and grandmother are
haunted by a
manifestation of
dementia that
consumes their family’s home.
Movie of the week courtesy of imbd.com
Store Deli/Town Pump/Libby
Store Clerk/Town Pump/Libby
Speech Language Pathologist (SLP) full-time
Environmental Restoration/General App/Libby
Libby Elementary Paraprofessionals/$12.34/7 hrs. day
Custodial Aide- Evening /$12.10/5 days a week
Maintenance Person /Full-Time
CDL Truck driver /Part-Time
Concrete Finisher /Full-Time
Seasonal Landfill Site Attendant /$12.64/40 hrs. a week
Nighttime Bartender/Waitstaff /$8.65/Silver Spur
Part-Time Graveyard/Town Pump
Motorcycle Repair Tech/$15.00/Full-Time
Job Service Libby’s doors are not open to the public, but we are here to assist you in your hunt for a new job. Check out the jobs on the board in the foyer at the Job Service, 417 Mineral Ave, Suite 4, Call 293-6282 or email LibbyJSC@mt.gov. Got a job-related question? Knock on the door and we will maintain the 6 feet apart social distancing to assist you. Job Postings can also be found on Montanaworks.gov, also check out Job Service Libby Facebook page.
Simons Weekly Weather Update
Issued Sunday July 5, 2020 – 10:25 p.m.
Wednesday and Thursday (July 8, 9) No precipitation and seasonal. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s with upper 40s around 5000 feet. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s with near 60 around 5000 feet.
Friday through Sunday (July 10, 11) A little cooler and locally breezy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s with upper 40s around 5000 feet. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s with near 60 around 5000 feet.
For the most up to date information visit https://www.simonsweather.org/forecast
Word of the week
- Agelast•
Pronunciation: /ˈeɪd͡ʒə.læst/
Part of Speech: Noun
Meaning: a person who never laughs.
Top Pop Music of the week
- Trollz by 6ix9ine and Nicki Minaj
- Rockstar by DaBaby
- The Bigger Picture by Lil Baby
- Savage by Megan Thee Stallion
- Blinding Lights by The Weeknd
Top music of the week courtesy of Billboard.com
Recipe of the Week
Simple Summer Salad
Ingredients:
Dressing
1/4 cup balsamic
vinegar
1 TSP Dijon mustard
3/4 cup olive oil
Salt and pepper to taste
Salad
10 oz. leafy green salad mix of your choice
4 oz. crumbled goat cheese
1/2 cup berries (strawberries and
blueberries)
Directions:
1. In a small bowl, whisk together the balsamic vinegar and Dijon mustard. Slowly pour in oil while whisking rapidly until it is combined.
- In large bowl, toss greens with dressing. Top with berries and goat cheese.
Recipe courtesy of selfproclaimedfoodie.com
