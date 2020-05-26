Sunrise and Sunset Times

Date Sunrise Sunset

July 15 5:58 a.m. 9:38 p.m.

July 16 5:59 a.m. 9:37 p.m.

July 17 6:00 a.m. 9:36 p.m.

July 18 6:01 a.m. 9:35 p.m.

July 19 6:03 a.m. 9:34 p.m.

July 20 6:04 a.m. 9:33 p.m.

July 21 6:05 a.m. 9:32 p.m.

Movie of the week

“Magic Camp”

Directed by: Mark Waters

Andy, at the urging of his former mentor and Magic Camp owner Roy Preston, returns to the camp of his youth

hoping to reignite his career. Instead, he finds inspiration in his ragtag bunch of rookie

magicians.

Movie of the week courtesy of moviefone.com

Store Deli/Town Pump/Libby

Store Clerk/Town Pump/Libby

Speech Language Pathologist (SLP) full-time

Environmental Restoration/General App/Libby

Libby Elementary Paraprofessionals/$12.34/7 hrs. day

Custodial Aide- Evening /$12.10/5 days a week

Maintenance Person /Full-Time

CDL Truck driver /Part-Time

Concrete Finisher /Full-Time

Seasonal Landfill Site Attendant /$12.64/40 hrs. a week

Nighttime Bartender/Waitstaff /$8.65/Silver Spur

Part-Time Graveyard/Town Pump

Motorcycle Repair Tech/$15.00/Full-Time

Job Service Libby’s doors are not open to the public, but we are here to assist you in your hunt for a new job. Check out the jobs on the board in the foyer at the Job Service, 417 Mineral Ave, Suite 4, Call 293-6282 or email LibbyJSC@mt.gov. Got a job-related question? Knock on the door and we will maintain the 6 feet apart social distancing to assist you. Job Postings can also be found on Montanaworks.gov, also check out Job Service Libby Facebook page.

Word of the week

Oneirataxia•

Pronunciation: on-AY-reh-tax-eeah

Part of Speech: Noun

Meaning: the inability to distinguish between fantasy and reality.

Simons Weekly Weather Update

Issued Sunday July 12, 2020 – 6:00 p.m.

Wednesday (July 15) Mostly sunny and seasonal. Lows in the upper 30s to near 50 with near 50 around 5000 feet. Highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s with upper 60s around 5000 feet.

Thursday through Sunday (July 16, 17,&18)

A little cooler with a slight chance of showers mainly near the Canadian border. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s with near 50 around 5000 feet. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s with near 60 around 5000 feet.

For the most up to date information visit https://www.simonsweather.org/forecast

Top Music of the week

Rockstar by DaBaby Whats Poppin by Jack Harlow Blinding Lights by The Weeknd Savage by Megan Thee Stallion Roses by SAINt JHN

Top music of the week courtesy of Billboard.com

Recipe of the Week

Quick Quesadillas

Ingredients:

6 flour tortillas (8-inch) warmed

1 1/2 cups shredded Monterey Jack cheese

2 medium green onions sliced (about 1/4 cup)

3/4 cup chunky salsa

2 TBSP canola oil

Directions:

1. Top half of each tortilla with 1/4 cup cheese, 2 teaspoons green onions and 1 tablespoon salsa. Brush the edges of the tortillas with water. Fold the tortillas over the filling and press to seal.

Heat the oil in a 12-inch skillet over medium-high heat. Add the quesadillas and cook in batches until lightly browned on both sides and the cheese is melted. Serve with the remaining salsa.

Local Perspective: The Lincoln County JP Court has problems

To the Editor & People of Lincoln County:

Let me say right up front, I’m a retired law enforcement officer. I support police and the courts. I never ever thought I would be writing a letter like this. But I saw and heard so many wrong things at JP Court I thought people should know what’s going on there. I believe Judge Sheffield did things illegal, doesn’t know the law and was arrogant! Here’s why.

I went to court with a friend who had gotten some tickets. I told him that if you did it, plead guilty, if not, plead not guilty, pretty simple. So he plead guilty, and said he wanted to explain and call one character witness. Judge Sheffield immediately told him he could not call a witness. This did not seem right or legal to me. So I called an attorney and he said it is illegal but that nothing would happen because it is not a court of record and you cannot appeal in this case. Illegal act #1.

The second illegal thing was after the Judge stated that the statue of limitations goes back 3 years, BUT then he sentenced my friend, and made him pay fines way over 1,000 bucks that happened way after the statue of limitations ended. The lawyer I spoke with also said this was illegal. Then he said paying an attorney to get the money back would cost more than the money he gets back. He gets to keep the money he took illegally. So that’s the second illegal act the Judge gets away with!

When the judge and my friend were talking about how long you have to physically be in Montana for resident requirements, the judge made a really dumb comment. He said something along the lines that he knows it’s 181 days because every time he gets his hunting license he’s asked that. I’m sorry judge, I don’t care what a clerk at a store asked you, what does the law say? I would suggest that you read MT Code 87-2-102 subsection 3, which states that once you meet the 180 day requirement, after that you only have to be here 120 days! You’re a judge, learn and know the law!

The attorney said the best way to handle this was just to go in and talk to Judge Sheffield. So in taking his advice I called his office to speak with him. Spoke with a clerk, told her my name and asked to speak with the judge. She asked what about, I told her about the case I was at the other day. She asked what specifically it was and I told her that I thought there were some mistakes made and wanted to discuss this with the Judge. She said, “You’re not going to be able to do that”. Pretty much ended the conversation. That’s the arrogant attitude he and his office showed throughout the trial.

Submitted by Craig Martin of Troy, Mont

Independence Day and Trade Treaty, a letter from the Senator

Fireworks, jobs, and stronger economy. We celebrate a great Trade Treaty and the birth of the USA. President Donald Trump promised improvement on the old NAFTA, and he delivered.

Implementation of USMCA, the new Trade Treaty with Canada and Mexico, began July 1, shortly before the 244th anniversary of our Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776.

I am proud of both achievements. I grew a dark brown beard for our nation’s bicentennial birthday. If I grew a beard today it would be fully white.

As a young working man, I complained about the old NAFTA. I had the honor to contribute to USMCA as a Montana Senator and president of PNWER, an association of legislators from Canada and USA. USMCA is much improved and modernized. Agriculture benefits in many ways. For Montana farmers shipping wheat north, USMCA equalizes pricing with Canadian grain and eliminates country origination of labelling.

I just finished a White House phone conference where C.J. Mahoney, US Trade Relations director, provided exciting details taking effect July 1. He predicts 80,000 new jobs.

It is the largest trade deal we have, with a value of $1.5 Trillion. USMCA lays a stronger foundation for North American trade long into the future. The new set of rules covers technology, digital and intellectual property, and it imposes strong labor rules for fair competition with Mexican manufacturers.

Exciting things for the younger generation and the older union craftsmen I once worked beside. It means greater stability of economies from auto manufacturing to tourism and recreation, especially in border communities across Montana.

Thank you to Sen. Steve Daines and Congressman Greg Gianforte for helping this landmark legislation through swampy Washington, DC.

Submitted by Mike Cuffe, Montana State Senator and President of PNWER, an international association of legislators