Sunrise and Sunset Times

Date Sunrise Sunset

July 22 6:06 a.m. 9:30 p.m.

July 23 6:07 a.m. 9:29 p.m.

July 24 6:09 a.m. 9:28 p.m.

July 25 6:10 a.m. 9:27 p.m.

July 26 6:11 a.m. 9:25 p.m.

July 27 6:12 a.m. 9:24 p.m.

July 28 6:14 a.m. 9:23 p.m.

Movie of the week

“The Rental”

Directed by: Mark Waters

Two couples rent a

vacation home for what should be a celebratory weekend get-away. {R}

Movie of the week courtesy of moviefone.co

Store Deli/Town Pump/Libby

Store Clerk/Town Pump/Libby

Speech Language Pathologist (SLP) full-time

Environmental Restoration/General App/Libby

Libby Elementary Paraprofessionals/$12.34/7 hrs. day

Custodial Aide- Evening /$12.10/5 days a week

Maintenance Person /Full-Time

CDL Truck driver /Part-Time

Concrete Finisher /Full-Time

Seasonal Landfill Site Attendant /$12.64/40 hrs. a week

Nighttime Bartender/Waitstaff /$8.65/Silver Spur

Part-Time Graveyard/Town Pump

Motorcycle Repair Tech/$15.00/Full-Time

Job Service Libby’s doors are not open to the public, but we are here to assist you in your hunt for a new job. Check out the jobs on the board in the foyer at the Job Service, 417 Mineral Ave, Suite 4, Call 293-6282 or email LibbyJSC@mt.gov. Got a job-related question? Knock on the door and we will maintain the 6 feet apart social distancing to assist you. Job Postings can also be found on Montanaworks.gov, also check out Job Service Libby Facebook page.

Simons Weekly Weather Update

Issued Sunday July 19, 2020 – 10:25 p.m. .

Wednesday (July 22) Mostly sunny and hot. Lows in the 50s to near 60 with upper 60s on slopes, ridge tops and around 5000 feet. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s with mid 70s around 5000 feet.

Thursday (July 23) Partly cloudy and a little cooler with a slight chance of morning showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s with mid 50s around 5000 feet. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s with upper 60s around 5000 feet.

Friday through Sunday (July 24) Mostly sunny days and fair skies at night with seasonal temperatures. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s with mid 50s around 5000 feet. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s with near 70 around 5000 feet.

For the most up to date information visit https://www.simonsweather.org/forecast

Word of the week

Ariel•

Pronunciation: /ˈerēəl/

Part of Speech: Noun

Meaning: a gazelle found in the Middle East and North Africa.

Top Music of the week

Rockstar by DaBaby Blinding Lights by The Weeknd Whats Poppin by Jack Harlow Savage by Megan Thee Stallion Roses by SAINt JHN

Top music of the week courtesy of Billboard.com

Recipe of the Week

Creamy Cucumber Salad

Ingredients:

2 medium shallots

1/2 cup sour cream

2 TBSP white vinegar

1 TSP dried dill

1 garlic clove, grated

Fresh ground black

pepper

2 large cucumbers, peeled

Directions:

1. Thinly slice the shallots. Stir together the shallots with the sour cream, vinegar, dill, garlic, salt, and pepper. Cover and refrigerate for 1 hour.