Sunrise and Sunset Times

Date Sunrise Sunset

August 5 6:24 a.m. 9:11 p.m.

August 6 6:26 a.m. 9:09 p.m.

August 7 6:27 a.m. 9:08 p.m.

August 8 6:28 a.m. 9:06 p.m.

August 9 6:30 a.m. 9:04 p.m.

August 10 6:31 a.m. 9:03 p.m.

August 11 6:32 a.m. 9:01 p.m.

Movie of the week

“Waiting for the Barbarians”

Directed by: Ciro Guerra

At an isolated frontier outpost, a colonial

magistrate suffers a crisis of conscience when an army colonel arrives looking to

interrogate the locals about an impending uprising, using cruel tactics that horrify the magistrate.

Word of the week

Malarkey•

Pronunciation: /məˈlärkē/

Part of Speech: Noun

Meaning: meaningless talk; nonsense.

Laborer

Resident Advisor /$14-16/hrs. vary

Client Service Coordinator

Foreman/Manager/Electric Dept./$32.22/Full-Time

RN – Home Options

City Clerk/Treasurer /$21/40 hrs.

Fast Food Worker/Burger Express

Job Service Libby’s doors are not open to the public, but we are here to assist you in your hunt for a new job. All listed jobs can be found on the board in the foyer at the Job Service, 417 Mineral Ave, Suite 4, Call 293-6282 or email LibbyJSC@mt.gov. Got a job-related question? Knock on the door, but in order for us to assist you we ask that you are wearing a mask, don’t have one, we will offer you one.

Like what you see? lacking training and/or experience? call the Job Service to see if you qualify for opportunities for training.

Job Postings can also be found on Montanaworks.gov

Simons Weekly Weather Update

Issued Sunday August 2, 2020 – 6:45 p.m.

Wednesday (August 5)

Dry and very warm. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s except lower 60s on slopes, ridge tops and around 5000 feet. Highs in the upper 80s to upper 90s with mid 70s around 5000 feet.

Thursday (August 6)

Breezy to locally windy and turning cooler with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s with upper 50s around 5000 feet. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s with upper 60s around 5000 feet.

Friday (August 7)

Cooler and locally breezy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly along the Canadian border. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s with mid 40s around 5000 feet. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s with upper 50s around 5000 feet.

Saturday and Sunday (August 8 & 9)

Dry. Lows in the upper 30s to near 50 except locally lower to mid 30s colder valleys with mid 40s around 5000 feet. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s with near 60 around 5000 feet.

For the most up to date information visit https://www.simonsweather.org/forecast

Top Music of the week

Rockstar by DaBaby Whats Poppin by Jack Harlow Popstar by DJ Khaled ft. Drake Blinding Lights by The Weeknd Roses by SAINt JHN

