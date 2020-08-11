Sunrise and Sunset Times

Date Sunrise Sunset

August 12 6:34 a.m. 8:59 p.m.

August 13 6:35 a.m. 8:58 p.m.

August 14 6:36 a.m. 8:56 p.m.

August 15 6:38 a.m. 8:54 p.m.

August 16 6:39 a.m. 8:52 p.m.

August 17 6:41 a.m. 8:50 p.m.

August 18 6:42 a.m. 8:48 p.m.

Movie of the week

“Grease”

Directed by: Randal Kleiser

Good girl Sandy Olsson (Olivia Newton-John) and greaser Danny Zuko (John Travolta) fell in love over the summer. When they unexpectedly discover they’re now in the same high school, will they be able to rekindle their romance?

Movie of the week courtesy of imbd.com

Construction Laborer/Operator/Seasonal

Bartender/Waitstaff/Days/Nights/Silver Spur

Line Cook/Part-Time/Silver Spur

Surgery (OR) RN

Dialysis Registered Nurse (RN)

Med/Surgery RN

Certified Nurses Aid (CNA)/Part-Time/$11.69-$16.37

Certified Nurses Aid (CNA)/PRN/$11.69-$16.37

Customer Service Representative/$ 12.00

Handyman/Maintenance/$10.00/Evergreen Motel

Store Clerk/Town Pump

Seasonal Personal Vehicle Package Driver/UPS

Counter Person/Cashier/Server /$8.65/R Place

Van Drivers

Line Cook and Dishwasher / Venture Inn

Paraprofessional – PACT

Store Assistant Manager/Town Pump

Store Co-Manager

Medical Staff Coordinator/Admin Asst./ $14.32-$20.05

CNO Administrative Assistant/$14.32-$20.05

Instructor Adult Education-Temporary/$20.00/Part-Time

Medical Records/$12.00/ 32 hrs. /CARD

Dishwasher/The Shed

Cook/The Shed

Cook Fast Food / Burger Express/

School Nurse /CHC/Full-time

20-21 School Nutrition Assistant/$11.03/Full-Time

20-21 School Nutrition Servers/$10.53/Part-Time

Cook/The Shed/30-40hrs

Servers/Switchback/$8.65/30-40hrs

Advertisement and Design/Montanian/Part-Time

Youth/Adult Services Coordinator/$13.26/32-40 hours

Concrete Laborer/Full-Time

Housekeeper/Receptionist/Evergreen/$8.65/Part-Time

Barista / Kitchen Person /Main Street Perk/$8.65/Part-Time

District Bus Driver/Troy School District$16.00/Vary

Classroom Paraprofessional/Troy/$13.12/Full-Time

Nurse Practitioner/Certified PA /Full-Time

Job Service Libby’s doors are not open to the public, but we are here to assist you in your hunt for a new job. All listed jobs can be found on the board in the foyer at the Job Service, 417 Mineral Ave, Suite 4, Call 293-6282 or email LibbyJSC@mt.gov. Got a job-related question? Give us a call or email.

Like what you see? lacking training and/or experience? call the Job Service to see if you qualify for opportunities for training.

Job Postings can also be found on Montanaworks.gov [montanaworks.gov], there are 114 jobs posted and don’t forget to check out Job Service Libby Facebook page.

Simons Weekly Weather Update

Issued Sunday August 9, 2020 – 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday (August 12)

Dry, locally breezy and cooler. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s with mid 40s around 5000 feet. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s with upper 50s around 5000 feet.

Thursday and Friday (August 13 & 14)

Locally breezy at times with a slight chance of mainly mountain showers. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s with mid 40s around 5000 feet. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s with upper 50s around 5000 feet.

Saturday and Sunday (August 15 & 16)

Dry and warmer. Lows in the upper 30s to near 50 with lower 50s around 5000 feet. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s with lower 70s around 5000 feet.

For the most up to date information visit https://www.simonsweather.org/forecast

Word of the week

Vintage•

Pronunciation: vin·tuhj

Part of Speech: Adjective

Meaning: the definition of something classic or was made a long time ago.

Top Music This Week In 1978

Night Fever by The Bee Gees If I Can’t Have You by Yvonne Elliman Can’t Smile Without You by Barry

Manilow Lay Down Sally by Eric Clapton The Closer I Get To You by Roberta Flack and Donny Hathaway

Top music of the week courtesy of baltimoresun.com

Recipe of the Week

Root Beer Pulled Pork Sandwiches

Ingredients:

1 (2 pound) pork shoulder or butt

1 (12 oz.) can of root beer

1(18 oz.) bottle bbq sauce

8 hamburger buns

Directions:

1. Place pork in slow cooker, pour can of root beer over meat, cover and cook on low for 6 hours.

After pork has cooked, drain and discard the root beer. Shred the pork and place it back in the slow cooker. Pour bbq sauce over pork and stir to combine. Serve immediately or keep warm in slow cooker until ready to serve. Serve on hamburger buns.

Recipe courtesy of

thegirlwhoateeverything.com