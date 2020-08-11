Sunrise and Sunset Times

Date Sunrise Sunset

August 19 6:43 a.m. 8:47 p.m.

August 20 6:45 a.m. 8:45 p.m.

August 21 6:46 a.m. 8:43 p.m.

August 22 6:48 a.m. 8:41 p.m.

August 23 6:49 a.m. 8:39 p.m.

August 24 6:50 a.m. 8:37 p.m.

August 25 6:52 a.m. 8:35 p.m.

Movie of the week

“What We Found”

Directed by: Ben Hickernell

Close friends Marcus and Holly begin their freshman year at a tough public high school in Baltimore County, Maryland. When Cassie, a well liked senior at the school, disappears suspiciously, both of their lives change forever.

Movie of the week courtesy of moviefone.com

RN – Home Options

Therapist’/Cedar Creek Integrated Health

Community Support Worker/Cedar Creek Integrated Health

Counter Person/Cashier/Server/R PLACE

CASINO ASSIST MANAGER

Client Services Representative

Van Drivers/Professional Transportation

Imaging Department Assistant/Part-Time

Merchandise Stocker/ACE/Part-Time/$10.00

Medical Records/CARD/Full-Time

Cook/Fast Food/ R PLACE

Receptionist/CARD/Full-Time/$12.00

Landfill Site Attendant-Troy/$14.13

Plummer Center Paraprofessional/$12.34

Job Service Libby’s doors are not open to the public, but we are here to assist you in your hunt for a new job. All listed jobs can be found on the board in the foyer at the Job Service, 417 Mineral Ave, Suite 4, Call 293-6282 or email LibbyJSC@mt.gov. Got a job-related question? Give us a call or email.

Like what you see? lacking training and/or experience? call the Job Service to see if you qualify for opportunities for training.

Job Postings can also be found on Montanaworks.gov [montanaworks.gov], there are 114 jobs posted and don’t forget to check out Job Service Libby Facebook page.

Word of the week

Capricious•

Pronunciation: /kəˈpriSHəs,kəˈprēSHəs/

Part of Speech: Adjective

Meaning: given to sudden and unaccountable changes of mood or behavior.

Top Music This Week

Watermelon Sugar by Harry Styles Rockstar by DaBaby Whats Poppin by Jack Harlow Blinding Lights by The Weeknd Roses by SAINt JHN

Top music of the week courtesy of billboard.com

VFW Post 1548 back up and running

The VFW Post 1548 would like to let you know that we have been back in the post since May 4, following the Covid 19 shutdown in March. We are honored to be able to provide Veterans Services again, to include Color Guard and Honor Guard, having our community room open for Blood Drives, Senior Commodities and other events while being mindful of the safety of membership, customers and employees.

Like most in our community it is taking a while to get the revenue flowing again. Our Flag Program is one of our biggest fund raisers every year, putting money into the account we use for Veterans needs whatever they may be. We call it our Relief Program.

Our group of volunteers generally approaches every business annually to collect your $35.00 donation for participation in this program, placing flags on your business on these holidays: Memorial Day, Flag Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Patriot Day, and Veterans Day.

It has been decided that we will not be going door to door this year, again to avoid excess exposure. We want to let you know that we will be placing flags at all of the 2019 accounts again this year. If you feel inclined to make your contribution to our program, it would be greatly appreciated, but not expected. You generally donate $35.00 per flag for the entire year. If you are able please remit your payment to VFW Post 1548 114 W. 2nd Street, Libby 59923. We look forward to the rest of 2020 being successful and healthy for us all. – Please call if you have any questions at 293-7316.

Submitted by VFW Post 1548, Libby, Mont.