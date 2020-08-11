Sunrise and Sunset Times

Date Sunrise Sunset

August 26 6:53 a.m. 8:33 p.m.

August 27 6:54 a.m. 8:31 p.m.

August 28 6:56 a.m. 8:29 p.m.

August 29 6:57 a.m. 8:27 p.m.

August 30 6:59 a.m. 8:25 p.m.

August 31 7:00 a.m. 8:23 p.m.

September 1 7:01 a.m. 8:21 p.m.

Movie of the week

Tulsa”

Directed by: Scott Pryor

A desperate marine biker’s life is turned upside-down when he is united with the sassy

9-year-old daughter he never knew existed.

RN – Home Options

Local CDL Truck Driver/Waste Connections

Therapist/Cedar Creek Integrated Health

Service Coordinator/Cedar Creek Integrated Health

Community Support Worker/Cedar Creek Integrated Health

Grant Manager & Development Coordinator/Yaak Valley Forest Council/Full-Time

Libby Middle/High Special Ed Interventionist/Full-Time/$12.10

IT System Administrator/Card Clinic/Full-Time/$20

Laborer/River Country Wood Products/Full-Time/$12

Libby School District Custodial Aide-Temporary/Full-Time

Environmental Service Aide/Cabinet Peaks/Part-Time/$10.93-$15.30

Simons Weekly Weather Update

Issued Sunday August 23, 2020 – 5:10 p.m.

Wednesday through Friday( August 26, 27, 28) No precipitation and remaining unseasonably warm. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s except locally upper 30s across colder valleys with mid 50s on slopes, ridge tops and around 5000 feet. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s with near 70 around 5000 feet.

Saturday (August 29) Increasing clouds, locally breezy to windy and turning cooler. A slight chance of showers late in the day mainly near the Canadian border. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s with lower 50s around 5000 feet. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s with lower 60s around 5000 feet.

Sunday (August 30) Much colder and locally breezy with a chance of rain and high elevation snow showers. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s with upper 30s around 5000 feet. Highs in the 60s with mid 40s around 5000 feet.to mid 90s with lower 70s around 5000 feet.

For the most up to date information visit https://www.simonsweather.org/forecast

Word of the week

Ineffable•

Pronunciation: i·neh·fuh·bl

Part of Speech: Adjective

Meaning: too great or extreme to be

expressed or described in words.

Top Music This Week

Wap by Cardi B Rockstar by DaBaby Blinding Lights by The Weeknd Whats Poppin by Jack Harlow Watermelon Sugar by Harry Styles

