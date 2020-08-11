Sunrise and Sunset Times

Movie of the week

“Tenet”

Directed by: Christopher Nolan

Armed with only one word – Tenet – and fighting for the survival of the entire world, the Protagonist journeys through a twilight world of international

espionage on a mission that will unfold in something beyond real time.

Technician/Driver- DME/LINCARE /$13.50/Full-Time

Chemotherapy/Infusion RN /Fill In

Certified Medical Assistant/LPN/Full-Time

Custodian /Head Start/$12.29/10 hrs. a week

Variable Shift RN

Detention Officer/$17.70/Full-time

Deputy Clerk/ Recorder’s Office /$15.48/Full-Time

PT cashier/ $11 DOE/ Town Pump/Troy

STORE CASHIER/ DELI $ 10.00 DOE /Town Pump/Troy

City Clerk/Treasurer /$21.00/Full-Time

Therapist (Fall 2020 Semester)

Caregiver Libby and Troy/$10.00/Hrs. Vary

Custodial Aide/ Plummer Center/$12.10/5 days a week

Libby Middle/High Paraprofessionals/$12.34/7 hrs. a day

Job Service Libby’s doors are not open to the public, but we are here to assist you in your hunt for a new job. All listed jobs can be found on the board in the foyer at the Job Service, 417 Mineral Ave, Suite 4, Call 293-6282 or email LibbyJSC@mt.gov. Got a job-related question? Give us a call or email.

Like what you see? lacking training and/or experience? call the Job Service to see if you qualify for opportunities for training.

Job Postings can also be found on Montanaworks.gov [montanaworks.gov], there are 114 jobs posted and don’t forget to check out Job Service Libby Facebook page.

Simons Weekly Weather Update

Issued Sunday August 30, 2020 – 4:40 p.m.

Wednesday through Saturday ( Aug. 2, 3,4,5)No precipitation and unseasonably warm. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s with mid 50s on slopes, ridge tops, thermal belts and around 5000 feet. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s with near 70 around 5000 feet.

Sunday (Aug. 6)…Dry, locally breezy to windy and cooler. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s with upper 40s around 5000 feet. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s with near 60 around 5000 feet.

Word of the week

Meraki•

Pronunciation: [may-rah-kee]

Part of Speech: Adjective

Meaning: to do something with soul, creativity, or love, to put something of yourself into your work.

Top Music This Week

Wap by Cardi B Laugh Now Cry Later by Drake Rockstar by The DaBaby Blinding Lights by The Weeknd Whats Poppin by Jack Harlow

