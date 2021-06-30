Sunrise & Sunset Times

June 1 5:43 a.m. 9:47 p.m. June 2 5:42 a.m. 9:38 p.m. June 3 5:41 a.m. 9:39 p.m. June 4 5:41 a.m. 9:39 p.m. June 5 5:40 a.m. 9:40 p.m. June 6 5:40 a.m. 9:41 p.m. June 7 5:39 a.m. 9:42 p.m.

Simon’s Weekly Weather

NorthWest Montana

Regional Forecast

Issued Sunday May 29,

2022 – 7:50 P.M. MDT



Tuesday, May 31

Partly cloudy and a little warmer. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s with near 50 around 5000 feet. Light winds.

Wednesday & Thursday, June 1, 2

Partly cloudy and warm. Lows in the 40s with mid 40s around 5000 feet. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s with mid 50s around 5000 feet.

Friday, Saturday & Sunday

June 3, 4, 5

Turning cooler with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s with mid 40s around 5000 feet. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s Friday cooling to the 60s to near 70 by Sunday. Around 5000 feet highs in the mid 50s Friday cooling to the upper 40s by Sunday.

Montana Gas Price Update

As of Monday, May 23—

Montana gas prices have risen by 7.2 cents in the past week, averaging $4.37/g today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 615 stations in Montana. Gas prices in Montana are 28.6 cents higher than a month ago and stand $1.45/g higher than a year ago.

Recipe of the Week – Crockpot Teriyaki Meatballs

Ingredients:

26 oz. frozen cooked meatballs

21 oz. Teriyaki marinade

20 oz. Pineapple chunks, drained

1 TBSP. Chili Garlic sauce

Green Onions, sliced

Sesame Seeds

Directions:

1.) In a crockpot, combine first four ingredients.

2.) Cook on low for 4 hours, stirring occasionally. 3.) Top with green onions and sesame seeds. Enjoy!

Word of the Week

HODOPHILE

Pronunciation: hoh-doh-file

Part of Speech: Noun

Meaning: the one who loves to travel; a traveler with special affinity for roads.

The Voices of Lincoln County Residence

A 2022, US Congressional proposal (HR 1755) to create more wilderness acres in Montana, I am not in favor of.

Northwest Montana is already home to the Cabinet Mountain Wilderness, Bob Marshall Wilderness, Great Bear Wilderness, Scapegoat Wilderness, Mission Mountain Wilderness and the Rattlesnake Wilderness and National Recreation Area. Is that enough? Well then, consider the fact that Montana hosts eleven (11) national forests totaling seventeen (17) million acres with ample designated roadless areas.

Additionally, within Montana’s border are Glacier National Park, many scenic areas, wildlife and waterfowl preserves, state parks and tribal reservations. I think that we have enough government land. What we don’t have enough of is support for all manner of Forestry professionals for their practical and proven methods of managing forests.

Integral to accomplishing healthy forests is the attitude that, if at all possible, forest fires should be fought promptly and before they become uncontrollable. This means fuel reduction, especially in the wild land urban interface (WUI.) But getting any USFS management plan past serial litigations and certain judges is a major problem. For the most part wilderness lands are managed by nature.

Let’s bolster the efforts of all Montana landowners to manage our forested lands with the highest priority focused on fuel reduction and prompt fire suppression. Professional, practical and common sense forestry will assist nature in providing a healthy environment for all living species.

Submitted by Lincoln County Residents,

John K. Beebe, Teddye Beebe, Marie Cripe, Rebecca Caldwell, Rocke Gifford, Dean Crabtree, Valerie Crabtree, Charlotte Woods, M. Jeffrey Barger, Bobbie Christenot, Cliff Christenot, Gene Decker, Lorraine Decker, Leland, Kibler, Linda Gerard, Mick Shea, Bob Windom, Rita Windom, Alvin Benitz, Louise, Benitz, Diana Hicks,

Steve Gunderson