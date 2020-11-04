LIFESTYLE & LOCAL PERSPECTIVE

Sunrise and Sunset Times
Date Sunrise Sunset
November 18 7:56 a.m. 4:58 p.m.
November19 7:58 a.m. 4:57 p.m.
November 20 7:59 a.m. 4:56 p.m.
November 21 8:01 a.m. 4:55 p.m.
November 22 8:02 a.m. 4:55 p.m.
November 23 8:03 a.m. 4:54 p.m.
November 24 8:05 a.m. 4:53 p.m.
Movie of the week
Save Yourselves
A young Brooklyn couple head upstate to disconnect from their phones and reconnect with themselves. Cut off from their devices, they miss the news that the planet is under attack.
This week there are 112 jobs open and they all can be found on https://montanaworks.gov/ or on the board in the foyer at the Job Service, 417 Mineral Ave, Suite 4, Call 293-6282 or email LibbyJSC@mt.gov. and don’t forget to check out Job Service Libby Facebook page.
Therapist/Troy
Bank Teller / First Montana Bank/ Libby
Wastewater Treatment Plant Operator/Full-Time
RN – Home Options
Driver / Technician / Medical / Lincare
Customer Service Rep/Lincare/Full-Time
Admissions Clerk-Part-Time
Imaging Department Assistant/Part- Time
Self-Pay Collector/Cabinet Peaks
Math Teacher/Turning Winds
Certified Pharmacy Technician/CHC
Caregiver Libby and Troy /10.00/ Cabinet Mountain Homecare
-ATTENTION-
In the response to the rise in COVID-19 cases, our operations have changed.
Job Service Libby now requires all communications be handled by email LibbyJSC@mt.gov or phone 406-293-6282.
We are still here to help! Please leave a message, and we will respond as quickly as possible.
Simons Weekly Weather Update
Tuesday( Nov. 17)Areas of fog in the morning otherwise considerable cloudiness and mild. A chance of rain and high elevation snow late in the day. Snow level near 6000 feet. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s with upper 30s around 5000 feet. Afternoon south to southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with local gusts to 20 mph. Ridge top winds southwest 15 to 25 mph.
Wednesday( Nov. 18) Locally breezy and a little cooler with a chance of valley rain and snow showers and higher elevation snow showers. Lows in the 30s with mid 20s around 5000 feet. Highs in the 40s with near 30 around 5000 feet.
Thursday through Sunday( Nov. 19,20,21,22 )Unsettled with a slight chance of snow showers through the period. Lows in the 20s with lower 20s around 5000 feet. Highs in the 30s to near 40 with mid 20s around 5000 feet.
For the most up to date information visit https://www.simonsweather.org/forecast
Word of the week
- sierra •
A mountain range with a jagged line of peaks or ragged profile.
Top Music This Week
- The Dance by Garth Brooks
- Always On My Mind by Willie Nelson
- He Stopped Loving Her Today by George Jones
- Coal Miner’s Daughter by Loretta Lynn
- Crazy by Patsy Cline
Top music of the week courtesy of
Liveabout.com