LIFESTYLE & LOCAL PERSPECTIVE

Sunrise and Sunset Times

Date Sunrise Sunset

November 18 7:56 a.m. 4:58 p.m.

November19 7:58 a.m. 4:57 p.m.

November 20 7:59 a.m. 4:56 p.m.

November 21 8:01 a.m. 4:55 p.m.

November 22 8:02 a.m. 4:55 p.m.

November 23 8:03 a.m. 4:54 p.m.

November 24 8:05 a.m. 4:53 p.m.

Movie of the week

Save Yourselves

A young Brooklyn couple head upstate to disconnect from their phones and reconnect with themselves. Cut off from their devices, they miss the news that the planet is under attack.

This week there are 112 jobs open and they all can be found on https://montanaworks.gov/ or on the board in the foyer at the Job Service, 417 Mineral Ave, Suite 4, Call 293-6282 or email LibbyJSC@mt.gov. and don’t forget to check out Job Service Libby Facebook page.

Therapist/Troy

Bank Teller / First Montana Bank/ Libby

Wastewater Treatment Plant Operator/Full-Time

RN – Home Options

Driver / Technician / Medical / Lincare

Customer Service Rep/Lincare/Full-Time

Admissions Clerk-Part-Time

Imaging Department Assistant/Part- Time

Self-Pay Collector/Cabinet Peaks

Math Teacher/Turning Winds

Certified Pharmacy Technician/CHC

Caregiver Libby and Troy /10.00/ Cabinet Mountain Homecare

-ATTENTION-

In the response to the rise in COVID-19 cases, our operations have changed.

Job Service Libby now requires all communications be handled by email LibbyJSC@mt.gov or phone 406-293-6282.

We are still here to help! Please leave a message, and we will respond as quickly as possible.

Simons Weekly Weather Update

Tuesday( Nov. 17)Areas of fog in the morning otherwise considerable cloudiness and mild. A chance of rain and high elevation snow late in the day. Snow level near 6000 feet. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s with upper 30s around 5000 feet. Afternoon south to southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with local gusts to 20 mph. Ridge top winds southwest 15 to 25 mph.

Wednesday( Nov. 18) Locally breezy and a little cooler with a chance of valley rain and snow showers and higher elevation snow showers. Lows in the 30s with mid 20s around 5000 feet. Highs in the 40s with near 30 around 5000 feet.

Thursday through Sunday( Nov. 19,20,21,22 )Unsettled with a slight chance of snow showers through the period. Lows in the 20s with lower 20s around 5000 feet. Highs in the 30s to near 40 with mid 20s around 5000 feet.

For the most up to date information visit https://www.simonsweather.org/forecast

Word of the week

sierra •

A mountain range with a jagged line of peaks or ragged profile.

Top Music This Week

The Dance by Garth Brooks Always On My Mind by Willie Nelson He Stopped Loving Her Today by George Jones Coal Miner’s Daughter by Loretta Lynn Crazy by Patsy Cline

Top music of the week courtesy of

Liveabout.com