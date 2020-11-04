LIFESTYLE & LOCAL PERSPECTIVE

Sunrise and Sunset Times

Date Sunrise Sunset

November 25 8:06 a.m. 4:52 p.m.

November26 8:07 a.m. 4:52 p.m.

November 27 8:09 a.m. 4:51 p.m.

November 28 8:10 a.m. 4:50 p.m.

November 29 8:11 a.m. 4:50 p.m.

November 30 8:13 a.m. 4:49 p.m.

December 1 8:14 a.m. 4:49 p.m.

Movie of the week

The lost Husband

Trying to put her life back together after the death of her husband, Libby and her children move to her estranged Aunt’s goat farm in central Texas.

This week there are 112 jobs open and they all can be found on https://montanaworks.gov/ or on the board in the foyer at the Job Service, 417 Mineral Ave, Suite 4, Call 293-6282 or email LibbyJSC@mt.gov. and don’t forget to check out Job Service Libby Facebook page.

Automotive Technician/Full-Time/Eureka

STORE DELI

RN – Home Options

Customer Service Rep/Lincare

Housekeeping & Light Maintenance/Part-Time/12.00/CARD

Group Home Lead/Full-Time/16.00/Achievements

Head Cook/32 hours/Troy Senior Center

Certified Pharmacy Technician/Part-time

Licensed Journeyman Electrician/Full-Time/27.00

Chemotherapy/Infusion RN

Certified Medical Assistant /PRN

Hospital Screener/Temporary

Caregiver Libby and Troy/10.00/Hours and days vary

Transport/Van Driver/PRN/Libby Care Center

Motor Vehicle Clerk Treasurer’s Office/Full-Time/15.48/Lincoln County

-ATTENTION-

In the response to the rise in COVID-19 cases, our operations have changed.

Job Service Libby now requires all communications be handled by email LibbyJSC@mt.gov or phone 406-293-6282.

We are still here to help! Please leave a message, and we will respond as quickly as possible.

Simons Weekly Weather Update

Tuesday (Nov. 24) Mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries or freezing drizzle in the morning then a slight chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level rising to near 3000 feet. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s with near 30 around 5000 feet. Light south winds with ridge top winds west to southwest 5 to 15 mph.

Wednesday (Nov. 25) Locally breezy with a chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s to near 30 with mid 20s around 5000 feet. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s with upper 20s around 5000 feet.

Thanksgiving Day (Nov.26)A slight chance of snow showers. Lows in the 20s with near 20 around 5000 feet. Highs in the 30s with mid 20s around 5000 feet.

Friday (Nov. 27) Dry and seasonal except for a slight chance of snow showers along the Canadian border. Areas of freezing fog and low clouds in the valleys. Lows in the 20s with near 20 around 5000 feet. Highs in the 30s with mid 20s around 5000 feet.

Saturday (Nov. 28) A chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper teens to mid 20s with lower 20s around 5000 feet. Highs in the 30s to near 40 with mid 20s around 5000 feet.

Sunday (Nov. 29) Dry and seasonal with areas of freezing fog and low clouds in the valleys. Lows in the upper teens to mid 20s with mid 20s around 5000 feet. Highs in the 30s with near 30 around 5000 feet.

For the most up to date information visit https://www.simonsweather.org/forecast

Word of the week

delusion •

A deceptive or distorted illusion, false psychotic belief

Top Music This Week

Bohemian Rhapsody by Queen Stairway to Heaven by Led

Zepplin Smells Like Teen Spirit by Nirvana Comfortably Numb by Pink Floyd Hotel California by Pink Floyd

