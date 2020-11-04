LIFESTYLE & LOCAL PERSPECTIVE

Sunrise and Sunset Times

Date Sunrise Sunset

December 2 8:06 a.m. 4:52 p.m.

December 3 8:07 a.m. 4:52 p.m.

December 4 8:09 a.m. 4:51 p.m.

December 5 8:10 a.m. 4:50 p.m.

December 6 8:11 a.m. 4:50 p.m.

December 7 8:13 a.m. 4:49 p.m.

December 8 8:14 a.m. 4:49 p.m.

Movie of the week

Once upon a

snowman

The previously untold origins of Olaf, the innocent and insightful, summer-loving snowman are revealed as we follow Olaf’s first steps as he comes to life and searches for his identity in the snowy mountains outside Arendelle.

This week there are 112 jobs open and they all can be found on https://montanaworks.gov/ or on the board in the foyer at the Job Service, 417 Mineral Ave, Suite 4, Call 293-6282 or email LibbyJSC@mt.gov. and don’t forget to check out Job Service Libby Facebook page.

CDL Driver/17-18.00/Full-Time/Evergreen Disposal

Classroom Paraprofessional/Part-Time/Troy

Therapist (Fall 2020 Semester)/Acadia Health

Election Administrator/21.66/Full-Time/Lincoln County

Lawn & Garden Technician/10-16.00/Full-Time/Montana Power Products

Direct Support Professional /11.50/Full-Time/Achievements

-ATTENTION-

In the response to the rise in COVID-19 cases, our operations have changed.

Job Service Libby now requires all communications be handled by email LibbyJSC@mt.gov or phone 406-293-6282.

We are still here to help! Please leave a message, and we will respond as quickly as possible.

Simons Weekly Weather Update

Issued Saturday November 28, 2020 – 12:30 p.m.

Monday (Nov. 30) Areas of freezing fog and low clouds in the valleys through mid morning otherwise increasing clouds with a chance of snow in the afternoon except snow likely west of Lake Koocanusa and the Fisher River. Snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches possible below 4000 feet with 2 to 4 inches possible above 4000 feet. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s with upper 20s around 5000 feet. West to southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with local gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Ridge top winds west 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

Tuesday through Sunday (Dec. 1, 2, 3, 4,5, 6)

No precipitation. Widespread freezing fog and low clouds in the valleys below 5000 feet. Lows in the mid teens to mid 20s. Highs in the 30s except upper 20s where fog and low clouds persist. Around 5000 feet lows in the lower 20s Tuesday warming to near 30 Wednesday through Sunday. Highs in the mid 20s Tuesday warming to the to mid 30s Wednesday through Sunday.

Word of the week

justify •

To prove reasonable,

correct or just

Top Country Music This Week

’Heaven” by Kane Brown ‘What if’s’ by Kane Brown ‘In case you didn’t know’ by Brett Young ‘Meant to be’ by Bebe Rexha ‘Beautiful Crazy’ by Like Combs

Conserving grizzly bears takes self-responsibility

Randy Newberg doesn’t carry a sidearm. Clocking some 100 days every year exploring the unbound—and often bear-laden—pockets of the American landscape, Newberg says when it comes to a bear attack, he’d leave his trust in an aerosol rather than a piece of lead.

It’s a personal decision, one that is the right of each individual who steps foot in the woods, but for Newberg, carrying bear spray is a no-brainer.

Newberg is a hunter who calls Bozeman, Montana, his home. He is the producer of two popular TV shows, “Fresh Tracks” and “On Your Own Adventures,” as well as the Hunt Talk Podcast, where he advocates for sportsmen and public land access.

The first time Newberg encountered a grizzly bear at close range, he says drawing a sidearm, aiming, and then placing an accurate shot would have been near impossible. He was on an archery elk hunt in Southwest Montana, full of anticipation after spotting a herd of cow elk. As he crested a small hill, he came head-on upon a boar grizzly, maybe 12 yards away. Luckily, the boar turned and ran away.

Carrying bear spray is one of a handful of behaviors that have become customary for Newberg as he ventures into areas that are home to grizzly bears. Newberg chooses to take these precautions out of a sense of self-responsibility for the conservation of grizzly bears and he hopes other people who find themselves in bear country will consider taking proactive steps as well.

Our behaviors and choices all play in to the larger picture that is the future of grizzly bears in Montana. And a future that is bright for both grizzly bears and people depends on the actions of local communities, businesses, nonprofits and individuals.

“I’m really proud that Montana is one of the places that grizzly bears have always been. It’s an example of the conservation ethic in Montana,” Newberg says.

The essential role of stakeholders is emphasized in the work of the Montana Governor’s Grizzly Bear Advisory Council and its recommendations for how wildlife officials should manage bears. These recommendations, released on Sept. 8, will provide a starting point for Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks as the agency drafts a new statewide grizzly bear management plan that will address grizzly bears as an endangered species and their management after delisting.

MT FWP Director Martha Williams says this statewide approach is an important step in continued grizzly bear conservation at a time when bears are beginning to expand into areas outside the original recovery areas.

“Regardless of whether the grizzly bear is listed and covered by the Endangered Species Act or not, we all have a responsibility to understand what is needed to help people and bears and take actions to help both,” she says. “We at MT FWP recognize that a robust public engagement process helps inform a thoughtful approach to grizzly bear management. It does not replace science, as science informs and serves as a critical foundation to our actions. Yet, much of grizzly bear recovery centers on conflict prevention, conflict reduction, and information, education and outreach. Those require working with people and communities.”

Submitted by Jessianne Castle

Kootenai Climate Group

In the last 35 years the western U.S. has seen a steady rise in the size and intensity of wildfires. This year alone over 14,000 structures were destroyed and at least 45 people died. Oregon saw more than one million acres burned, including three towns. California set a new record for area burned with six of the ten largest wildfires in the state’s history. Just one fire complex in California burned the equivalent of 40% of Lincoln County. These catastrophic fire seasons are partially being driven by drought and warmer temperatures caused by climate change (Fourth National Climate Assessment 2018).

Montana is not immune. We are on a path of steady warming that favors larger wildfires and longer fire seasons. Annual average temperatures have already risen 2-3 degrees F in Montana since 1950. If we do not take substantial action to combat climate change, temperatures are projected to increase by 4.5-6 degrees F by 2050 and 5.6-9.8 degrees F by 2100 (2017 Montana Climate Assessment).

Most northwest Montana residents live within or near forested areas, putting many of us at risk of losing our homes. High forest fuel loads, due in part to past wildfire suppression, are a contributing factor to wildfire behavior. Carefully designed forest treatments can reduce fuels while making forests more resilient. Fuels reduction activities can include thinning dense forests, removing small trees and brush, and prescribed burning. However, there are a few caveats to keep in mind. First, vegetation regrows rapidly. It is probably not feasible or desirable to keep forest fuels continuously in a low risk condition across large landscapes. Second, fuels treatments will not stop fire spread under the extreme dry conditions that are becoming more likely. Finally, homeowners and communities need to take many other actions in order to be prepared for wildfires.

We need to act now – both to prepare for wildfires and to combat global warming. Otherwise devastating wildfires and prolonged smoke will pose an increasing risk for all Montanans.

Submitted by Eric Dickinson, Troy, Mont.

VA Health Care System in Montana

I’m a veteran, and through the VA Health Care System in Montana I’m able to get the care I need. 90% of all medications prescribed through the VA are delivered via the USPS. I receive several life saving medications through the mail. Normally it takes seven to ten days for my prescriptions to arrive, but thanks to Postmaster General DeJoy and his asinine changes to the Postal Service it takes two to three weeks for me to get my medication. I also can’t order my prescriptions early to ensure I get them on time. As a result, I along with many other veterans have to go without life saving medications. This is the single greatest attack on veterans in the history of this country, and many will die as a result if nothing changes. We fight for our country only to be entirely forgotten about and left without the life saving medications we need.

Submitted by Teresa

Spangelo of Havre Mont.