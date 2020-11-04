LIFESTYLE & LOCAL PERSPECTIVE

Date Sunrise Sunset



December 16 8:23 a.m. 4:47 p.m.

December 17 8:23 a.m. 4:47 p.m.

December 18 8:24 a.m. 4:47 p.m.

December 19 8:25 a.m. 4:47 p.m.

December 20 8:26 a.m. 4:47 p.m.

December 21 8:27 a.m. 4:47 p.m.

December 22 8:28 a.m. 4:48 p.m.

Movie of the week

An American Pickle

An immigrant worker at a pickle factory is accidentally preserved for 100 years and wakes up in modern day Brooklyn. He learns his only surviving relative is his great grandson, a computer coder who he can’t connect with.

This week there are 112 jobs open and they all can be found on https://montanaworks.gov/ or on the board in the foyer at the Job Service, 417 Mineral Ave, Suite 4, Call 293-6282 or email LibbyJSC@mt.gov. and don’t forget to check out Job Service Libby Facebook page.

CDL Driver/17-18.00/Full-Time/Evergreen Disposal

Classroom Paraprofessional/Part-Time/Troy

Therapist (Fall 2020 Semester)/Acadia Health

Election Administrator/21.66/Full-Time/Lincoln County

Lawn & Garden Technician/10-16.00/Full-Time/Montana Power Products

Direct Support Professional /11.50/Full-Time/Achievements

-ATTENTION-

In the response to the rise in COVID-19 cases, our operations have changed.

Job Service Libby now requires all communications be handled by email LibbyJSC@mt.gov or phone 406-293-6282.

We are still here to help! Please leave a message, and we will respond as quickly as possible.

Simons Weekly Weather Update

Issued Saturday Sunday December 6, 2020 at 8:20 p.m.

Monday (Dec. 9) Persistent freezing fog and low clouds around Priest Lake with areas of freezing fog and low clouds across other valleys otherwise considerable high cloudiness. Highs in the 30s except mid 20s around Priest Lake and north of Bonners Ferry with near 30 around 6000 feet. Light southwest winds except ridge top winds southwest 5 to 15 mph.

Tuesday (Dec.10) Mostly cloudy. A chance of light freezing rain and snow in the morning in the valleys with a chance of snow showers in the mountains then a chance of valley rain showers and mountain snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 6000 feet in morning lowering to near 5000 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulations of up to 1 inch possible above 5000 feet. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s with near 30 around 6000 feet. South to southwest winds 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon with ridge top winds southwest 10 to 20 mph.

Wednesday (Dec.11) A slight chance of rain or snow showers in the valleys with a slight chance of snow showers in the higher elevations. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s with mid 20s around 6000 feet. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s with upper 20s around 6000 feet.

Thursday through Sunday (Dec. 12, 13, 14, 15) A chance of rain or snow showers in the valleys with a chance of snow in the mountains. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s with near 20 around 6000 feet. Highs in the 30s with lower 20s around 6000 feet.

For the most up to date information visit https://www.simonsweather.org/forecast

Word of the week

wampumpeag •

Beads made from shells and used by the Algonquian tribes as money for trade at the time the first Europeans arrived in Massachusetts

Top Country Music This Week

Life Goes On by BTS Mood by 24kGoldn Dynamite by BTS Positions by Ariana Grande I Hope by Gabby Barrett

Recipe of the Week

Hot Cocoa Cheesecake Dip

Ingredients

4 oz Cool whip,

2 tbsp Vanilla mallow bits

1 (8 oz.) package Cream cheese

4 (.73 oz) envelopes Cocoa mix without

marshmallows

(Mix together and let cool in fridge)

