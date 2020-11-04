LIFESTYLE & LOCAL PERSPECTIVE

Sunrise and Sunset Times

Date Sunrise Sunset

December 22 8:31 a.m. 4:51 p.m.

December 23 8:32 a.m. 4:51 p.m.

December 24 8:32 a.m. 4:52 p.m.

December 25 8:32 a.m. 4:53 p.m.

December 26 8:33 a.m. 4:53 p.m.

December 27 8:33 a.m. 4:54 p.m.

December 28 8:33 a.m. 4:55 p.m.

Movie of the week

Alien X Mas

A young elf mistakes a tiny alien for a

Christmas gift, not knowing her new plaything has plans to destroy Earth’s

gravity and steal all the presents.

This week there are 112 jobs open and they all can be found on https://montanaworks.gov/ or on the board in the foyer at the Job Service, 417 Mineral Ave, Suite 4, Call 293-6282 or email LibbyJSC@mt.gov. and don’t forget to check out Job Service Libby Facebook page.

Medical Assistant Certified

Child Protection Specialist

Program Coach /Heron

Cabinet Maker/Carpenter/Full-Time/ R & Y Cabinets

Dialysis Patient Care Technician

Senior Assistant Cook /9.00/Part-Time/Heron

Election Administrator/21.66/Full-Time

Teacher Assistant/KVHS

Fisheries Mitigation Program Coordinator

Administrative Assistant/10.00/36 hrs. per week

-ATTENTION-

In the response to the rise in COVID-19 cases, our operations have changed.

Job Service Libby now requires all communications be handled by email LibbyJSC@mt.gov or phone 406-293-6282.

We are still here to help! Please leave a message, and we will respond as quickly as possible.

Simons Weekly Weather Update

Issued Saturday Sunday December 6, 2020 at 8:20 p.m.

Monday (Dec. 21) Considerable cloudiness. A chance of snow showers across Sanders County with a slight chance of snow showers across Lincoln County. Highs in the 30s with lower 20s around 5000 feet. Light southwest winds.

Tuesday (Dec. 22) Snow likely. Accumulations of 1 to 2 inches possible below 4000 feet with 2 to 4 inches possible above 4000 feet. Highs in the 30s with mid 20s around 5000 feet. Afternoon southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

Wednesday (Dec. 23) A little warmer with a chance of rain and snow in the valleys and a chance of snow in the higher elevations. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s with mid 20s around 5000 feet. Highs in the lower 30s to near 40 with upper 20s around 5000 feet.

Thursday (Dec. 24) A chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s to near 30 with lower 20s around 5000 feet. Highs in the 30s with mid 20s around 5000 feet.

Friday (Dec. 25) Dry. Areas of freezing fog and low clouds in the valleys. Lows in the 20s with lower 20s around 5000 feet. Highs in the 30s with mid 20s around 5000 feet.

Saturday and Sunday (Dec 26, 27) Locally breezy at times with a chance of rain and snow in the valleys with a chance of snow across the higher elevations. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s with upper 20s around 5000 feet. Highs in the 30s to near 40 with near 30 around 5000 feet.

For the most up to date information visit https://www.simonsweather.org/forecast

Word of the week

narcissism •

Pronunciation: nahr-sê-si-zêm

Part of Speech: Noun, mass (no plural)

Meaning: 1. Extreme egotism, selfishness, self-centered admiration of oneself or one’s appearance. 2. (Psychology) A personality disorder involving an exaggerated sense of self-importance and disregard for the well-being of others. 3. Pleasure derived from self-admiration.

Top Music This Week

21 by Adele 1989 by Taylor Swift ÷ (Divide) by Ed Sheeran beerbongs & Bentleys by Post Malone Stoney by Post Malone

Recipe of the Week

No Bake Cookies

Ingredients:

1 ¾ cups white sugar

½ cup milk

½ cup butter

4 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa powder

½ cup crunchy peanut butter

3 cups quick-cooking oats

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Directions:

In a medium saucepan, combine sugar, milk, butter, and cocoa. Bring to a boil, and cook for 1 1/2 minutes. Remove from heat, and stir in peanut butter, oats, and vanilla. Drop by teaspoonfuls onto wax paper. Let cool until hardened.