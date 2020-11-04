LIFESTYLE & LOCAL PERSPECTIVE

Sunrise and Sunset Times

Date Sunrise Sunset

December 30 8:33 a.m. 4:56 p.m.

December 31 8:33 a.m. 4:58 p.m.

January 1 8:33 a.m. 4:59 p.m.

January 2 8:33 a.m. 5:00 p.m.

January 3 8:32 a.m. 5:02 p.m.

January 4 8:32 a.m. 5:03 p.m.

January 5 8:32 a.m. 5:04 p.m.

Movie of the week

Dolittle

After losing his wife seven years earlier, the eccentric Dr. John Dolittle, famed doctor and veterinarian of Queen Victoria’s England, hermits himself away behind the high walls of Dolittle Manor with only his menagerie of exotic animals for company.

Montana Gas Price Update

As of December 21, Montana gas prices have risen 1.4 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.23/g today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 615 stations. Gas prices in Montana are 2.5 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 37.9 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

Simons Weekly Weather Update

Issued Sunday December 27, 2020 – 7:15 p.m.

Tuesday Dec. 28, Mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s with lower 20s around 5000 feet. Light winds.

Wednesday through New Years Day Dec. 29-30, A chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid teens to mid 20s with near 20 around 5000 feet. Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s with mid 20s around 5000 feet.

Saturday and Sunday Dec.31– Jan. 1, Locally breezy to windy with a chance of valley rain or snow and mountain snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s with mid 20s around 5000 feet. Highs in the 30s to near 40 with upper 20s around 5000 feet.

Word of the week

-sleek-

verb

make (the hair) smooth and glossy, typically by applying pressure or moisture to it.

Hot 100 This Week

Wonder by Shawn Mendes Positions by Ariana Grande Christmas by Michael Buble My Gift by Carrie Underwood Good News by Megan Thee

Stallion

Recipe of the Week

Cinnamon Cherry Cobbler

1 can (21 ounces) cherry pie filling

1 tube (12.4 ounces) refrigerated cinnamon rolls with icing

Preheat oven to 375°. Spread pie filling into a greased 8-in. square baking dish. Separate cinnamon rolls; reserve icing. Place rolls in baking dish, cinnamon side up. Bake 15-20 minutes or until rolls are golden and filling is bubbly. Spread icing over rolls. Serve warm.

This week there are 112 jobs open and they all can be found on https://montanaworks.gov/ or on the board in the foyer at the Job Service, 417 Mineral Ave, Suite 4, Call 293-6282 or email LibbyJSC@mt.gov. and don’t forget to check out Job Service Libby Facebook page.

Office Administrator/Ad Sales Rep/$12/Western News

Animal Control Enforcement Officer Sworn/22.89/Lincoln County

Culinary Aide (Kitchen Aide) /Libby Care Center

Registered Nurse (Labor and Delivery Nurse)

2020-2021 Substitute Libby Schools

2020-2021 Substitutes for Troy Schools

Store Clerk/Town Pump

Academic Coordinator Lincoln County Campus/FVCC

On-Call Bank Teller /First Montana/Troy

Certified Pharmacy Technician/CHC

CMA or LPN/CHC

Mechanic Tech/R/T Automotive

Deputy Sheriff – Eureka /Lincoln County

ATTENTION

In the response to the rise in COVID-19 cases, our operations have changed.

Job Service Libby now requires all communications be handled by email LibbyJSC@mt.gov or phone 406-293-6282. Are you Unemployed or Underemployed? Stop by the Job Service and look for the Career Exploration Assessment in the kiosk by the door. Fill out and return to Job Service a Career Coach will contact you.

“The Wonder of

Christmas”

Hat tips to the Libby Evangelical Association of Pastors, directors, stage managers, the entire members of the cast, set and costume designers, prop crew, and all of “the behind the scenes” workers from Churches and Organizations that were involved in the production and presentation this Live Nativity, “The Wonder of Christmas” and making it suck a stunning event and success.

From the very beginning of this Drive Through, with the welcoming carolers; then driving through “Bethlehem Market Place” it was so very realistic and festive. Chattering and busybody, shopkeepers with their wares, children running all around, playing, fire pits filling the air with dancing glows and the fumes and smell of smoke, animals in the fields, more carolers. Almost like being there in Bethlehem in person.

Onto the innkeepers, sadly proclaiming there was no room in the inn. The shepherds out in the field watching over their flocks. More carolers and then, the realistic Manger scene with Joseph and Marry and the Baby Jesus Christ, who appears to be walking right toward you.

What a presentation. The entire cast was fabulous. The costumes and individual sets were colorful realistic. Bravo to all involved.

My prayer is that all who were able to attend this presentation were stirred by the story of the birth of Jesus. That from this experience, all who have not surrendered their lives to Jesus Christ may been moved by the Holy spirit to learn more about him.

That babe in the manger has now grown up and is the savior of the world. There is a Heaven, there is a Hell……… and, there is a hurry.

Submitted by John Alex , Libby, Mont.