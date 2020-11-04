LIFESTYLE & LOCAL PERSPECTIVE

Sunrise and Sunset Times

Date Sunrise Sunset

December 30 8:33 a.m. 4:56 p.m.

December 31 8:33 a.m. 4:58 p.m.

January 1 8:33 a.m. 4:59 p.m.

January 2 8:33 a.m. 5:00 p.m.

January 3 8:32 a.m. 5:02 p.m.

January 4 8:32 a.m. 5:03 p.m.

January 5 8:32 a.m. 5:04 p.m.

Montana Gas Price Update

As of December 28, Montana gas prices have risen 0.3 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.23/g today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 615 stations. Gas prices in Montana are unchanged versus a month ago and stand 37.2 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

Simons Weekly Weather Update

Issued Sunday January 3, 2021 – 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday Jan. 5, Variable clouds. A slight chance of snow showers over the mountains along the Canadian border. Highs in the 30s with mid 20s around 5000 feet. West winds 5 to 15 mph with ridge top winds west 10 to 20 mph. Winds decreasing in the afternoon.

Wednesday Jan. 6, A chance of snow, possibly mixed with rain in the valleys in the afternoon. Lows in the 20s with mid 20s around 5000 feet. Highs in the 30s to near 40 with upper 20s around 5000 feet.

Thursday Jan. 7, A chance of morning snow showers otherwise dry. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s with mid 20s around 5000 feet. Highs in the 30s with steady temperatures in the mid 20s around 5000 feet.

Friday through Sunday Jan. 8,9,10, Dry. Areas of fog and low clouds in the valleys. Lows in the 20s with lower 20s around 5000 feet. Highs in the 30s with mid 20s around 5000 feet.

For the most up to date information visit https://www.simonsweather.org/forecast

This week there are 112 jobs open and they all can be found on https://montanaworks.gov/ or on the board in the foyer at the Job Service, 417 Mineral Ave, Suite 4, Call 293-6282 or email LibbyJSC@mt.gov. and don’t forget to check out Job Service Libby Facebook page.

Resident Advisor/Turning Winds

Therapist/Turning Winds

Election Administrator/Deputy Clerk

Environmental Restoration

Libby Elementary Paraprofessionals

MSW Hospice Social Worker

Academic Coordinator /FVCC

Certified Pharmacy Technician

CMA or LPN

Mechanic Tech/ R/T Automotive

ATTENTION

In the response to the rise in COVID-19 cases, our operations have changed.

Job Service Libby now requires all communications be handled by email LibbyJSC@mt.gov or phone 406-293-6282. Are you Unemployed or Underemployed? Stop by the Job Service and look for the Career Exploration Assessment in the kiosk by the door. Fill out and return to Job Service a Career Coach will contact you.

Local offers perspective on County Health Board

Most now realize that those ‘experts’ we looked to for accurate, sensible & professional guidance to see America through the Covid pandemic have, by and large, failed.

They’ve failed to hold down the numbers, they’ve nearly wrecked our economy, small businesses, schools, put millions out of work and trampled our Constitutional rights/freedoms.

They have given us ever changing policy recommendations accompanied by a ‘healthy’ dose of fear mongering, serious civil rights repression and unneeded yet seriously destructive economic policies. They still receive their pay checks, despite dereliction of duty, while millions of Americans are out of work & losing their homes and businesses. Their failures are also causing an unbelievable increase in the national debt. A privileged few are benefiting financially by extending lock downs.

If CA is any example, little wonder we all wonder! With the most draconian/Orwellian lock down policies, they now lead the nation in cases. One definition of insanity is to keep doing the same thing over and over and expect different results. Does CA really think more lock downs & tighter mask policing will actually help anything? Insane. Conversely, Florida, with more open policies, is no worse off than average and Tennessee, which allows each county to decide on mask mandates, finds little difference in infection rates between masked and unmasked counties. Covid has a 98.5% survival rate.

If the Lincoln County-City Health board uses a political filter to make decisions, they will never make accurate, good or helpful decisions. If they are more interested in policing & compliance, then they don’t have the best interests of this county in mind. Their aim should not be to hold hostage our local businesses, our citizens, our churches, our schools. Such institutions need all the support & positive assistance we can give them. There is no place for ‘Big Brother’ control ideas on the Health Board. All must be done now to get all establishments open & fully functioning.

Rather than being some sort of ‘watch dog/attack dog,’ might the Health Board consider emphasizing a positive/pro-active and helpful message to the county? Focus on all the productive actions that can be taken to help prevent & slow COVID: avoid crowds, wash hands, protect the vulnerable, lose weight/exercise, quit smoking, take vitamin D and zinc, drink more water & eat a healthier diet. As Franklin said, ‘an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.’

As in so many instances, the COVID fight is all about personal responsibility and wise choices. The people, businesses, etc., of Lincoln county are well able to think for themselves. The health board is advisory in nature. Let’s keep that way.

Submitted by C.A. Disney, Libby, Mont.

Local Troy man says thank you and shares his opinion

Word on the street in Troy Mont. Is that I am blessed to say “Thank you” for something I wrote in The Montanian.

I must not have made it into town that week to pick up the news but I heard that I said something that means I get it.

As veterans, it is our duty to pass our experience on to younge ones like you so you can enjoy all of the freedoms we have in our lives.

What will you do when your freedom of the press to express your point of view is taken away by Joe Biden? I know my rights and I will keep defending them but I need you to help me by defending yours. I was asked how to “get that editor” to print my letters too and I said “I don’t know”. The editor is the only one I need to read my letters because some day she will say “oh that’s what he meant”and sway her readers to help her defend our rights. He asked what people will do when they face what we are warning is coming, I said “ beg the US to save them”

Submitted by

Stanley G. Davis, Troy, Mont.

Montana Gallery USA says thank you for the support

Montana Gallery USA would like to thank you for supporting all of our artists/small businesses here in the “Gallery” by shopping local. We hope everyone had a “Merry Christmas” and are looking forward to a better, brighter “New Year” for 2021.

All of us at Montana Gallery USA