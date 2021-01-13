LIFESTYLE & LOCAL PERSPECTIVE

Sunrise and Sunset Times

Date Sunrise Sunset

January 13 8:28 a.m. 5:13 p.m.

January 14 8:27 a.m. 5:15 p.m.

January 15 8:26 a.m. 5:16 p.m.

January 16 8:25 a.m. 5:18 p.m.

January 17 8:24 a.m. 5:19 p.m.

January 18 8:24 a.m. 5:21 p.m.

January 19 8:23 a.m. 5:22 p.m.

Movie of the week

Free Guy

A bank teller called Guy realizes he is a background character in an open world video game called Free City that will soon go offline.

Montana Gas Price Update

As of January 4, 2021, Montana gas prices have fallen 0.8 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.22/g today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 615 stations. Gas prices in Montana are 0.3 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 36.9 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

Simons Weekly Weather Update

Issued Sunday January 10, 2021 – 9:15 p.m.

Tuesday Jan. 12, Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 2500 feet across Lincoln County to 3500 feet across Sanders County in the morning rising to near 4500 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches possible below 4000 feet with 3 to 6 inches possible above 4000 feet. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s with lower 30s around 5000 feet. South winds 10 to 20 mph with ridge top winds southwest 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

Wednesday Jan. 13, Windy and turning cooler in the afternoon. Valley rain and mountain snow likely in the morning then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Lows in the 30s with lower 30s around 5000 feet. Highs in the 40s with steady temperatures in the lower 30s around 5000 feet.

Thursday Jan. 14, Dry and cooler. Lows in the upper teens to upper 20s with near 20 around 5000 feet. Highs in the 30s with mid 20s around 5000 feet.

Friday Jan. 15, A chance of valley rain and snow with a chance of mountain snow. Lows in the 20s with mid 20s around 5000 feet. Highs in the 30s to near 40 with upper 20s around 5000 feet.

Saturday and Sunday Jan. 16,17, Dry and cooler except for a slight chance of snow showers along the Idaho border on Sunday. Lows in the mid teens to mid 20s with near 20 around 5000 feet. Highs in the 30s with lower 20s around 5000 feet.

Word of the week

riotise •

Noun, mass

Meaning: Dissolute or licentious (mis)behavior or lifestyle, dissipation.

Top Country music

I Walk the Line by Johnny Cash Jackson by Johnny Cash and June Carter Stand by Your Man by Tammy Wynette The Dance by Garth Brooks Jolene by Dolly Parton

This week there are 112 jobs open and they all can be found on https://montanaworks.gov/ or on the board in the foyer at the Job Service, 417 Mineral Ave, Suite 4, Call 293-6282 or email LibbyJSC@mt.gov. and don’t forget to check out Job Service Libby Facebook page.

Firefighter – 90507/8 (Seasonal – Libby)

Engine Boss – 90509/10 (Seasonal – Libby )

Dep Sheriff/Animal Control Enforcement /22.89 /Full-Time

Track Maintenance (Laborer Truck Driver )

Program Coordinator/CASA/Libby

Van Drivers – Libby

Election Admin/Deputy Clerk/26.49/Libby

Store Deli/Town Pump/Troy

Store Clerk/Town Pump/Troy

ATTENTION

In the response to the rise in COVID-19 cases, our operations have changed.

Job Service Libby now requires all communications be handled by email LibbyJSC@mt.gov or phone 406-293-6282. Are you Unemployed or Underemployed? Stop by the Job Service and look for the Career Exploration Assessment in the kiosk by the door. Fill out and return to Job Service a Career Coach will contact you.

Local Recipe of the Week

Huckleberry Delight

24 lg marshmallows

1/2 c *Carnation milk

Scant 1/4 c sugar

1 tsp vanilla

1 c. *Carnation cream, whipped

16 graham crackers, crushed

1/4 c sugar

1/4 c *Carnation butter or oleo, melted

2 c. fresh, frozen or canned huckleberries, well drained

Combine the marshmallows, milk, scant 1/4 c. sugar and vanilla in a double boiler, stirring until marshmallows are melted. Remove from heat and cool. Then fold in the whipped cream. While marshmallows mixture is cooling, mix thoroughly the graham cracker crumbs, sugar and melted butter and spread half of the mixture in a 8×8 inch square glass dish, then add half of the marshmallow—cream mixture and spread carefully the huckleberry’s over the top of this and add the rest of the marshmallow mixture, carefully spreading it to the edges. Top with remaining crumbs and chill till firm.

Recipe by “Mom” Schermerhorn

Taken from “Cooking Favorites of Libby”

Town and Country Home Demonstration Club

Libby, Mont., 1968

Thank you for “Wonder of Christmas”

Hat tips to the Libby Evangelical Association of Pastors. The directors and stage managers, cast, set and costume designers, prop crew and of the behind-the-scenes workers from churches and organization that were involved in the production and presentation of this year’s Live Nativity event, “The Wonder of Christmas.”

It was such a stunning experience and success. From the welcoming carolers, then on to the Bethlehem marketplace – it was all so very realistic and festive. Chattering and busy-body shopkeepers with their wares, children running all around and playing, fire pits filling the air with dancing glows and the smell of woodsmoke, animals in the fields, more carolers. It was almost like being in Bethlehem itself.

The innkeepers sadly proclaiming there was no room at the inn, the shepherds out in the field watching over their flocks. Even more carolers and then – the realistic manger scene with Joseph, Mary, and the Baby Jesus. Beyond which was found the sad scene at the cross and finally, off in the darkness, a life-size image of Jesus Christ who appeared to be walking right towards you.

What a presentation. The entire cast was fabulous. The costumes and individual sets were colorful and realistic. Bravo to all involved.

My prayer is that all who were able to attend this presentation were stirred by the story of the birth of Jesus, and that from this experience all who have not surrendered their lives to Jesus Christ might be moved by the Holy Spirit to learn more about Him.

That babe in the manger has now grown up and is the Savior of the World. There is Heaven, there is Hell… and there is a Hurry.

Submitted by

John Alex of Libby, Mont.

Thoughts on Democracy, election, road forward

Winston Churchill once said, “Democracy is the worst form of government there is, except for all the others.” What gives democracy a slight edge is tolerance and support of free speech, and the willingness to accept the results of elections while trusting those results to be fair and free.

Shifts of political dominance without violence are rare in the world, yet since the Civil War we have managed it here in the United States. Though now it seems imperiled.

Free speech has been weaponized to attack core values of democracy – civility, honesty, trust, respect for diversity. ‘Alternate facts’ are cited to support perversions of reality. With no evidence in spite of dozens of court decisions (including by the Supreme Court), Trump vociferously insists he is the rightful leader of the nation.

Another quote from a contemporary of Churchill’s, “The size of the lie is a definite factor in causing it to be believed because the vast masses of a nation are in the depths of their hearts more easily deceived than they are consciously and intentionally bad.”

“The primitive simplicity of their minds renders them more easily victims of a big lie than a small one because they themselves often tell little lies but would be ashamed to tell big ones. Such a form of lying would never enter their heads. They would never credit others with the possibility of such great impudence as the complete reversal of facts.”

These are the words of Adolf Hitler. He came to power telling big lies. Big lies are being told now, here in the United States of America. This is treason. Speak out.

Submitted by

Bill Martin

Troy, Mont.