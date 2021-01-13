LIFESTYLE & LOCAL PERSPECTIVE

Sunrise & Sunset Times

Simons Weekly Weather

Issued Sunday January 24, 2021 – 8:15 p.m.

Tuesday Jan. 25 Considerable clouds. Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s with near 20 around 5000 feet. Light winds.

Wednesday through Friday Jan, 26-27. A chance of snow at times. Lows in the mid teens to mid 20s with upper teens around 5000 feet. Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s with mid 20s around 5000 feet.

Saturday and Sunday Jan. 28-29. A slight chance of snow showers, especially along the Idaho border. Lows in the mid teens to mid 20s with near 20 around 5000 feet. Highs in the 30s with mid 20s around 5000 feet.

For the most up to date information visit

https:/ www.simonsweather.org/forecast

Recipe of the week

Chocolate Lava Cakes

Ingredients:



Sugar

Semisweet chocolate (not chocolate chips!)

Butter

All-purpose flour

Salt

Eggs

Vanilla extract

Preheat the oven to 425°F. Spray 6 (6-ounce, 170 gram) ramekins with nonstick baking spray. Coat the insides of the buttered ramekins with granulated sugar, tapping out the excess.

Combine the chocolate and butter in a microwave-safe bowl. Microwave on high for 1 minute. Stir, then continue heating in 30 second bursts, stirring between bursts, until the mixture is melted and smooth. Alternatively, melt the chocolate and butter in a double boiler. Gently stir in the flour and salt.

In a medium bowl vigorously whisk the eggs, egg yolks, vanilla, and the 1/2 cup of granulated sugar until thick and pale in color. Gently fold in the melted chocolate mixture into the egg mixture. Divide the batter among the ramekins.

Courtesy of

Handletheheat

Montana Gas Price

As of January 25, 2021, Montana gas prices are unchanged in the past week, averaging $2.27/g today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 615 stations. Gas prices in Montana are 3.2 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 24.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

Montana Gas Update courtesy of GasBuddy

Plastics Continue to Plague Planet Earth

With China’s decision to stop accepting plastic waste from the US, most of the plastic items we use every day are simply being thrown away. We have reached a plastic garbage crisis and we believe one way in which we all can help is to use less single use plastic.

What is single use plastic? It’s water bottles, milk jugs, snack packaging, juice boxes, drink cups, straws, restaurant to-go containers, medical containers and much more.

Every day in the United States, Americans throw away the equivalent of 125 busloads of straws—that’s 500 million straws. In addition, 100 billion plastic shopping bags are annually trashed.

Just about all the plastic we use in our daily lives is derived from fossil fuels which are a limited resource. Additionally, byproducts from the manufacturing of these plastics contaminate our air and soil with harmful chemicals that contribute to greenhouse gases and climate change.

Plastic never decomposes – It is forever. It eventually breaks down into tiny pieces and those bits of plastic then filter into our groundwater, our rivers and ultimately the oceans where seals, turtles and other marine life ingest the waste.

Huge islands of plastic garbage float in oceans all around the globe. According to earthday.org, 92% of plastic is not recycled at all. Much of what doesn’t go into landfills, onto the landscape as litter, or into the oceans, is incinerated and released as an extremely toxic air pollutant.

Finding ways to solve the single use plastic garbage problem can begin with each of us seeking alternatives such as reusable bags and biodegradable containers, and challenging ourselves to consume less.

Submitted by

Becky Timmons and Kate Maffei

Kootenai Climate Group

P.O. Box 421

Troy, MT 59923