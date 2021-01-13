LIFESTYLE & LOCAL PERSPECTIVE

Sunrise & Sunset Times

Date Sunrise Sunset February 3 8:07 a.m. 5:44 p.m. February 4 8:06 a.m. 5:46 p.m. February 5 8:04 a.m. 5:47 p.m. February 6 8:03 a.m. 5:49 p.m. February 7 8:01 a.m. 5:46 p.m. February 8 8:00 a.m. 5:44 p.m. February 9 7:58 a.m. 5:42 p.m.

Top Five Songs of 2020

I Hope by Gabby Barrett The Bones by Maren Morris 10,000 Hours by Dan + Shay & Justin Bieber Chasin You by Morgan Wallen Nobody But You by Blake Shelton with Gwen Stefani

Recipe of the week

Broccoli Potato Soup

Ingrediencies:

Butter

Yellow onion

White potatoes

Chicken broth

Kosher salt and pepper

Broccoli florets

Whole milk

Shredded cheddar cheese

Flour

This cheesy potato soup with broccoli comes together in under 30 minutes and takes little effort to make. You’ll first need to sauté the onion in a little butter before adding in the cubed potatoes, broth, and kosher salt.

Cook the potatoes until fork tender, then whiz the mixture with an immersion blender.

Add the broccoli and milk to the soup and cook until the broccoli is al dente. Add the cheese to the soup one cup at a time, stirring until melted between additions.

Montana Gas Price

As of February 1, 2021 Montana gas prices are unchanged in the past week, averaging $2.27/g today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 615 stations in Montana. Gas prices in Montana are 4.3 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 20.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

Montana Gas Update

Mortgage Loan Originator /Glacier Bank

– Casino Bookkeeper

– Medical Courier/Lincare

– Teller/Glacier Bank

– Admin Assistant/$10/36 hrs per week

– Laundry Aide PRN/ Libby Care Center

– Kitchen Aide/PRN /Libby Care Center

– NW Montana Outreach Coordinator /$36K/FT

– Office Manager /$18-20/FT/Timberline Auto

– Assistant Mgr/ 20 hrs per week/Green Meadows

ATTENTION: Due to COVID, Job Service Libby now requires all communications be handled by email

LibbyJSC@mt.gov or phone 406-293-6282. Stop by the Job Service office (417 Mineral Ave, #4) and look for the Career Exploration Assessment in the kiosk by the door. Fill out, return to Job Service, and a

Career Coach will contact you.

A full listing of all jobs now available in Lincoln County can be accessed by visiting Montana Works at

MontanaWorks.gov

Employers : Are you having a hard time filling positions or training workers? Contact Job Service to learn about several programs that can assist you with the cost of hiring and training workers!

Job Seekers : Have you been laid off? Do you have a current job offer? Or plans to enter a training program? Job Service Libby may be able to help you reach your career goal. Stop by our office and pick up a Career Exploration Assessment in the kiosk by the office door. When completed, simply put it in the mail slot and a Career Coach will contact you to discuss your plans.

Simons Weekly Weather

Issued Sunday January 31, 8:50 p.m.

Tuesday Feb. 2, Mostly cloudy and turning cooler with a chance of rain and snow showers. Snow level near 4500 feet lowering to near 3000 feet by late afternoon. Snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches possible above 4500 feet. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s with lower 30s around 5000 feet. Local southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with ridge top winds southwest 10 to 20 mph.

Wednesday through Friday, 3-5, Cooler with a slight chance of snow showers through the period. Locally breezy at times. Lows in the 20s Wednesday cooling to the mid teens to mid 20s by Friday. Highs in the 30s. Around 5000 feet lows near 20. Highs in the lower 20s.

Saturday and Sunday 6-7, Dry and cool except for a slight chance of mainly mountain snow showers. Lows in the mid single digits to mid teens with mid teens around 5000 feet. Highs in the mid 20s to mid 30s with upper teens around 5000 feet.

For the most up to date information visit

www.simonsweather.org/forecast

BMWF Virtual Presentation Feb. 3

The Bob Marshall Wilderness Foundation will host a Virtual presentation on Wednesday Feb. 3 from 7 p.m. until 8:15 p.m. The discussion will regard, A New Way into the Wild – Inclusion as a Criterion for the Future of Conservation

Join the Bob Marshall Wilderness Foundation for this in-depth discussion with Dr. Drew Lanham. J. Drew Lanham, PhD, is an Alumni Distinguished Professor and Master Teacher of Wildlife Ecology at Clemson University. He is a cultural and conservation ornithologist whose work addresses the confluence of race, place and nature. Drew is an accredited author, a lifelong bird watcher and hunter-conservationist living in Seneca, SC. To register, to view upcoming presentations, or for more information visit www.bmwf.org/wilderness-speaker-series

Movie of the week

Set against the backdrop of the COVID-19 lockdown, sparring couple Linda and Paxton call a truce to attempt a high-risk jewelry heist at one of the world’s most exclusive department stores, Harrods.

Local Libraries invite community to join in series of Beanstalk challenges

Submitted by Lincoln County Library

This February, Lincoln County Library is going digital with the launch of a new and innovative site called Beanstack. This online service will provide participants with tools to track reading goals, receive recommended reading lists and earn badges and prizes by participating in various challenges.

Users can register multiple family members with one account, providing fun and free activities for everyone.

Beanstack will kick-off with four unique challenges. The first an adult challenge called “10 to Try” which encourages adults to discover 10 books from 10 different genres.

The “2021 Reading Challenge” encourages all readers to log 10K minutes of reading throughout the year.

“The Mindfulness Challenge” promotes activities that are proven to reduce stress and anxiety.

Lastly, LC Library has partnered with the local Zero to Five Cooperative to launch “1000 Books Before Kindergarten.” The challenge is simple – read a book, any book, to your child with the goal of completing 1K titles before kindergarten.

Families may participate in as many challenges as they like.

Those wising to participate may pick up a reading log at any branch library or register online at

lincolncountyibraries.com.

Beanstack is also available through a downloadable app compatible with most digital devices.

For more information, please contact Lincoln County library at 293-2778 or email Dusty at ddeans@lincolncountylibraries.com.