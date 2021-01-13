LIFESTYLE & LOCAL PERSPECTIVE

Sunrise & Sunset Times

Local Recipes of the Week

Cabbage Crescent Meat Loaf

Ingredients:

1 med. head cabbage (green)

1 med. green pepper

1 med. onion

1 c. cheddar cheese,

grated

1 can cream of mushroom soup

1 lb. ground beef, browned

2 cans crescent rolls

Chop cabbage, green pepper and onion. Fry in oil until brown. Mix together ground beef and cream of mushroom soup. Grease 9×13 inch pan. Line with 1 can crescent rolls. Spread meat and cabbage mixtures over base layer of rolls. Sprinkle with cheese. Cover with second can of crescent rolls. Bake at 350 for 20 to 30 minutes or until bread is golden brown.

by Naomi Nash

“Collection of

Favorite Recipes”

Christ Lutheran Church

Cottage Cheese Chocolate Cookies

Ingredients:

1 1/2 c. shortening

3 1/2 c. sugar

4 eggs

4 tsp. vanilla

1 pt. cottage cheese (small curd)

2 tsp. baking powder

1 tsp. baking soda

1 c. cocoa

5 c. flour

Form into balls. Bake at 350 for 12 minutes. Dip in powdered sugar while still warm. Makes large batch.

by Pat Walsh

“A Book of

Favorite Recipes”

Christ Lutheran Church

Montana Gas Price

As of February 15, 2021 –

Montana gas prices have risen 5.0 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.38/g today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 615 stations in Montana. Gas prices in Montana are 11.1 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 6.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

courtesy of GasBuddy

According to Timothy Snyder in his work On Tyranny, the first rule for Americans to avoid tyranny is: do not obey in advance. Why would thousands of people storm our nations’ most precious symbol: our capitol building? As Snyder explains, most power of the authoritarian is given freely by people who want to be considered faithful followers. People anticipate what the leader wants and without the actual acknowledgment of the leader, commit acts intended to get his/her approval. Two famous social experiments help explain this.

In 1963 Stanley Milgram wanted to know why fascists would ruthlessly kill thousands of innocent people in WWII. His experiment demonstrates how good people can do evil things. Milgram told his subjects that they would be applying an electrical shock to other participants(Milgram confederates) in a supposed way to improve learning and memory. Each time the confederates answered incorrectly the subjects giving the questions would administer an electrical shock. To help improve memory, after each incorrect answer, the voltage of the shock would increase to a potentially lethal shock of a maximum of 450 volts. In other words, subjects applied shock (which the subjects believed was real) to fake participants(confederates) who would fake cries of pain when they answered a question incorrectly. The more incorrect answers the higher the dosage of electricity. Participants only pretended to be shocked while subjects increased the deadly voltage. The person administering the experiment–dressed in a lab coat with a clipboard and looking official would insist–in spite of the cries of pain–to continue to administer the ‘shock treatment’. What Milgram learned was profound. The volunteer subjects would give ‘lethal’ doses of electricity to the participants simply because the “authority” told them to. What he learned is that people were willing to harm and kill people they didn’t know, simply to do what the “authority” told them! The lengths that people would go to receive affirmation from a person of respect was staggering. The volunteer subjects would agree–sometimes without being prompted–to commit what they perceived to be harmful punishments to unwitting people.

In 1971 Phillip Zimbardo wanted to know if the environment in which people live could explain how good people could do evil things. He devised an experiment to test how the prison environment affects the behavior of the people within it. The volunteers were divided at random between guards and prisoners in a Stanford University campus building to simulate a prison. What was revealed by this experiment was that when people are in a group environment they tend to act the way they perceive the group is supposed to act. It was not pretty. Many of the guards and prisoners became abhorrent and demonstrated repulsive behaviors that they perceived to be their roles in the experiment. The behavior became so outrageous that the experiment had to be shut down prematurely but the result was that in a group, especially one that is confined or close-knit, there is a group think and behavior that far exceeds how people would act in a normal non-group setting. In other words, people in this group feel no restraints on their behavior. Being a member of this group emboldens and encourages erratic and outrageous behavior.

By examining the conclusions of the Milgram and Zimbardo experiments, when a recognized leader or authority encourages his followers to do his/her wishes many will not only do the bidding of the authority but as Milgram’s experiment revealed they will obey in advance even more to satisfy their leader. When President Trump asks his followers to march and storms the Capitol building they will do so–even if against the law–in order to please their leader. And as Phillip Zimbardo’s Stanford Experiment reveals, not only will people in a group be instructed to march to the Capitol to stop the counting of the electoral votes, but they will do so in a destructive way because that is what the group thinks. It is what a group’s purpose was defined by coming to our nation’s capital, to raid and stop the Congressional electoral count, and punish those legislators that oppose them. It is also the reason why 147 Republican legislators objected to the electoral vote because their authority, the President, told them that loyalty to him is loyalty to the country. It is not sedition or treason in the group’s mind if the President tells them so or that ‘It is necessary to use force because “freedom” is achieved through strength.’ All of the actions on January 6, 2021, could have been predicted. And all of the actions were predicated on the Big Lie that the election was stolen from their dear leader.

Afterword: This is a psychological explanation of groupthink and why it’s important to never obey anything the leader says in advance because this is how a tyrant acquires power. Or, do I explain the sociopathic narcissist tendencies of the leader. Further, these explanations do not explain the propaganda and brainwashing that created this group nor the punishment for such actions. And what responsibility for the leader who has learned what his followers will do for him or the followers who decided that a revolution or coup to overthrow our democratic government was the only answer.

David R. James, MA, Ph.D. History

Teacher of American History for 38 years

Eureka, MT