LIFESTYLE & LOCAL PERSPECTIVE

Sunrise & Sunset Times

Date Sunrise Sunset February 24 7:30 a.m. 6:20 p.m. February 25 7:28 a.m. 6:21 p.m. February 26 7:26 a.m. 6:23 p.m. February 27 7:24 a.m. 6:24 p.m. February 28 7:22 a.m. 6:26 p.m. March 1 7:20 a.m. 6:27 p.m. March 2 7:18 a.m. 6:29 p.m.

Local Recipes of the Week

Taco Casserole

3 c. Elbow Macaroni, cooked

1-to 1 1/2– lbs. hamburger

1 pkg. taco seasoning

1 Can stewed

tomatoes

1 Can cheddar cheese soup (or I can Fiesta nacho cheese soup)

1 can tomato sauce, sm.

Cook macaroni and hamburger, then mix up all the rest of the ingredients. Use a 9×13– inch pan. Spray with pam. Pour all in and great cheddar cheese on top and broken Doritos if you like. Bake at 350 degrees for 25 to 30 minutes. Serve with sour cream if you like.

Recipe from Keep Sakes Cooking Book,

recipe written by Maxine Kelly.

Positions Available

Warehouse/Stock Person/ 20-30 hrs/Homesteaders

– Bank Teller – First Montana Bank

– Lawn & Garden Technician/$10-16/FT/Montana Power Products

– Executive Foundation Director/Cabinet Peaks

– Customer Service Rep/Lincare

– Licensed Journeyman Electrician/$27/Full-Time

– Project Coordinator/Youth Coalition/$18.25-18.88/Lincoln County/Eureka

– Therapist/$60-75K yearly/Full-Time

ATTENTION: Due to COVID, Job Service Libby now requires all communications be handled by email

LibbyJSC@mt.gov or phone 406-293-6282. Stop by the Job Service office (417 Mineral Ave, #4) and look for the Career Exploration Assessment in the kiosk by the door. Fill out, return to Job Service, and a

Career Coach will contact you.

A full listing of all jobs now available in Lincoln County can be accessed by visiting Montana Works at MontanaWorks.gov.

Employers : Are you having a hard time filling positions or training workers? Contact Job Service to learn about several programs that can assist you with the cost of hiring and training workers!

Job Seekers : Have you been laid off? Do you have a current job offer? Or plans to enter a training program? Job Service Libby may be able to help you reach your career goal. Stop by our office and pick up a Career Exploration Assessment in the kiosk by the office door. When completed, simply put it in the mail slot and a Career Coach will contact you to discuss your plans.

Simons Weekly Weather

Tuesday, Feb. 23:

Variable clouds and cooler with scattered snow showers. Local accumulations of 1 to 2 inches possible below 4000 feet with 1 to 3 inches possible above 4000 feet. Highs in the 30s to near 40 with lower 20s around 5000 feet. West winds 5 to 15 mph with local gusts to 20 mph possible. Ridge top winds west to northwest 10 to 20 mph with local gusts to 30 mph possible.

Wednesday, Feb. 24:

Dry. Areas of freezing fog and low clouds during the night and morning hours. Lows in the upper single digts to upper teens with mid teens around 5000 feet. Highs in the 30s with mid 20s around 5000 feet.

Thursday, Feb. 25 –

Saturday, Feb. 27:

A chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid teens to mid 20s with mid teens around 5000 feet. Highs in the 30s to near 40 with lower 20s around 5000 feet.

Sunday, Feb. 28:

Dry except for a slight chance of mountain snow showers. Lows in the upper single digits to upper teens with mid teens around 5000 feet. Highs in the 30s with lower 20s around 5000 feet.

Montana Gas Price

As of February 22, 2021 –

Montana gas prices have risen 1.6 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.39/g today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 615 stations in Montana. Gas prices in Montana are 11.6 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 1.2 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

Special Release 2/17/21 – Motorists should brace themselves for even higher gas prices in the days ahead, enhanced by the extreme cold weather hitting much of the country. According to GasBuddy, the national average price of gasoline may jump 10-20 cents per gallon from its current price of $2.54 per gallon over the next two weeks as millions of barrels of refining capacity have gone offline due to the extreme cold in the South. Little relief is predicted on the horizon as overall gasoline demand continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Word of the Week

Perspicacious •

Adjective

Mentally acute and discerning,

clear-sighted, foresightful

