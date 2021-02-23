LIFESTYLE & LOCAL PERSPECTIVE

Sunrise & Sunset Times

March 3 7:30 a.m. 6:20 p.m. March 4 7:28 a.m. 6:21 p.m. March 5 7:26 a.m. 6:23 p.m. March 6 7:24 a.m. 6:24 p.m. March 7 7:22 a.m. 6:26 p.m. March 8 7:20 a.m. 6:27 p.m. March 9 7:18 a.m. 6:29 p.m.

Local Recipe of the Week

Pizza Bread

1 1/2 lb. sharp cheddar cheese (grated)

1 can of tomato sauce (8 oz)

1 can oil-measure in above can

1 small can chopped olives

6 or 8 green onions, sliced

Salt

pepper

Mix above together– spread on slices of French bread or small slices of rye bread. Place on a cookie sheet. Heat 6-10 minutes in a 400 degree oven. Serve hot. This can be prepared , frozen, and reheated in the oven– heat long if it has been frozen. This is delicious– alone as an appetizer or served with a bowl of hot soup. Makes enough for two loves of bread.

Recipe by Carol Cowan

Taken from ‘’ Our Favorite Recipes”

Compiled by United Methodist Women

Libby, MT.

Positions Available

Med/Surgeon RN Night Shift

– Bartender/$10/VFW

– PCA / CAN/ A Plus Health Care

– ATV/OHV/Snowmobile Technician/ $10-18 per hour/ Montana Power Products

– Computer Technician/$13.37 per hour/Libby School District

– Food Service Worker/PRN/ Cabinet Peaks

– HR Records Clerk/Cabinet Peaks

– Executive Foundation Director/Cabinet Peaks

– Troy Farmers Market Manager/$15-17 per hour/Troy Farmers Market

ATTENTION: Due to COVID, Job Service Libby now requires all communications be handled by email

LibbyJSC@mt.gov or phone 406-293-6282. Stop by the Job Service office (417 Mineral Ave, #4) and look for the Career Exploration Assessment in the kiosk by the door. Fill out, return to Job Service, and a Career Coach will contact you.

A full listing of all jobs now available in Lincoln County can be accessed by visiting Montana Works at MontanaWorks.gov.

Employers : Are you having a hard time filling positions or training workers? Contact Job Service to learn about several programs that can assist you with the cost of hiring and training workers!

Job Seekers : Have you been laid off? Do you have a current job offer? Or plans to enter a training program? Job Service Libby may be able to help you reach your career goal. Stop by our office and pick up a Career Exploration Assessment in the kiosk by the office door. When completed, simply put it in the mail slot and a Career Coach will contact you to discuss your plans.

Simons Weekly Weather

Tuesday, March 2

Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Snow level near 2500 feet. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s with near 30 around 5000 feet. West to southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with ridge top winds southwest 15 to 25 mph.

Wednesday – Friday,

March 3-5

No precipitation and warmer. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s with near 30 around 5000 feet. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s with near 40 around 5000 feet.

Saturday, March 6

Increasing clouds with a slight chance of rain and snow showers along the Idaho border in the

afternoon. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s with near 30 around 5000 feet. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s with upper 30s around 5000 feet.

Sunday, March 7

A slight chance of valley rain showers and mountain snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s with upper 20s around 5000 feet. Highs in the 40s with lower 30s around 5000 feet.

Montana Gas Price

As of March 1, 2021 –

Montana gas prices have risen 6.8 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.49/g today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 615 stations in Montana. Gas prices in Montana are 19.4 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 9.6 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

Troy resident employs neighbors to engage legislators on HB320

Letter to the Editor

February 23, 2021

Do you want to lose the use of our public lands in Montana? Let Steve Gunderson’s HB320 pass and it will happen. The bill would supposedly prevent the state of Montana from leasing or selling federal lands once they are under state control.

Bills similar to this were presented in 2015, 2017, and 2019 in the statehouses and were overwhelmingly rejected by Montanans. We have always known that bills like this are an empty gesture.

If one legislator can draft and get a bill passed then another legislator can write another to nullify it. That is exactly what will happen if HB320 passes and here is why.

The federal government is mandated to manage public lands for multiple uses. This means for-profit enterprises, mining, logging, drilling, etc., need to co-exist with and take into account the wildlife and the people who want to hunt, fish, or otherwise recreate.

In contrast, states are mandated to manage their lands for generating profit; mineral extraction, timber harvesting, etc., take precedent over public access and environmental concerns.

The difference is that simple, but the ramifications of that difference are far-reaching and it’s all you need to know to understand why federal management is better for our wild places than state management.

As recent years have demonstrated, fighting wildfires can be ruinously expensive. The federal government can afford it, but what would happen if a state government ended up with such a bill?

Go back to that for-profit mandate and it’s easy to see why a state would have to sell off or lease thousands of acres of what were once federal public lands to cover those costs.

Speculators and Big Business know this and that’s why they want to see the public land under state control. When the state-controlled lands go up for lease or sale, developers will reap the benefits; it won’t be the people of Montana. Remember, to business it’s always about the money.

Western states like Montana, with large reserves of public land, currently profit immensely from that land, without having to pay to manage it.

The federal government disperses profits from its lands to local communities in the form of payments and through other similar mechanisms. That means the people benefit.

Visitors to our state and its 27,378,247acreas of public land also generate billions of dollars annually, affecting a huge part of our economy; jobs, business, and state and local tax revenues are all direct recipients of this largesse.

Currently, our nation’s 640 million acres of public land cost the average taxpayer about $5 a year in federal taxes, spread out among citizens of all 50 states. Yet in turn, these federal lands generate billions in annual revenues to states.

But because most of that land lies in sparsely populated western states, shifting management of those of lands to the states would disproportionately affect those of us who live in the West; in our case, both the federal payments and a large portion of our tourist trade will disappear if the public lands become private.

Our public lands are our legacy for future generations. Let’s not lose them. Write or call your legislators asking them to vote no on HB320.

Submitted by

Scott Rodich

Troy, MT

Accolades for Outstanding Service

in face of challenging year for CPMC

To all Cabinet Peak Medical Center employees,

To say that this past year has thrown us all for a loop would perhaps be an understatement. The unexpected became the expected and there has rarely been a moment to sit back and enjoy the good things you have done.

But through it all, you have stepped up to meet the challenge and we want to assure you that your commitment has not gone unnoticed. Although schools were affected, businesses suffered and your lives were all disrupted, you – the medical professionals and support staff at CPMC – risked your lives and gave unselfishly for the sole purpose of helping our communities during a time of great fear and need.

Your level of commitment to our citizens is inspiring and we are proud of our Administrative Team and all the department teams at CPMC.

THANK YOU!!

While we pray there will never be another pandemic, we are encouraged by the fact that CPMC is staffed with caring and passionate professionals ready to meet the next challenge head-on. You continue to make Cabinet Peaks Medical Center a patient’s first choice because of your commitment to quality and your compassionate care.

With our deepest respect and gratitude,

The Cabinet Peaks Medical Center

Board of Directors

– Dr. Brian Bell

– Russ Barnes

– Sarah Sorensen

– Steve Sorensen

– Kerry Beasley

– Kathy Nelson

– Bob Castaneda