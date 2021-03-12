LIFESTYLE & LOCAL PERSPECTIVE

Sunrise & Sunset Times

March 10 7:02 a.m. 6:41 p.m. March 11 7:00 a.m. 6:43 p.m. March 12 6:58 a.m. 6:44 p.m. March 13 6:56 a.m. 6:46 p.m. March 14 7:54 a.m. 7:47 p.m. March 15 7:52 a.m. 7:49 p.m. March 16 7:50 a.m. 7:50 p.m.

Must-Have Recipes for the coming week

Shamrock Shake

Ice Cream

Milk

Mint Extract

Food coloring

Whipped Cream

Sprinkles

Add ice cream, milk and mint extract to blender and blend well. Add food coloring and blend well. 3. Pour into a glass and top with whipped cream and sprinkles.

Corned Beef and Cabbage

Corned Beef Brisket (about 4 pounds)

1 Small Bay Leaf

6 Peppercorns

3 Rutabagas (cut in chunks)

1 pound Carrots (or about 8 to 10, trimmed, scraped, and left whole)

12 Small Whole Onions (peeled)

6 Medium Potatoes (peeled)

1 medium head Cabbage (cut in wedges)

Place corned beef in large pot or Dutch oven and cover with water. Add the spice packet that came with the corned beef. Cover pot and bring to a boil, then reduce to a simmer. Simmer approximately 50 minutes per pound or until tender.

Add whole potatoes and carrots, and cook until the vegetables are almost tender. Add cabbage and cook for 15 more minutes. Remove meat and let rest 15 minutes.

Place vegetables in a bowl and cover. Add as much broth (cooking liquid reserved in the Dutch oven or large pot) as you want. Slice meat across the grain.

Have a favorite Irish recipe to share?

Let us know by Friday, March 5 for our next edition… email news@montanian.com

Simons Weekly Weather

Northwest Montana Regional Forecast

Includes Lincoln

and Sanders Counties

( Libby, Troy, Eureka, Yaak,

Bull Lake, Noxon, Heron, Trout Creek, Thompson Falls, and

The Cabinet Mountains)

Tuesday, March 9

Variable clouds. A slight chance of afternoon rain and snow showers mainly over the mountains along the Idaho border. Snow level near 2500 to 3000 feet. Highs in the 40s with near 30 around 5000 feet. Light winds.

Wednesday, March 10

Cool with a chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper teens to mid 20s with upper teens around 5000 feet. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s with upper 20s around 5000 feet.

Thursday – Saturday

March 11 – 13

Dry. Lows in the 20s with mid 20s around 5000 feet. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s with mid 30s around 5000 feet.

Sunday, March 14

A slight chance of rain and snow in the valleys with a slight chance of snow in the mountains. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s with mid 20s around 5000 feet. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s with lower 30s around 5000 feet.

Montana Gas Price

As of March 8, 2021 –

Montana gas prices have risen 7.8 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.59/g today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 615 stations in Montana. Gas prices in Montana are 26.2 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 19.4 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

Word of the week

wampumpeag •

Noun

Meaning: Beads made from shells and used by the Algonquian tribes as money for trade at the time the first Europeans arrived in Massachusetts; usually shortened to wampum in English.

Stand with Montana Counties-Stop Flood of Electoral Ads

Whew! The election’s over. And Hooray! We don’t have to watch thousands of political ads and get asked to contribute… until the next election cycle, which starts in less than a year.

We all feel this way. We’re all glad it’s done, whether we’re Republicans, Democrats, Independents, Greens, or Libertarians.

We something else in common. We’re trying to STOP the flood of money and ads.

Do you know that, in 2012, all of our 56 Montana counties passed Citizens Initiative I-166 ?

We called on Congress to pass an amendment to the US Constitution to:

“… establish that there should be a level playing field in campaign spending,

…prohibiting corporate campaign contributions and expenditures and … limiting political spending in elections” and “establishing that corporations are not human beings entitled to constitutional rights.”

It’s been 9 long years and our counties need to stand together again.

Please call (406-444-4800) now and tell the

Montana House State Administration Committee and your legislator to vote YES on House Resolution 3 which calls on Congress to pass that Constitutional amendment!

Send a message:

www.leg.mt.gov/session/have-your-say/

Find House legislators:

leg.mt.gov/legislator-lookup/

Learn more: montana@movetoamend.org

Submitted by Sue Kirchmyer

Missoula, MT

FEDERAL LAND OWNERSHIP A MISNOMER

No one has worked harder to protect & regain the use of public lands by the public more than Representative, Steve Gunderson. So, to say that he, via HB 320, aims to limit such access is misinformed & wrong.

No one has closed more trails, roads & resource use than federal land agencies & outside ‘green’ interest groups.

The notion that the federal government ‘owns’ land is a misnomer. Like much of our history, the facts on this issue have been lost, twisted and misconstrued. When statehood was granted to the various western states, they had neither the administrative ability nor finances to manage/care for their huge expanses of land. So they asked the federal gov for some ‘temporary help’ until they could handle the job themselves. Said lands were never ‘federal lands.’

They were always state lands. For a variety of reasons, the feds basically just ‘took over.’ (See the book: How the West Was Lost by Wm. C. Hayward)

From the earliest days of the public land concept (Teddy Roosevelt) to the Taylor Grazing Act, etc., the goal was that said lands be ‘used for the benefit of all citizens’ – via the harvesting of timber for homes, mining for manufacturing, livestock grazing for food, leather, wool… and secondarily, recreation. They were not to be locked up for the benefit the few.

Somehow, we’ve now gotten the whole equation backward. The notion that the state has no authority to ‘acquire’ federal lands (lands which were the states’ to begin with) is flat wrong.

The management of state lands was never properly returned to the states and we now have the behemoth known as ‘federal lands.’ With the creation of federal agencies like the Forest Service, Bureau of Land Management, etc., the cancer started and grew.

From their inception they were supposed to ‘pay their way.’ All employee wages/benefits, facilities, equipment, etc., were to be paid for via the proceeds from resource management and sales. (timber, mining, grazing fees & recreational use.) We’ve come a long way, baby – but not in the right/best direction.

Such federal agencies are now a black hole of tax payer funded mismanagement & waste – replete with countless, enormous problems.

State lands are, by and large, much better & more efficiently managed. To think that ‘only the feds can handle/pay for the cost of wild fire control’ is laughable.

The federal government has no money… to date, it is 28 trillion in debt. Every man, woman & child in America owes over $84,000 each. When U.S. debt holders (China, Japan & the U.S. citizenry) call in those loans, what do you think will happen to public lands? (And WE will have no say in the matter.)

The real reason we must put public land management under state control is to stop the endless cash cow law suits employed by radical, ‘green’ front groups. State lands are under the control of Montana Environmental Policy Act…not the federal NEPA.

The latter is an endless ‘pot o gold’ for lawyers/special interest groups; the former has no such deep pockets. As always, follow the money… and the power.

Considering the severe housing shortage, our near total dependence on over seas (China) minerals and a burgeoning population to feed, maybe our public lands should get back on track and do what they were always supposed to do – benefit all of the public.

Many counties in the west are 70-90% ‘federal lands’ which do not pay their way… not even close.

How are western communities supposed to fund schools, roads, libraries and social programs with a minuscule tax base?

Answer: high property taxes on those with private land. Perhaps Montana should learn from her neighbor, Wyoming, who ties such funding to resource extraction. They have good schools, highways, etc. Their counties aren’t nearly broke. Their towns are vibrant.

The now hackneyed adage, ‘keep public lands in public hands,’ has rather lost relevance. Just what does ‘public’ mean? Huge, well funded (often out of state & foreign) green front groups and radical environmentalists call the shots… not we the general public. The tail is wagging the dog.

Federal agencies, controlled by such groups, have shut down more trails, roads, etc. than anyone else… just because they can… or can they?

Returning (some) public land control to it’s rightful, lawful place (the states) will be difficult but mostly because the federal leviathan created will be hard to dismantle, reduce and transfer.

That doesn’t mean it’s not a good idea or that we shouldn’t try.

Submitted by

C.A. Disney

Libby, MT