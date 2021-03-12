LIFESTYLE & LOCAL PERSPECTIVE

Sunrise & Sunset Times

March 24 7:33 a.m. 8:02 p.m. March 25 7:31 a.m. 8:03 p.m. March 26 7:29 a.m. 8:05 p.m. March 27 7:27 a.m. 8:06 p.m. March 28 7:25 a.m. 8:08 p.m. March 29 7:23 a.m. 8:09 p.m. March 30 7:21 a.m. 8:11 p.m.

Parsley Power

Apple helps with asthmatic reactions, carrots boost your immune system. Beets and Parsley are great for detoxifying and digestion.

Ingredients:

1 apple

3 carrots

2 Beets

1 handful of parsley

Instructions:

Prepare all ingredients, Mix them in a juicer and

Enjoy!

Allergy Bomb

This juice blend will help clear out any

congestion in your lungs and sinuses. Ginger is a great tummy-tamer.

It can be strong for some, so you can add a teaspoon of local raw honey.

If it is still too strong, add a little water to dilute!

Ingredients:

1 cucumber

1 green apple

1 head (about 1 ½-2 cups) of parsley

2 lemons, peeled

1 small handful of fresh mint

1 knob of ginger

Instructions:

Prepare all the ingredients.

Mix them all in the juicer.

Enjoy your juice!

Fun tip: Local honey aids in hay-fever because the bees make honey out of pollen found in your area and studies have shown that this will help provide a boost to your immune system when fighting seasonal allergies.

Air Quality Hotline

(406)

293-5644

Environmental Health Air Quality – Lincoln County Montana (lincolncountymt.us)

Simons Weekly Weather

Northwest Montana Regional Forecast

Includes Lincoln

and Sanders Counties

( Libby, Troy,

Eureka, Yaak,

Bull Lake, Noxon,

Heron, Trout Creek,

Thompson Falls, and

The Cabinet Mountains)

Tuesday, March 23 –

Variable clouds with a slight chance of mainly mountain snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s with lower 30s around 5000 feet. Light northeast winds.

Wednesday – Thursday,

March 24 & 25 –

Cool with a chance of valley rain and snow showers and mountain snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s with mid 20s around 5000 feet. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s with near 30 around 5000 feet.

Friday, March 26 –

A slight chance of valley rain and snow showers and mountain snow showers. Lows in the 20s with mid 20s around 5000 feet. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s with mid 30s around 5000 feet.

Saturday – Sunday,

March 27 & 28 –

Mostly sunny, warmer days and clear, cool nights. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s with lower to mid 30s around 5000 feet. Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s with upper 40s around 5000 feet.

For the most up to date information visit

www.simonsweather.org

Find Simon on Facebook:

facebook.com/simonsweather

Montana Gas Price

As of March 22, 2021 –

Montana gas prices have risen 4.2 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.69/g today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 615 stations in Montana. Gas prices in Montana are 27.4 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 44.5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

Courtesy of GasBuddy

– Business Office Manager/$18-20 per hr/FT/Timberline Auto

– Registered Nurse/ NOC shift

– Permanent Part-Time Teller/15-30 hrs/Lincoln County Credit Union

– City Service Worker/Seasonal/$12 per hr/FT/City of Libby

– Senior Associate Systems Analyst

– Construction Carpenter/$18 per hr/Steve Bandemer Construction

– Journeyman Level Mechanic/$15-20 per hour/FT/Montana Autoworks

– Van Drivers/$10.28 per hr/Professional

Transportation

– Golf Shop Attendant /$8.75 per hr/PT/Cabinet View Country Club

– Plumber/Marozzo Plumbing

– Store Deli/Town Pump/Libby

– Therapist

– Client Service Coordinator (30587) /State of Montana

ATTENTION: Due to COVID, Job Service Libby now requires all communications be handled by email

LibbyJSC@mt.gov or phone (406) 293-6282.

Stop by the Job Service office, 417 Mineral Ave, #4, and look for the Career Exploration Assessment in the kiosk by the door. Fill out, return to Job Service, and a Career Coach will contact you.

*A full listing of all jobs now available in Lincoln County can be accessed by visiting:

Montana Works at MontanaWorks.gov.

Employers : Are you having a hard time filling

positions or training workers? Contact Job Service to learn about several programs that can assist you with the cost of hiring and training workers!

Job Seekers : Have you been laid off? Do you have a current job offer? Or plans to enter a training

program? Job Service Libby may be able to help you reach your career goal. Stop by our office and pick up a Career Exploration Assessment in the kiosk by the office door. When completed, simply put it in the mail slot and a Career Coach will contact you to

discuss your plans.