LIFESTYLE & LOCAL PERSPECTIVE

Sunrise & Sunset Times

May 5 6:14 a.m. 9:03 p.m. May 6 6:12 a.m. 9:04 p.m. May 7 6:11 a.m. 9:06 p.m. May 8 6:09 a.m. 9:07 p.m. May 9 6:08 a.m. 9:09 p.m. May 10 6:06 a.m. 9:10 p.m. May 11 6:05 a.m. 9:11 p.m.

Simons Weekly Weather

Northwest Montana Regional Forecast

Tuesday, May 4—

Mostly sunny in the morning then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level near 5500 feet. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s with near 40 around 5000 feet. Afternoon west to southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with ridge top winds southwest 10 to 20 mph. Gusty winds possible near heavier showers and thunderstorms.

Wednesday, May 5—

Dry and warm. Lows in the 30s with lower 30s around 5000 feet. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s with lower 50s around 5000 feet.

Thursday, May 6—

Dry and warm except for a slight chance of late afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s with lower 40s around 5000 feet. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s with upper 50s around 5000 feet.

Friday and Saturday,

May 7-8—

Much cooler with a chance of valley rain showers and mountain snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Around 5000 feet lows near 30 Friday cooling to the mid 20s Saturday. Highs in the upper 30s Friday cooling to the lower 30s Saturday.

Sunday, May 9—

Cool with a chance of valley rain showers and mountain snow showers. Lows in the 30s with upper 20s around 5000 feet. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s with upper 30s around 5000 feet.

Mother’s Day

Tea & Cake

RUSSIAN TEA

– 1 Cup instant tea

– 2 Cups orange flavored drink

– 13 oz. package of lemonade mix

– 1 tsp of cinnamon

– 1 1/4 cup of sugar

– 1 tsp. cloves

Combine all ingredients. Mix well. Store in tightly closed container. To serve: measure 1 to 2 tsp. of mix into coffee cup. Add boiling water.

Recipe by Laurie Ball

“Our Favorite Recipes”

United Methodist Women

Libby, MT

CHOCOLATE PUDDLE CAKE

– 3 Cups flour

– 2 Cups sugar

– 6 tablespoons cocoa

– 1 tsp salt

– 2 tsp soda

– 3/4 cup oil

– 2 tsp vanilla

– 3 tsp vinegar

– 2 cups of water

Mix dry ingredients in a 13 x 9–inch pan. Make a well in the middle of the pan; pour oil, vanilla, vinegar, and water together and pour in the well. Then mix in the dry ingredients thoroughly.

Bake at 350 degrees for 25– 30 mins.

Recipe by Peggy Strand

“Keepsake Cooking,”

Recipes Collected from the Friends of Card”

Copyright 2011

Coordinator Nursing – Lincoln County Cam

– Teller/Glacier Bank

– Parts Counter Sales Person/$15/Full-time/Montana Machine and Fabrication

– Machinist/Full-Time/Montana Machine and

Fabrication

– CT Tech/Mammography Tech/CPMC

– Self-Pay Collector/CPMC

– Environmental Service Aide Weekends/CPMC

– Waitstaff/Venture Motor Inn

– Seasonal Co Park Caretaker/Maint. Worker/$13.35/Part-Time/Lincoln County

– Seasonal City Service Worker/$10/Full-time/

City Of Troy

– Justice Court Clerk/$15.48/Full-Time/

Lincoln County

– Building Custodian/$13.73/Hours Vary/

Troy Public School

– Cooks (2)/4-5 days a week/Libby Venture Inn

– Department Assistant – Home Options Admin

ATTENTION: Due to COVID, Job Service Libby now requires all communications be handled by email

LibbyJSC@mt.gov or phone (406) 293-6282.

Stop by the Job Service office, 417 Mineral Ave, #4, and look for the Career Exploration Assessment in the kiosk by the door. Fill out, return to Job Service, and a Career Coach will contact you.

*A full listing of all jobs now available in Lincoln County can be accessed by visiting:

Montana Works at MontanaWorks.gov.

Employers : Are you having a hard time filling

positions or training workers? Contact Job Service to learn about several programs that can assist you with the cost of hiring and training workers!

Job Seekers : Have you been laid off? Do you have a current job offer? Or plans to enter a training

program? Job Service Libby may be able to help you reach your career goal. Stop by our office and pick up a Career Exploration Assessment in the kiosk by the office door. When completed, simply put it in the mail slot and a Career Coach will contact you to

discuss your plans.

Montana Gas Price

As of May 3, 2021 –

Montana gas prices have risen 1.6 cents per gallon in

the past week, averaging $2.82/g today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 615 stations in Montana.

Gas prices in Montana are 11.3 cents per gallon

higher than a month ago and stand $1.07/g higher than a year ago.

