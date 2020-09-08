LIFESTYLE & LOCAL PERSPECTIVE

Sunrise and Sunset Times

Date Sunrise Sunset

October 7 7:52 a.m. 7:06 p.m.

October 8 7:53 a.m. 7:04 p.m.

October 9 7:55 a.m. 7:02 p.m.

October 10 7:56 a.m. 7:00 p.m.

October 11 7:58 a.m. 6:58 p.m.

October 12 7:59 a.m. 6:56 p.m.

October 13 8:01 a.m. 6:54 p.m.

Movie of the week

The Adams Family

Halloween

The Adams family’s lives begin to unravel when they face-off against a treacherous, greedy crafty reality-TV host while also preparing for their extended family to arrive for a major celebration

Movie of the week courtesy of moviefone.com

Front Desk Clerk/ Country Inn/$9.10/Full-Time

Building Custodian/13.73/25-30 hrs. a week

MSW Hospice Social Worker

Rehabilitation Aid

Teller Position

General Application Libby, MT

Personal Care Aide/Housekeeping/Cook

Substitutes for Troy Schools

English Teacher/ Turning Winds/ Full-Time

Job Service Libby’s doors are not open to the public, but we are here to assist you in your hunt for a new job. All listed jobs can be found on the board in the foyer at the Job Service, 417 Mineral Ave, Suite 4, Call 293-6282 or email LibbyJSC@mt.gov.

Job Postings can also be found on Montanaworks.gov, there are 116 jobs posted and don’t forget to check out Job Service Libby Facebook page.

Simons Weekly Weather Update

Issued Sunday October 4, 2020 – 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday and Thursday…Mostly sunny, unseasonably warm days and clear nights except for patchy night through mid morning fog and low clouds in the valleys near larger rivers and lakes. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s with near 50 on slopes, ridge tops, thermal belts and around 5000 feet. Highs in the 70s to near 80 with near 60 around 5000 feet.

Friday…Increasing clouds and cooler. Lows in the 30s with lower 40s around 5000 feet. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s with lower 50s around 5000 feet.

Saturday…Mostly cloudy and cooler with a chance of rain and high elevation snow. Lows in the 40s with near 40 around 5000 feet. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s with lower 40s around 5000 feet.

Sunday…Cool with a chance of valley rain showers and mountain snow showers. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s with lower 30s around 5000 feet. Highs in the 50s with mid 30s around 5000 feet.

For the most up to date information visit https://www.simonsweather.org/forecast

Word of the week

Pedant

A person who is excessively concerned with minor details and rules or with displaying academic

learning.

Top Music This Week

Hurt by Johnny Cash Jolene by Dolly Parton Before He Cheats by Carrie

Underwood

Need You Now by Lady Antebellum

I Walk the Line by Johnny Cash

Top music of the week courtesy of Last.FM