LIFESTYLE & LOCAL PERSPECTIVE

Sunrise and Sunset Times
Date Sunrise Sunset
October 7 7:52 a.m. 7:06 p.m.
October 8 7:53 a.m. 7:04 p.m.
October 9 7:55 a.m. 7:02 p.m.
October 10 7:56 a.m. 7:00 p.m.
October 11 7:58 a.m. 6:58 p.m.
October 12 7:59 a.m. 6:56 p.m.
October 13 8:01 a.m. 6:54 p.m.
Movie of the week
The Adams Family
Halloween
The Adams family’s lives begin to unravel when they face-off against a treacherous, greedy crafty reality-TV host while also preparing for their extended family to arrive for a major celebration
Movie of the week courtesy of moviefone.com
Front Desk Clerk/ Country Inn/$9.10/Full-Time
Building Custodian/13.73/25-30 hrs. a week
MSW Hospice Social Worker
Rehabilitation Aid
Teller Position
General Application Libby, MT
Personal Care Aide/Housekeeping/Cook
Substitutes for Troy Schools
English Teacher/ Turning Winds/ Full-Time
Job Service Libby’s doors are not open to the public, but we are here to assist you in your hunt for a new job. All listed jobs can be found on the board in the foyer at the Job Service, 417 Mineral Ave, Suite 4, Call 293-6282 or email LibbyJSC@mt.gov.
Job Postings can also be found on Montanaworks.gov, there are 116 jobs posted and don’t forget to check out Job Service Libby Facebook page.
Simons Weekly Weather Update
Issued Sunday October 4, 2020 – 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday and Thursday…Mostly sunny, unseasonably warm days and clear nights except for patchy night through mid morning fog and low clouds in the valleys near larger rivers and lakes. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s with near 50 on slopes, ridge tops, thermal belts and around 5000 feet. Highs in the 70s to near 80 with near 60 around 5000 feet.
Friday…Increasing clouds and cooler. Lows in the 30s with lower 40s around 5000 feet. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s with lower 50s around 5000 feet.
Saturday…Mostly cloudy and cooler with a chance of rain and high elevation snow. Lows in the 40s with near 40 around 5000 feet. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s with lower 40s around 5000 feet.
Sunday…Cool with a chance of valley rain showers and mountain snow showers. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s with lower 30s around 5000 feet. Highs in the 50s with mid 30s around 5000 feet.
For the most up to date information visit https://www.simonsweather.org/forecast
Word of the week
Pedant
A person who is excessively concerned with minor details and rules or with displaying academic
learning.
Top Music This Week
- Hurt by Johnny Cash
- Jolene by Dolly Parton
- Before He Cheats by Carrie
Underwood
- Need You Now by Lady Antebellum
I Walk the Line by Johnny Cash
Top music of the week courtesy of Last.FM