Lifestyle & LOCAL PERSPECTIVE

Sunrise and Sunset Times

Date Sunrise Sunset

October 14 8:02 a.m. 6:52 p.m.

October 15 8:04 a.m. 6:50 p.m.

October 16 8:05 a.m. 6:49 p.m.

October 17 8:07 a.m. 6:47 p.m.

October 18 8::08 a.m. 6:45 p.m.

October 19 8:10 a.m. 6:43 p.m.

October 20 8::11 a.m. 6:41 p.m.

Movie of the week

The Haunting of Margam Castle

A team of American parapsychologists travel to Wales to conduct a study of Margam Castle, one of the UK’s most haunted buildings.

Movie of the week courtesy of moviefone.com

Front Desk Clerk/ Country Inn/$9.10/Full-Time

Building Custodian/13.73/25-30 hrs. a week

MSW Hospice Social Worker

Rehabilitation Aid

Teller Position

General Application Libby, MT

Personal Care Aide/Housekeeping/Cook

Substitutes for Troy Schools

English Teacher/ Turning Winds/ Full-Time

Job Service Libby’s doors are not open to the public, but we are here to assist you in your hunt for a new job. All listed jobs can be found on the board in the foyer at the Job Service, 417 Mineral Ave, Suite 4, Call 293-6282 or email LibbyJSC@mt.gov.

Job Postings can also be found on Montanaworks.gov, there are 116 jobs posted and don’t forget to check out Job Service Libby Facebook page.

Simons Weekly Weather Update

Issued Sunday October 4, 2020 – 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday and Thursday (Oct. 14, 15) Dry and cool with night and morning valley fog and low clouds clearing by early afternoon. Lows in the 30s Wednesday morning cooling to the 20s to near 30 Thursday morning with mid 20s around 5000 feet through the period. Highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s with mid 30s around 5000 feet.

Friday and Saturday (Oct. 16, 17) A slight chance of valley rain showers and mountain snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s with mid 30s around 5000 feet. Highs in the 50s to near 60 with lower to mid 40s around 5000 feet.

Sunday (Oct. 18) Dry. Areas of night and morning valley fog and low clouds clearing by early afternoon. Lows in the 20s to near 30 with mid 30s around 5000 feet. Highs in the 50s with mid 40s around 5000 feet.

For the most up to date information visit https://www.simonsweather.org/forecast

Word of the week

cipher

A secret or disguised way of writing a code.

Top Music This Week

Hit the Road Jack by Ray Charles Always on My Mind by Willie Nelson Blue Eyes Crying in the Rain by Willie Nelson The Gambler by Kenny Rogers He Stopped Loving Her Today by George Jones

Top music of the week courtesy of Last.FM

Letters to the Editor: Dr. Greg Rice input on Covid-19 rising cases the in last two weeks

I woke up at 5 a.m. and could not go back to sleep. I could not get the recent spike in cases in Montana off my mind. Last night I saw pictures and video of the celebration of the nomination of Amy Barrett to the Supreme Court on September 25, where our country’s leaders were not wearing masks, were shaking hands, hugging one another, and standing close together talking for more than a few minutes. I then saw pictures of our president leaving the isolation of his hospital suite to drive by his supporters not masking or social distancing outside Walter Reed Medical Center on Sunday!

I simply cannot accept the fact our leaders are promoting the spread of infection by their actions and Tweets in the face of the worst infectious outbreak since I was a child when polio was ravaging the country. It seems maniacal for our leaders to defy basic public health recommendations. I feel like I am stuck in a horror movie and cannot get out! I feel helpless and scared for my fellow Montanans and Americans. At the current high rate of infection in Kalispell, I would not recommend traveling there except for essential business or essential medical needs. The rate in Libby is 50% higher than our worst month (July) now so we should also avoid being around people not in our own household unless it is essential.

All of us should be wearing masks at work, or outside our own home. When not eating at home, we should be eating outside or by ourselves such as in our vehicle. We need to hand wash or sanitize frequently. If put in a situation where someone else is not wearing their mask or comes close, then politely excuse yourself. We can reduce the infection rate by simply doing what dozens of countries in the world have done and continue to do. But without our leadership having courage, heart, inspiration, love, hope, and common sense to guide their decisions, we continue to flounder.

I just got the voters guide in the mail and Susie and I began going through it. Next week we should receive our ballots. Voting is one thing I can do to help in the long run. Dear God, for those who are sick, those who mourn, and those with sick loved ones, please hold them and give them hope and peace, Amen.

Submitted by Greg Rice of Libby, Mont.

Letter to the Editor: Mrs. Barracks’ open letter to the parents and community of Libby

When I first started teaching in 1986, a colleague of mine said, “Teaching is the toughest job you’ll ever love.”

She was right…partly.

I’ve loved teaching and growing along with you, your kids, and (pretty soon) your grandkids for the last thirty years in Libby. I love watching students mature as critical thinkers, and I love seeing them go on to jobs, to trade schools, and to colleges, prepared to take on the world beyond Libby High School. I love laughing with kids. I love learning with kids. In my classes, we do a lot of both

It’s been rewarding. And it’s been tough.

Teaching, on its own, with no pandemic thrown into the mix, is tough. As teachers, we teach our content, of course, but we also help some kids find food, clothing or even shelter; counsel other kids on relationships or appropriate behaviors; write recommendations and proofread college applications; organize and contribute to fundraisers; watch out for kids who are abused or neglected; make connections by attending extra-curricular activities; encourage kids to get involved in sports or activities; coach those sports or activities; answer questions or provide extra help after school; stop to say hello to students and families in the grocery store; attend community events to represent the school; chaperone dances and field trips; post grades and answer angry emails; attend classes to stay current and to recertify or renew our licenses to teach; and so much more.

Then the pandemic hit. The toughest job I’ll ever love just got tougher.

I have listened to community members tell me, “The schools need to have a plan.” Parents have asked me, “So what is the plan for the schools?” Students are asking now, “What happens if the schools close down? What’s the plan?”

These are legitimate questions. The school board, administrators and teachers have been working on a plan since last May. We have sent the plan out to the community for input and questions. Given the ever-changing nature of this pandemic, we are adjusting our plan to fit the latest developments.

Today, in class, as I gave my students an update on the school’s plan, I heard students responding to our plan. “We don’t have WiFi at our house.” “What if we can’t attend a Zoom class because we’re busy?” “We have four kids at our house and only one computer.”

It occurred to me, not for the first time, that OUR plan to educate our community’s youth is only as good as YOUR plan to keep our students learning and moving forward. So, parents, business leaders, Logger Nation, what is YOUR plan?

Do you have WiFi available at your home? If not, where are your kids going so they can receive direct instruction from certified and trained teachers? Do you pledge to offer your business’s WiFi so young people in our community have access to their education? Can students come park in your parking lot to access WiFi?

Do you have enough devices (computers,tablets, phones) so that each of your children can access their classes when needed? With only so many hours per day, it is inevitable that classes will overlap. Does your business have older computers or tablets no longer in use they could offer to students in our community?

Do you have a quiet spot set aside for each child so each can hear and respond to instruction and then work on their own to complete assignments? If not, do you have earphones so they can avoid distraction while they each listen to their teachers? Can your business offer to sponsor headphones for children who need them?

Do you have daycare planned so high school students do not have to watch their younger siblings while they are scheduled to be in class? Does your business have a commitment to schedule students’ work hours outside the regular school hours? Does your business have a plan to provide for parents who need more time at home to supervise their young children? Can you, as a community member, volunteer to help your neighbor with child care?

Every student deserves the opportunity to a quality education. As parents, you are your child’s first and most important teachers. My colleagues and I get the privilege of adding some specialized instruction to your children’s education. And our community provides an atmosphere in which education is valued.

Teaching during a pandemic is truly the toughest job I’ll ever love.

To make it all work, we have to work together. Our schools have a plan. It requires you. Please plan with us so that, should the plan require remote learning, all of our children get the very best education we, as a community, can offer.

Thanks for caring for our kids!

Submitted by Sarah Jacobson Barrick Libby High School Class of 1982 Libby High School teacher 1990-present